Man, woman take shots after failed shoplifting attempt, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman are wanted after shooting and striking a man at a Memphis business in a failed shoplifting attempt, according to the Memphis Police Department.

MPD said it started in the 2100 block of Union Avenue and ended in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue on Nov, 3 around 5:00 P.M.

Police said a woman with blonde braids, wearing a pink and white hat with hearts on it, entered the business on Union Avenue and attempted to shoplift some items but was caught in the process.

The woman left the business and entered a silver Infiniti with damage to the right side, and fled the scene, MPD said.

While leaving, the woman stood up through the car’s sunroof and fired several shots in the air.

MPD said 45 minutes later, the same woman entered a business in the 3400 block of Summer Avenue and attempted to shoplift again.

Police said the female left the business and entered the same silver Infiniti.

According to MPD, An unknown male driver got out of the car and pointed a weapon at the entry doors of the business, where several people were in line.

The man fired several rounds into the building, striking a man several times, according to police.

The woman and man were last seen leaving the scene in the silver Infiniti eastbound on Summer Avenue.

Police said no arrest has been made.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a personal ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.

