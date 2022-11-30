Fortuna, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

World leaders Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron enjoyed some delicious Humboldt County cheese, mental health treatment was cosen over prison for a Fortuna man prosecutors worried would become a mass murderer, Arcata’s ‘earth flag’ measure squeaked a comeback victory, ABC’s ‘World News Tonight’ covered a McKinleyville company’s Christmas tree growing kits, a ‘tridemic’ is testing capacity at St. Joe’s hospital, Ferndale export Guy Fieri will appear in the Tom Brady comedy ‘80 For Brady,’ the AV Club now has a page dedicated to a 2024 documentary about the Humboldt Crabs, Humboldt County’s rehab and detox options dwindle with the closing of SoHum’s Singing Trees, dogs died after ingesting a crumbled up green substance in Cutten, big-time film location managers from LA got a taste of beautiful Humboldt County, a pilot project is gifting $1,000 a month to local low-income pregnant women, another accessory of 2021’s Bear River triple-murderer was sentenced to prison, the Wiyot Tribe was awarded $14M to help homeless kids in Eureka, more coverage on the woes of Brius and their local skilled nursing facilities, event suggestions, and more.
