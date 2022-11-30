Suffocating Defense And A Vintage De La Salle Football 8-Minute, Clock-Killing Drive Led By Key Seniors Deliver Revenge Win Over Folsom •. Prior to the CIF Division 1-AA NorCal regional playoff game, the list of players De La Salle football coach Justin Alumbaugh had yielded to on a play call featured just two names.

FOLSOM, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO