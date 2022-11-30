ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Albertsons-Kroger mega-deal raises questions from lawmakers about higher food prices

By Ariana Figueroa
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h3KG7_0jRpAkrc00

The U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Getty Images)

WASHINGTON —  Members of a U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee panel raised concerns during a Tuesday hearing that a proposed merger between two of the largest U.S. supermarket chains could mean a monopoly on groceries and lead to higher food prices for Americans.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat who chairs the Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights, along with the top Republican on the panel, Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, grilled the CEOs of the Kroger Co., based in Cincinnati, and Albertsons Companies, Inc., based in Boise, Idaho. The two companies are attempting to merge.

“Over the last decade, the grocery industry has become increasingly consolidated, with the top four chains now making up more than two-thirds of all grocery sales,” Klobuchar said. “A lack of competition in the industry means higher prices and lower quality.”

After Kroger announced a $24.6 billion proposed purchase of its rival Albertsons last month, Klobuchar and Lee announced they planned to convene a hearing on the merger, citing concerns about already high food prices due to inflation, and their worry that a potential merger could worsen the problem.

Another concern senators expressed was layoffs and store closures that could follow the merger. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, pressed Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen on how many workers would be laid off if the two companies merged.

McMullen said Kroger had no plans to lay off workers or close stories and pointed to a previous acquisition of Harris Teeter in 2014 where there were no layoffs or store closures.

“We’ve ended up not laying off anybody because what we found is that merged companies do things better than we do,” he said.

Congress would not be able to stop the merger, as those dealings are reviewed by the Federal Trade Commission and the Justice Department. It would likely take until 2024 to complete the merger. If deemed necessary, the FTC can take legal proceedings to stop mergers, either in federal courts or before an FTC administrative law judge.

Competing with Walmart

Kroger leaders have argued that the deal will help them compete with top grocery retailers like Walmart, and online behemoths like Amazon. Walmart controls about 21% of the grocery market share, followed by Kroger at 10% and Costco at 7%, according to Business Insider . Albertsons controls about 5.8% of the grocery market share.

Albertsons is the second-largest supermarket company, owning 2,300 stores and employing 290,000 people. Kroger is the largest supermarket operator in the U.S., with more than 2,700 stores and 450,000 employees and owns other supermarket chains like Harris Teeter, Fred Meyer and Ralphs. Iowa has Kroger stores in eight communities, according to the company’s website , including Davenport and Cedar Rapids.

Labor unions have also raised concerns. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, which represents more than 1 million grocery workers, said in a statement following the hearing that Kroger and Albertsons have not been transparent about wages, jobs and benefits for workers.

“Now, more than ever, Kroger and Albertsons executives must provide the answers and information needed to address the serious concerns our members and the American people have about this proposed merger,” according to the statement .

Klobuchar and Lee wrote a joint letter to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan, asking for her assurance that the commission will thoroughly investigate the merger.

They asked the agency to include findings from its investigation last fall “into grocery prices and the availability of food products, sending data requests to a number of companies, including Kroger,” in its proposed analysis of the new merger.

According to the Consumer Price Index , food-at-home, such as grocery store or supermarket food purchases, increased 0.5% from September to October and was 12.4% higher than October of last year.

Keeping prices low

Klobuchar and Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, grilled McMullen on how he expected Kroger to keep its grocery prices low if the company took out its biggest competitor, Albertsons, arguing that Kroger would not have an incentive to keep prices low without competition.

“I just don’t see less competition going forward,” McMullen said, adding that his company would still compete with Costco, Walmart and Amazon.

Sumit Sharma, a senior researcher of technology competition at Consumer Reports, disagreed with that assessment.

“The most likely outcome is increased prices, fewer choices for consumers, and reduced supermarket access for some consumers,” he said.

Padilla said that in California alone there are several areas where Albertsons and Kroger are the only supermarkets and if this merger goes through, his constituents will only have one option to do their food shopping.

“That’s the concern,” he said. “With less competition, prices go up.”

Cotton questions Kroger uniforms

Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, did not ask questions about the implications of the merger for food prices and instead took issue with the uniform that Kroger employees wear, which is an apron.

He cited a religious discrimination lawsuit that Kroger recently settled in late October, in which the store paid $180,000 to employees who were fired months after they were given new apron uniforms displaying a heart patch with rainbow colors.

The former employees interpreted the aprons as supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, and said the aprons violated their religious beliefs.

“If this merger goes through, who’s going to be making decisions about uniforms?” Cotton asked.

McMullen said that uniforms are put together by an associate resource group that designs them.

“The heart is a symbol of our fundamental purpose … to be in community spirit,” McMullen said about the patch. “And part of being the human spirit is the heart and that heart is our fundamental strategy to support our purpose. The colors were not tied to any specific thing.”

2015 merger

Klobuchar and Lee said they were skeptical the merger would not increase food prices, following what happened in a 2015 merger between Albertsons and Safeway.

In 2015, as part of that merger, Albertsons had to participate in a divestiture and was required to sell 168 stores before it was allowed to merge with Safeway, per an order by the FTC.

Haggen bought most of the Albertsons stores, but in less than a year, the company filed for bankruptcy and Albertsons ended up buying back most of the stores.

“I think this weighs heavily on the minds of a lot of people who have concerns about this agreement, just looking at the immediate past and what happened,” Klobuchar said.

Blocked dividend payout

Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed a lawsuit earlier this month to block Albertsons from giving its shareholders a $4 billion dividend payout before the proposed merger with Kroger until the merger can be reviewed by state and federal antitrust officials.

Ferguson argued that the $4 billion dividend payments exceeded what Albertsons had on hand, which according to SEC filings was $2.5 billion. Albertsons was prepared to borrow the rest for the dividend payments.

By reducing Albertsons’ cash on hand, Ferguson argued, it would make it difficult for Albertsons to keep up with inventory orders, “forcing customers to go to other grocery stores when shelves are not stocked with the products they seek,” and that less “inventory to stock could also impact employee hours.”

“Paying out $4 billion before regulators can do their job and review the proposed merger will weaken Albertsons’ ability to continue business operations and compete,” Ferguson said in a statement . “Free enterprise is built on companies competing, and that competition benefits consumers. Corporations proposing a merger cannot sabotage their ability to compete while that merger is under review.”

A King County Superior Court commissioner granted Ferguson’s motion on Nov. 3.

The post Albertsons-Kroger mega-deal raises questions from lawmakers about higher food prices appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance

An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ALBIA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street

Over the past 12 months, Iowa hospitals have been cited for dozens of violations, including a dirty surgical suite, patient abuse, inadequate staff, and discharging emergency-room patients with undiagnosed, life-threatening conditions. In one instance, according to state records, an eastern Iowa hospital discharged a homeless, wheelchair-using veteran to the street, although the man had no […] The post Hospitals cited for abuse, dirty ORs and forcing a homeless vet onto the street appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders

A Des Moines nursing home employee who allegedly contributed to the death of a resident has been denied unemployment benefits. State records indicate that in December 2020, Richard A. Kerr began working as a cook for Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home. He remained employed there until he was fired in July […] The post Judge: Nursing home resident died after worker ignored orders appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Boston 25 News WFXT

US lawmakers skeptical grocery merger will mean lower prices

U.S. senators from both parties expressed skepticism Tuesday that a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons would result in lower prices for consumers. “Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, in a hearing before the antitrust subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Padilla said Kroger and Albertsons compete in many California cities.
UTAH STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records

The Iowa Board of Nursing recently sanctioned several Iowa nurses for offenses that include the theft of patients’ painkillers, medication errors and the falsification of patient records. One such case involves Joanna May of Oskaloosa, who was the focus of a complaint filed with the board in October 2020. The complaint alleged May misappropriated hydrocodone […] The post Iowa nurses sanctioned for theft, drug errors and falsifying patient records appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license

An Iowa nurse accused of using a bed sheet to tie an elderly woman to her wheelchair will keep her license but must complete 30 hours of education on patient management. Last month, the Iowa Board of Nursing filed a combined statement of charges and final order in a case involving Valerie Archer of Corydon. […] The post Nurse accused of tying elderly woman to a wheelchair keeps her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months

A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
AMES, IA
Fortune

Update: The home price correction in America’s 400 largest housing markets, as told by one interactive map

Back in July, Redfin paid $610,000 for this two-bedroom single-family home in Las Vegas. Just weeks later, Redfin put it back on the market with a $674,900 price tag. However, it was too late: Las Vegas was already slipping into a home price correction. Fast-forward to November, and the property remains unsold with a $499,900 list price—or 18% below its purchase price.
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations

For the third time in two months, the state of Iowa has refused to issue a hotel license to a Charles City inn plagued by health and fire-safety violations. The Hartwood Inn, however, continues to remain in business, and the owner says there are six families living there now. The Iowa Department of Inspections and […] The post Six families still living at unlicensed inn, despite city and state violations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air

A suspended employee of an Iowa nursing home brought a gun to work in September and waved it in the air while threatening to “take care” of a problem with a colleague, according to state inspectors. Two workers who witnessed the incident did not immediately report it but first went to another meeting and then […] The post Nursing home was on lockdown after worker waved a gun in the air appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds insists a life in Washington is not for her. I believed her when she told me this near the shores of Black Hawk Lake in Lake View last year before the governor announced what became a successful reelection bid for Terrace Hill. At the time, speculation emerged, prior to Sen. Charles […] The post How Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds could become president appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority

Former President Harry S. Truman famously displayed a sign on his desk in the White House that proclaimed: “The buck stops here.” The sign was a notice that Truman was responsible for the decisions made in his administration – he wasn’t “passing the buck” to someone else. The buck is a hot potato in Gov. […] The post Reynolds tries to dodge responsibility by arguing she lacks authority appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators

The state of Iowa never investigated a nursing home resident’s death that has been attributed to worker misconduct. Earlier this week, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported that an administrative law judge ruled in October that an employee of Des Moines’ Trinity Center at Luther Park nursing home had contributed to the July choking death of […] The post Nursing home resident’s choking death wasn’t investigated by state regulators appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse

A Cedar Rapids nursing home previously fined for the financial exploitation of a resident has now been cited for using untrained caregivers. State inspectors say the abuse involved a worker at Heritage Specialty Care who allegedly took $1,625 from a resident with a spinal cord injury. The worker then taunted the man, sending him text […] The post Cedar Rapids care facility cited for untrained workers, resident abuse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open

An Iowa hotel has been operating for one year without the required state license, despite dozens of health and safety violations cited by regulators. The hotel’s owner, Gilbert Starble, says the Hartwood Inn of Charles City has served as a home for what he calls “criminals, ex-convicts, recovering addicts and poor people.” In recent months, […] The post Unlicensed Iowa hotel cited for pests, filth and fire hazards but remains open appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CHARLES CITY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish

State, city and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy taco meat, beef marked “Not For Sale,” long-expired milk, and unskilled workers preparing sushi that failed to meet minimum safety standards. One Des Moines food store was found to be importing fish directly […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy school cafeteria cheese, ‘Not For Sale’ beef and improperly imported fish appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT

The city of Cedar Falls is charging $700 for public access to police body-camera footage that was provided to an area hospital at no cost. The video, shot on Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for Sartori Memorial Hospital. Abernathey and the officers were at […] The post City wants $700 to disclose video of officers clashing with EMT appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa Capital Dispatch

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy