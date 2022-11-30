ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)

By Borys Kit
 3 days ago
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw.

With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt , a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum , David Leitch and Simon Kinberg , Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies.

The studio has ponied up more than $50 million to the key creative talent for an original thriller that has Tatum attached to star, Leitch attached to direct, and Kinberg writing. All three are producing via their respective banners, Free Association, 87North, and Genre Films.

According to multiple sources, the deal calls for Tatum to be paid $25 million, Leitch to get $18 million, with Kinberg nabbing $8 million for his services. The fees, which include producing services, are one of the highest, if not the highest, in Hollywood dealmaking history for an original pitch, with Kinberg becoming one of the highest paid screenwriters around. His writing deal is said to be for $6 million. The numbers include the buyout that streamers pay in order to make up any potential backend lost from not having a theatrical run. The deal also has a potential theatrical component.

CAA, which reps Tatum, Leitch and Kinberg, had no comment. Amazon also had no comment.

The deal had different permutations and could have gone a number of different ways. Shirt hit the market the week before Thanksgiving with expectations of lighting a fire for companies’ business affairs departments. And it was a hot one all right: Tatum proved his star quality this year with two pandemic-era theatrical hits, MGM’s Dog and Paramount’s The Lost City of D ; Leitch is one of the most in-demand action directors currently working in Hollywood; and Kinberg would be returning to the genre that kicked off his writing career with Mr. & Mrs. Smith .

But eyeballs began popping quickly. The price for any deal was going to be astronomical, whether it went to a streamer or studio. Some studios made bids, even getting creative to make the numbers work. One studio offered a theatrical commitment but only if there was a lower price point. There was an ask for a 45-day theatrical commitment from studios. Tatum was offered a lower fee but a backend upside such as 50 percent of a pot if the eventual movie became a hit.

Then certain studios began bowing out. According to one person, even Netflix dropped out rather quickly, a sobering assessment of the marketplace given this was the company that was pushing the boundaries of budgets and talent pay in the last couple of years with movies such as Red Notice and The Gray Man , the latter of which came at over $250 million in budget. Another source, however, said the streamer stuck it out to near the end.

On Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, Tatum made the decision to go with Amazon, taking the guaranteed upfront money being offered by streamer. It was, indeed, a happy turkey day for the trio and their teams.

The deal shows Amazon as an aggressive player for what it sees as top talent and is another sign that the company is gearing up for a content push. In the last week, it announced a four-picture movie deal with Tyler Perry and landed a mini-series that will see Scarlett Johansson move into TV work for the first time.

Tatum is additionally repped by law firm Hansen Jacobson, Leitch is additionally repped by Johnson Shapiro, and Kinberg by Jackoway Austen.

The Hollywood Reporter

Jennifer Lopez Reflects on “Painful” Break-Up With Ben Affleck and Returning to Their Relationship for ‘This Is Me … Now’

Jennifer Lopez says her break-up with husband Ben Affleck 20 years ago was so painful she not only “felt like I was going to die” but stopped performing certain songs from her This Is Me … Then album. But their reunion later in life has once again inspired her musically, with the singer revealing that her recently announced This Is Me … Now follow-up will get vulnerable in a way that scares both her and her husband. In a candid conversation as part of the Zane Lowe Interview Series, the singer opened up about the emotional difficulty of breaking up...
The Hollywood Reporter

Freddie Prinze Jr. on What Made Him “So Angry” About Being Asked to Take a Pay Cut for ‘Scooby-Doo’ Sequel

When looking back on his career, Freddie Prinze Jr. explained why starring in the Scooby-Doo films resulted in some frustrations. In the 2002 Warner Bros. film, Scooby-Doo, based off the famed animated series, Prinze Jr. starred as the Mystery Inc. gang member Fred Jones alongside Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini.More from The Hollywood ReporterFreddie Prinze Jr. on Why 'Christmas With You' Was One of the Rare Times He's Gotten to Play LatinoFreddie Prinze Jr. Talks Starring Role in Netflix Holiday Film, How His Daughter Inspired Thirst for ActingAmazon's Best Black Friday Deals on Tech, Toys, Clothing, Gifts...
The Hollywood Reporter

Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning Singer and Actress, Dies at 63

Irene Cara, the actress and pop star who won an Oscar and a Grammy for the hit “Flashdance… What a Feeling” from Flashdance and created her own memorable screen moments with films such as Sparkle and Fame, has died, according to her rep. She was 63. Cara died in her Florida home, according to Judith Moose, who posted about the news on Twitter on Friday night. Moose told The Hollywood Reporter on Saturday that a cause of death has not yet been determined.More from The Hollywood ReporterGene Cipriano, Famed Session Musician and Woodwind Player in Hollywood, Dies at 94Albert Pyun, Director...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Angela Bassett Warned Wakanda Forever Director That Her Character's Twist Could 'Upset' Fans

Angela Bassett says she told director Ryan Coogler: "What are you doing? Why? You will rue the day!" Warning: This post contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which is now playing in theaters. Angela Bassett pushed back against her Black Panther character's fate. The Oscar nominee, 64, plays Queen Ramonda in the Marvel movies, and in the new sequel Wakanda Forever, the grieving matriarch dies at the hand of villain Namor (Tenoch Huerta) while she saves Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne). Her death plays a pivotal moment in the story as her daughter...
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
Deadline

‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy

When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
The Independent

Zoe Saldaña reveals reason she ‘wouldn’t be upset’ if her Guardians of the Galaxy character didn’t return for another movie

Zoe Saldaña won’t be bereaved to lose one aspect of her Marvel character Gamora, if the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise ends in its third instalment out 2023.Saldaña has played the all-green, adopted daughter of Thanos in Gunn’s fantasy trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Dave Bautista.It’s unclear whether she’ll reprise her role again after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is released next year, however, in a new interview with Variety, Saldaña said she won’t miss the make-up chair.“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,”...
Deadline

Ben Affleck Calls Netflix An “Assembly Line”, Says His And Matt Damon’s New Production Company To Blend “Quality” & “Commercial” Fare

Ben Affleck says his newly minted studio Artists Equity, in partnership with Matt Damon, is going for films that are commercial but smart, that acknowledge popular tastes, but that “people remember 20 years later.” He thinks/hopes his latest project due out next year fits the bill. Affleck directs, Damon stars in the true story behind the creation of the iconic Air Jordan brand slated for release in 2023 in partnership with Amazon Studios, Skydance Sports and Mandalay Pictures. Artists Equity anticipates releasing three projects next year, with plans to scale up to a minimum of five per year in the future. “I...
