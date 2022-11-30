Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
WDW News Today
Cast Members Protest Low Working Wages Outside Walt Disney World
Unionized Disney employees have rallied together in Kissimmee, by Walt Disney World Property, in support of a fair working wage. Cast Members are currently protesting and chanting “Disney workers need a raise.”. As provided by Katie Rice on Twitter, cast members are raising signs showing the difficulties affording health...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Closing Date Revealed at Walt Disney World, Reedy Creek Repeal Could Be Reversed, ‘Fantasmic!’ Dining Package Reviews, & More: Daily Recap (12/2/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 2, 2022.
WDW News Today
Model Train & Christmas Village Arrive at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort
The model train and Christmas village have returned to Disney’s Yacht Club Resort for another year of festive cheer. The village is in a fenced-off area in one corner of the lobby. It includes multiple levels of snow-capped mountains, with the train going in a circle around the base.
WDW News Today
New Glow in the Dark ‘Avatar’ Spirit Jersey, Bucket Hat, & MagicBand at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
“Avatar: The Way of Water” will finally hit theaters later this month and fans looking for something to wear to the premiere are in luck. A new collection of “Avatar” merchandise is available in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. “Avatar”...
WDW News Today
Governor DeSantis Responds To CEO Iger’s Comments on Florida ‘Battle,’ Walt Disney Company Plans to Increase Spending, Cast Members Protest Low Wages, & More: Daily Recap (11/30/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Dairy Queen Drops Their Holiday Blizzard Menu Including a New Frosted Sugar Cookie Blizzard
The candy cane chill Blizzard is also returning to DQ's holiday menu It's the most wonderful time of the year to grab a Dairy Queen Blizzard! The ice cream chain just revealed the December flavors of the month and they scream holiday cheer. Dairy Queen's new confection is the frosted sugar cookie Blizzard. Made with chewy sugar cookie bites and icing mixed with festive sprinkles, the new frozen treat is blended with the chain's soft serve. The menu lineup — available at participating DQ restaurants through December — spotlights returning...
When and where to watch your favorite holiday specials this year
It's the most wonderful time of the year - holiday classics have returned to our TV screens.
disneytips.com
Iger Reveals Strange News About Disney’s Park Reservation System
It’s been one of the biggest requests from Disney Park Guests ever since Chapek was fired from his role as Disney CEO. The new Park Pass reservation system has brought much confusion and controversy to Disney Parks, and Guests have frequently asked for this system to be removed. Walt...
CNET
National Cookie Day Deals and Freebies From Subway, Potbelly, Great American Cookies
National Cookie Day is Dec. 4. That's a good three weeks before Christmas, so you have plenty of time to indulge before you have to leave some cookies out for Santa. The "holiday" was inaugurated in 1987 by Matt Nader, owner of San Francisco's Blue Chip Cookie Company. "It's just...
Grinch Cocktail
Tis the season, of Christmas parties, holiday get togethers, office shindigs, and lots of family time. What better way to get into the spirit of Christmas than with the Grinch Cocktail. "I’m all toasty inside.” words of wisdom from The Grinch. He says it so well, I'm using it as my new motto!
WDW News Today
Minions ‘Villain-Con’ Attraction Entrance Takes Shape in Universal Studios Florida
Another layer of sheathing and the first layer of plaster has been added to the entrance façade of the upcoming Minions Villain-Con attraction in Universal Studios Florida. Last time we shared a construction update, the entrance archway was almost completely covered in yellow weather-proof sheathing. This new layer of...
WDW News Today
‘Dreaming Up!’ Parade Closing Date Revealed at Tokyo Disneyland
Tokyo Disneyland is well known for its cycle of replacing its daytime parade every five years for each anniversary celebration. And with the 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” celebration approaching, Tokyo Disney Resort has officially announced the end date of Tokyo Disneyland’s current and beloved daytime parade “Dreaming Up!”
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: ‘Fantasmic!’ With MagicBand+ Interactions at Disneyland Resort
We took our MagicBand+ to a viewing of “Fantasmic!” in Disneyland Park and now we’re here to show you how the band interacted with the show. MagicBand+ is the first version of the MagicBand to debut at Disneyland Resort. The original MagicBand launched at Walt Disney World in 2013.
WDW News Today
Jolly New ‘The Simpsons’ Holiday Apparel & Ornament Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Did you forget the holidays were coming? D’oh! Well you can still make up for it and show off your Springfield spirit with these new holiday apparel and ornament themed to The Simpsons we found at Universal Studios Hollywood!. “Deck the Halls” Youth Shirt – $23. This...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 11/29/22 (New Waffle Bowls Debut at Fairfax Fare, Gelato Stand Arrives In Front of MuppetVision 3D, Captain America Belt Bag, & More)
Good morning from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We’re talking a walk around the park and trying some new food today so we hope you’re hungry!. A new press-on light keychain by Ashley Eckstein is available at Crossroads of the World right when you enter the park. The keychain is $14.99 and part of the Star Wars “Guided by the Light” collection.
WDW News Today
Plush ‘Merry Menagerie’ Penguin and Bear Puppets Return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Guests once again have the opportunity to re-create “Merry Menagerie” — the roaming holiday puppet show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom — in their own homes. Plush puppets of the baby penguin and polar bear from the show are available for purchase in Riverside Depot. These...
WDW News Today
‘Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’ Season 2 Will Debut in January 2023
Season 2 of “Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom” on National Geographic will officially debut on January 1, 2023. All episodes will launch on Disney+ on January 4. The debut is being advertised as part of Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration. The 10-episode season promises to “explore...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: The Universal Holiday Tour Returns With a Mixed Bag of Changes for the 2022 Holiday Season at the Universal Orlando Resort
The Universal Holiday Tour has returned for the 2022 holiday season here at the Universal Orlando Resort with a lot of changes. Taking this tour has become a tradition for us each year and something we always look forward to. Unfortunately, this year’s tour comes with a lot of modifications, and most of them are not for the better.
Comments / 0