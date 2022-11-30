Read full article on original website
New coffee shop in Princeton celebrates ribbon cutting
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A new business celebrated its grand opening in Princeton. Wild Roots Coffeehouse held its official ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning on Friday, December 2, 2022. Members of the Princeton City Council were in attendance and a caricature artist drew free drawings of customers. The coffeehouse also hosts an art gallery in […]
Fire in Shady Spring closes down road
UPDATE: Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:39 pm: SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– According to Raleigh County Dispatch, Flat Top Road is reopened. SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS)– A fire in Shady Spring shut down Flat Top Road in Raleigh County. According to Raleigh County Dispatch, the call came in on Friday, December 2, 2022, around 8:30 […]
West Virginia train derailment under investigation
A train that was carrying coal through West Virginia derailed Friday morning.
Girls Basketball Roundup: Greenbrier East crushes Hedgesville; Princeton falls at South Charleston
FAIRLEA – Senior all-stater Cadence Stewart score 32 points to lead Greenbrier East past Hedgesville 60-22 Friday night. Sophomore Ryan White added 13 points and freshman Kennedy Stewart added nine points for the Spartans. Ameilia Fouch led the Eagles with six points and Laken Copenhaver added five. Greenbrier East...
5 departments respond to West Virginia apartment fire
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Emergency crews from two counties responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Boone County this morning. According to Boone County dispatchers, the call came in around 7 a.m. regarding a fire at the at the Coal River Apartments complex in Bloomingrose, West Virginia. Dispatchers say the apartments caught […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Claude Clayton Nuckols
age 95 of Dublin passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at the Skyline Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Floyd, Virginia. Born February 8, 1927 in Wythe County he was the son of the late Claude Lee Nuckols & Hazel Arnold Nuckols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Myrtle Nuckols, sisters, Mary Duncan, Margaret Hurst and brothers, Edward E., James F. Nuckols and Eugene Nuckols.
lootpress.com
Pioneer Community Bank opens doors to Harper Road location
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Pioneer Community Bank officially opened the doors to its sixth location Wednesday morning in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. Employees, supporters, and chamber members gathered on what proved to be a chilly morning to ring in one of the newest...
pcpatriot.com
Death notice for Shane Ronald Hamblin
Age 47 of Dublin, died Thursday, December 1, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are pending. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home, Pulaski. 540-980-1700.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Crystal Eugenia Forbes
Crystal Eugenia Forbes was born on May 24th 1962 in Radford, VA to the late Carl Edwards Forbes and the late Julie Hodge (McCoy). Crystal met her husband Steven Crapps and settled in Dublin, VA. They eventually moved to Chesapeake, VA. Crystal battled a tedious long-term illness which she succumbed to on November 22, 2022.
West Virginia Family Resource Centers bringing positive change to communities
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Community Connections, based in Mercer County, is a private, non-profit, 501(c)3 corporation dedicated to improving the lives of children and families on a local, regional, and statewide level. They currently operate five Family Resource Centers in Boone, Greenbrier, Mingo, Raleigh, and Wyoming Counties. Each Family...
lootpress.com
Prep Football: James Monroe looks to shock doubters one last time
James Monroe head football coach John Mustain has been around a lot of players over his years of coaching. Still, the veteran coach is not quite sure how to take this current edition of the Plowboys. “They are a bunch of goofballs and you can’t ever get a read on...
Home of former Virginia trooper accused of killing California family searched
Police executed a search warrant at the Southwest Virginia home of a former state trooper who police in Southern California say deceived a teenager into an online relationship.
The LOOTPRESS Pet of the Week is Duke!
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The LOOTPRESS Week 14 Pet of the Week is Duke!. Duke is a 5 month old silver lab who is getting into the Christmas spirit for his first ever holiday season!. An outdoorsman at heart, Duke is fond of romping and playing outside, and is...
Starting Points hosts free movie night in Bluefield
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A local organization will host a free movie night in Bluefield. Starting Points and Child Protect of Mercer County plan to show Elf at the Grenada Theater in Bluefield on Wednesday, December 7, 2022. Special guests include Santa Claus and the Grinch as well as free snacks and a big gift giveaway. Pre-registration […]
Metro News
Biden White House rejects flood assistance for Kanawha County; Fayette, McDowell prepare to receive funds
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The U.S. Route 60 flash flood back on August 15 did considerable damage in eastern Kanawha County but not enough for federal disaster assistance. Gov. Jim Justice’s office learning Thursday the Biden administration had rejected Kanawha County’s request for public and individual assistance following the high water that damaged infrastructure and homes on Campbells Creek and Hughes Creek.
Coaltown Christmas festivities set to kick off in one McDowell County city
WELCH, WV (WVNS)– Christmas festivities will kick off on Friday, December 2 in the City of Welch. The festivities begin with the city’s annual Holiday Parade and lighting of the City Christmas Tree. Other activities include a Christmas Bazaar, the Coal Miners Dinner and the house and business decorating contest. The Holiday Season will conclude […]
Logan County, West Virginia teacher arrested for sending inappropriate messages to minors
UPDATE: (3:40 P.M. Dec. 1, 2022) – Law enforcement officers confirm a Logan County man arrested Thursday for allegedly sending inappropriate messages and photos to Logan Middle School students over Snapchat was a teacher at Logan Middle School at the time the alleged incidents occurred. LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Logan County, West Virginia […]
UPDATE: More details and photos released on Wyoming County train derailment
UPDATE: 12/2/2022 9:15 A.M. — More details were released on the train derailment in Wyoming County. Tim Ellison, the Director of Wyoming County Emergency Services, said Norfolk Southern is on scene assessing the damage and working to determine what caused the derailment. Rail cars crushed several automobiles at a nearby wrecker service, but the vehicles […]
Augusta Free Press
Farm Bureau honors Wise County farmer for flood relief efforts in Buchanan County
Gwen Fleming of Pound, who serves as president of Wise-Dickenson County Farm Bureau, was honored Nov. 30 with a Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Distinguished Service Award during the VFBF Annual Convention. Fleming and her husband, Starling, raise beef cattle, and she also works as a supervisor at Golden Homestead Assisted...
Metro News
Charges dropped in McDowell County poaching investigation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A deer hunter initially charged with game law violations over a buck killed in McDowell County in 2020 is now clear of those charges. McDowell County prosecutors dropped the case against David Craft in April. The dismissal of the charges ended a more than year long...
