Identities revealed in Double-death investigation in Lawrence County, Missouri

UPDATE: The Lawerence County Sheriff’s Office released the names of the two people found dead in a Miller home Thursday, December 1.

An autopsy revealed that Caleb Kingsley, 55, of Miller died of a gunshot to the head while he was sleeping and Linda Kennedy, 43, of Chetopa, KS died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The investigation is still ongoing.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — Lawrence County Authorities are working on a double-death investigation.

Sheriff Brad Delay has reported one male and one female were found dead inside a private residence about one mile west of Miller, Missouri.

Neither their names nor the cause of death is being released at this time.

Authorities say there is no threat to the community.

This is a developing story and additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

