FURMAN 88, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 76
Percentages: FG .470, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Gary 2-5, Hallums 1-2, Edwards 1-6, Brown 0-1, Everett 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Everett 2, James, Jones, Simpson). Turnovers: 17 (Hallums 4, Jones 4, Edwards 2, Gary 2, Alston, Brown, Everett, Simpson, Wardlaw).
MISSISSIPPI STATE 82, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 52
Percentages: FG .388, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-15, .533 (Collins 4-9, Washington 3-4, Waller 1-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Minton). Turnovers: 14 (Gipson 5, Waller 5, Collins, Stredic, W.Hamilton, Washington). Steals: 5 (Collins 2, Minton, W.Hamilton, Waller). Technical Fouls: Collins, 4:00 first. FG FT Reb.
BUTLER 80, TENNESSEE TECH 66
Percentages: FG .415, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Perry 4-8, Harvey 2-4, Causwell 1-1, Thompson 1-2, Slatten 0-1, Strong 0-1, Oliver 0-3, Sebree 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Harvey). Turnovers: 5 (Perry 2, Thompson 2, Strong). Steals: 5 (Causwell 2, Slatten 2, Thompson). Technical...
Live Game Updates: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Boise State Broncos
Follow along here for live game updates from the Aggies' men's basketball matchup with Boise State.
NORTHERN IOWA 72, EVANSVILLE 55
Percentages: FG .373, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Bobe 2-5, Smith 1-6, Strawbridge 1-6, McIntire 0-1, Phillips 0-1, Coleman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Moncrief, Phillips). Turnovers: 11 (Coleman 3, Phillips 3, Kalle 2, Bobe, Smith, Strawbridge). Steals: 4 (Bobe, Coleman, Phillips, Strawbridge). Technical...
Clemson vs. North Carolina: ACC Championship Game prediction, preview
A few weeks ago, the ACC Championship Game looked like it might be a play-in for the College Football Playoff before Clemson dropped two late season decisions, now going against North Carolina for a shot at a New Year's bowl instead. That makes two straight playoffs that Clemson won't be in after ...
UNC ASHEVILLE 90, TENNESSEE-MARTIN 83
Percentages: FG .508, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (Simon 3-5, Stewart 3-9, Sears 2-2, Williams 1-6, Jeffries 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Curry). Turnovers: 12 (Curry 3, Nix 3, Jeffries 2, Stewart 2, Miguel, Simon). Steals: 11 (Simon 4, Curry 2, Stewart 2, Jeffries,...
McCauley nets 30, Indiana State knocks off Miami (OH) 88-61
OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Courvoisier McCauley's 30 points led Indiana State over Miami (OH) 88-61 on Saturday. McCauley also contributed seven rebounds for the Sycamores (8-1). Robbie Avila added 13 points while going 5 of 8 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds. Kailex Stephens finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 10 points. Cameron Henry also scored 10.
VMI 80, NAVY 72
Percentages: FG .475, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (Nelson 3-7, Dorsey 2-9, Benigni 1-2, Inge 1-2, Jones 1-2, Yoder 1-4, MacDonald 0-1, Summers 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Nelson 3, Jones 2, Deaver, Yoder). Turnovers: 11 (Deaver 2, Inge 2, MacDonald 2, Yoder 2,...
TEMPLE 83, VCU 73
Percentages: FG .490, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-14, .500 (Watkins 3-6, Baldwin 1-1, Banks 1-1, Nunn 1-2, Johns 1-3, Kern 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (DeLoach 2, Lawal, Watkins). Turnovers: 18 (Johns 5, Baldwin 3, DeLoach 3, Jackson 2, Watkins 2, Banks, Lawal, Nunn). Steals:...
UMBC 88, LEHIGH 62
Percentages: FG .547, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 11-27, .407 (Boonyasith 4-6, Fagan 2-3, Sapp 2-4, Lawrence 1-2, Docks 1-3, Picarelli 1-5, Edwards 0-1, Doles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 16 (Boonyasith 4, Docks 4, Fagan 2, Lawrence 2, Edwards, Harris, Obeng-Mensah, Picarelli). Steals: 6...
ARMY 75, WAGNER 64
Percentages: FG .387, FT .455. 3-Point Goals: 11-33, .333 (Hunt 3-6, Ezquerra 3-11, B.Brown 2-4, Price Noel 2-6, Williams 1-3, J.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Fletcher). Turnovers: 13 (B.Brown 3, Fletcher 2, Hunt 2, Lewis 2, Moore 2, Ezquerra, Price Noel). Steals:...
CHARLESTON 79, THE CITADEL 57
Percentages: FG .391, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Burnham 2-3, Brzovic 2-4, Larson 2-6, Horton 1-3, R.Smith 1-8, Bolon 1-9, Scott 0-1, Robinson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brzovic 3, Lampten, R.Smith, Robinson). Turnovers: 8 (Brzovic 2, Burnham 2, Horton 2, Larson, Robinson). Steals:...
Alabama 61, Chattanooga 52
CHATTANOOGA (6-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 40.000, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Wazeerud-Din 3-7, Olafsdottir 1-1, Porter 1-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Olafsdottir 1, Wazeerud-Din 1) Turnovers: 13 (Porter 4, Olafsdottir 3, Thompson 2, Wazeerud-Din 2, Cornelius 1, Team 1) Steals: 4 (Porter 2, Cornelius...
VILLANOVA 70, OKLAHOMA 66
Percentages: FG .480, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Sherfield 6-8, Cortes 2-3, J.Groves 2-3, Bamisile 0-1, Noland 0-1, Uzan 0-1, Hill 0-3, T.Groves 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Godwin). Turnovers: 12 (Cortes 4, T.Groves 3, Bamisile 2, Sherfield 2, Hill). Steals: 5 (Hill 2,...
Dallas 121, N.Y. Knicks 100
Percentages: FG .430, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 24-61, .393 (Hardaway Jr. 8-13, Doncic 4-9, Kleber 3-5, Bullock 3-7, Dinwiddie 3-8, Hardy 1-3, Green 1-4, Finney-Smith 1-7, Pinson 0-2, Bertans 0-3). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Doncic 3, Dinwiddie, McGee). Turnovers: 11 (Doncic 5, Finney-Smith, Green, Hardaway...
Sonny Dykes says TCU belongs in CFP despite OT loss to Kansas State
Sonny Dykes hopes the committee will look past No. 3 TCU's lone blemish this season, an overtime defeat at the hands of Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.
Absolutely crazy HS state football championship finish goes viral
A Minnesota football team was blessed with a last-second touchdown in a playoff game. Stop me if you’ve heard that one before. Well, this isn’t about the famed Minneapolis Miracle of 2017. Instead, this is about high school football! Specifically, the Minnesota Class 3A State Football Championship Game. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and New London-Spicer played Saturday in Read more... The post Absolutely crazy HS state football championship finish goes viral appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
