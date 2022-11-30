ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDW News Today

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
WDW News Today

Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World

Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WDW News Today

Model Train & Christmas Village Arrive at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The model train and Christmas village have returned to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort for another year of festive cheer. The village is in a fenced-off area in one corner of the lobby. It includes multiple levels of snow-capped mountains, with the train going in a circle around the base.
WDW News Today

Governor DeSantis Responds To CEO Iger’s Comments on Florida ‘Battle,’ Walt Disney Company Plans to Increase Spending, Cast Members Protest Low Wages, & More: Daily Recap (11/30/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Dairy Queen Drops Their Holiday Blizzard Menu Including a New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard

The candy cane chill Blizzard is also returning to DQ's holiday menu It's the most wonderful time of the year to grab a Dairy Queen Blizzard! The ice cream chain just revealed the December flavors of the month and they scream holiday cheer. Dairy Queen's new confection is the frosted sugar cookie Blizzard. Made with chewy sugar cookie bites and icing mixed with festive sprinkles, the new frozen treat is blended with the chain's soft serve. The menu lineup — available at participating DQ restaurants through December — spotlights returning...
disneytips.com

Iger Reveals Strange News About Disney’s Park Reservation System

It’s been one of the biggest requests from Disney Park Guests ever since Chapek was fired from his role as Disney CEO. The new Park Pass reservation system has brought much confusion and controversy to Disney Parks, and Guests have frequently asked for this system to be removed. Walt...
ORLANDO, FL
Ridley's Wreckage

Grinch Cocktail

Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
WDW News Today

‘Dreaming Up!’ Parade Closing Date Revealed at Tokyo Disneyland

Tokyo Disneyland is well known for its cycle of replacing its daytime parade every five years for each anniversary celebration. And with the 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration approaching, Tokyo Disney Resort has officially announced the end date of Tokyo Disneyland’s current and beloved daytime parade “Dreaming Up!”
WDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Fantasmic!’ With MagicBand+ Interactions at Disneyland Resort

We took our MagicBand+ to a viewing of “Fantasmic!” in Disneyland Park and now we’re here to show you how the band interacted with the show. MagicBand+ is the first version of the MagicBand to debut at Disneyland Resort. The original MagicBand launched at Walt Disney World in 2013.
WDW News Today

PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/29/22 (New Waffle Bowls Debut at Fairfax Fare, Gelato Stand Arrives In Front of MuppetVision 3D, Captain America Belt Bag, & More)

Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We’re talking a walk around the park and trying some new food today so we hope you’re hungry!. A new press-on light keychain by Ashley Eckstein is available at Crossroads of the World right when you enter the park. The keychain is $14.99 and part of the Star Wars “Guided by the Light” collection.
WDW News Today

‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’ Season 2 Will Debut in January 2023

Season 2 of “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” on National Geographic will officially debut on January 1, 2023. All episodes will launch on Disney+ on January 4. The debut is being advertised as part of Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The 10-episode season promises to “explore...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: The Universal Holiday Tour Returns With a Mixed Bag of Changes for the 2022 Holiday Season at the Universal Orlando Resort

The Universal Holiday Tour has returned for the 2022 holiday season here at the Universal Orlando Resort with a lot of changes. Taking this tour has become a tradition for us each year and something we always look forward to. Unfortunately, this year’s tour comes with a lot of modifications, and most of them are not for the better.
ORLANDO, FL

