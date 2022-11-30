ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, VA

WVNS

New coffee shop in Princeton celebrates ribbon cutting

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new business celebrated its grand opening in Princeton. Wild Roots Coffeehouse held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning on Friday, December 2, 2022. Members of the Princeton City Council were in attendance and a caricature artist drew free drawings of customers. The coffeehouse also hosts an art gallery in […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Fire in Shady Spring closes down road

UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:39 pm: SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Flat Top Road is reopened. SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 […]
SHADY SPRING, WV
WOWK 13 News

5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
BOONE COUNTY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Claude Clayton Nuckols

age 95 of Dublin passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Virginia. Born February 8, 1927 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Claude Lee Nuckols & Hazel Arnold Nuckols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Myrtle Nuckols, sisters, Mary Duncan, Margaret Hurst and brothers, Edward E., James F. Nuckols and Eugene Nuckols.
DUBLIN, VA
lootpress.com

Pioneer Community Bank opens doors to Harper Road location

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pioneer Community Bank officially opened the doors to its sixth location Wednesday morning in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. Employees, supporters, and chamber members gathered on what proved to be a chilly morning to ring in one of the newest...
BECKLEY, WV
pcpatriot.com

Death notice for Shane Ronald Hamblin

Age 47 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
DUBLIN, VA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes

Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
DUBLIN, VA
Lootpress

The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Duke!

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 14 Pet of the Week is Duke!. Duke is a 5 month old silver lab who is getting into the Christmas spirit for his first ever holiday season!. An outdoorsman at heart, Duke is fond of romping and playing outside, and is...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Starting Points hosts free movie night in Bluefield

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local organization will host a free movie night in Bluefield. Starting Points and Child Protect of Mercer County plan to show Elf at the Grenada Theater in Bluefield on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Special guests include Santa Claus and the Grinch as well as free snacks and a big gift giveaway. Pre-registration […]
PRINCETON, WV
Metro News

Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Coaltown Christmas festivities set to kick off in one McDowell County city

WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Christmas festivities will kick off on Friday, December 2 in the City of Welch. The festivities begin with the city’s annual Holiday Parade and lighting of the City Christmas Tree. Other activities include a Christmas Bazaar, the Coal Miners Dinner and the house and business decorating contest. The Holiday Season will conclude […]
WELCH, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: More details and photos released on Wyoming County train derailment

UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at a nearby wrecker service, but the vehicles […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Charges dropped in McDowell County poaching investigation

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A deer hunter initially charged with game law violations over a buck killed in McDowell County in 2020 is now clear of those charges. McDowell County prosecutors dropped the case against David Craft in April. The dismissal of the charges ended a more than year long...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV

