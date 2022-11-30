American Fork, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Thanks to our community of supporters, Ogden Museum of Southern Art had a significant impact in 2022, delivered through our unique educational mission as home to the most significant collection of art of the American South in the world. Next year, we celebrate two decades of deep, civic engagement with Knowing Who We Are: A 20th Anniversary Exhibition which tells the story of the South through works of art from the permanent collection – including many on view to the public for the first time – with a commitment to social inquiry and inclusion while exploring the concept of Southern identity through visual art. Artist workshops, panel discussions, music performances, publications and other unique programs will accompany this year-long celebration, engaging a diverse community and presenting a developing image of the present-day South.

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO