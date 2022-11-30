Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SFGate
NORTHERN IOWA 72, EVANSVILLE 55
Percentages: FG .373, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Bobe 2-5, Smith 1-6, Strawbridge 1-6, McIntire 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Coleman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moncrief, Phillips). Turnovers: 11 (Coleman 3, Phillips 3, Kalle 2, Bobe, Smith, Strawbridge). Steals: 4 (Bobe, Coleman, Phillips, Strawbridge). Technical...
SFGate
UMBC 88, LEHIGH 62
Percentages: FG .547, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Boonyasith 4-6, Fagan 2-3, Sapp 2-4, Lawrence 1-2, Docks 1-3, Picarelli 1-5, Edwards 0-1, Doles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 16 (Boonyasith 4, Docks 4, Fagan 2, Lawrence 2, Edwards, Harris, Obeng-Mensah, Picarelli). Steals: 6...
SFGate
VMI 80, NAVY 72
Percentages: FG .475, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Nelson 3-7, Dorsey 2-9, Benigni 1-2, Inge 1-2, Jones 1-2, Yoder 1-4, MacDonald 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson 3, Jones 2, Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 11 (Deaver 2, Inge 2, MacDonald 2, Yoder 2,...
SFGate
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
SFGate
TEMPLE 83, VCU 73
Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
SFGate
CHARLESTON 79, THE CITADEL 57
Percentages: FG .391, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Burnham 2-3, Brzovic 2-4, Larson 2-6, Horton 1-3, R.Smith 1-8, Bolon 1-9, Scott 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brzovic 3, Lampten, R.Smith, Robinson). Turnovers: 8 (Brzovic 2, Burnham 2, Horton 2, Larson, Robinson). Steals:...
SFGate
MISSISSIPPI STATE 82, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 52
Percentages: FG .388, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Collins 4-9, Washington 3-4, Waller 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Minton). Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 5, Waller 5, Collins, Stredic, W.Hamilton, Washington). Steals: 5 (Collins 2, Minton, W.Hamilton, Waller). Technical Fouls: Collins, 4:00 first. FG FT Reb.
SFGate
INDIANA STATE 88, MIAMI (OH) 61
Percentages: FG .492, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 16-34, .471 (McCauley 6-10, Henry 2-3, Hobbs 2-4, Miller 2-5, Martin 1-1, Avila 1-2, Larry 1-2, Bledson 1-3, Kent 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Gibson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 13 (Avila 3, McCauley 3, Henry 2, Martin 2,...
SFGate
FURMAN 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 76
Percentages: FG .470, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gary 2-5, Hallums 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Everett 2, James, Jones, Simpson). Turnovers: 17 (Hallums 4, Jones 4, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Alston, Brown, Everett, Simpson, Wardlaw).
SFGate
ARMY 75, WAGNER 64
Percentages: FG .387, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Hunt 3-6, Ezquerra 3-11, B.Brown 2-4, Price Noel 2-6, Williams 1-3, J.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fletcher). Turnovers: 13 (B.Brown 3, Fletcher 2, Hunt 2, Lewis 2, Moore 2, Ezquerra, Price Noel). Steals:...
SFGate
UC SAN DIEGO 81, BETHESDA 76
Percentages: FG .412, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Ross 3-7, Clark 3-9, Goodlow 2-5, Fleming 1-2, Estes 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Hernandez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Estes 2, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Clark 4, Fleming 4, Estes 3, Ross 2, Goodlow, Hernandez, Johnson, Redwood). Steals:...
No. 17 Duke, Kyle Filipowski overwhelm Boston College
Kyle Filipowski’s 13 points and 10 rebounds gave the freshman forward his fifth double-double as No. 17 Duke blew past
SFGate
Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52
CHATTANOOGA (6-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Wazeerud-Din 3-7, Olafsdottir 1-1, Porter 1-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Olafsdottir 1, Wazeerud-Din 1) Turnovers: 13 (Porter 4, Olafsdottir 3, Thompson 2, Wazeerud-Din 2, Cornelius 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Porter 2, Cornelius...
SFGate
Power & Trust | De La Salle Football Grinds Down Folsom, Advances To State
Suffocating Defense And A Vintage De La Salle Football 8-Minute, Clock-Killing Drive Led By Key Seniors Deliver Revenge Win Over Folsom •. Prior to the CIF Division 1-AA NorCal regional playoff game, the list of players De La Salle football coach Justin Alumbaugh had yielded to on a play call featured just two names.
Comments / 0