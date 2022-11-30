ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Emerson Center announces upcoming environmental e-series lectures

VERO BEACH, FL (DECEMBER 1, 2022): Vero Beach’s top performance venue, the Emerson Center, offers environmental lectures E-Series. These E-Series lectures focus on topics that engage, educate and entertain. E-Series lectures will be held on seven different Tuesdays during the 2023 season, starting January 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at The Emerson Center in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
The Associated Press

ACRE Announces Launch of Leasing at ‘Havens at Central Park’ in Port St. Lucie, Fla.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has officially begun leasing at Havens at Central Park, a high-quality, 158-unit single-family build-to-rent (BTR) development located in Port St. Lucie, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005191/en/ The Havens at Central Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
legalizationprofiles.org

Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida. Located at 10835 SE Federal Hwy., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on December 2, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
HOBE SOUND, FL
WESH

Possible migrant boat washes ashore in Melbourne Beach

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — It's not unusual to have migrants come ashore in Florida, hoping for a better life in the United States. But it's not often it happens in Central Florida. Handmade from sheet metal, what appears to be a migrant boat rests in the sand just above...
MELBOURNE BEACH, FL
charlottesmartypants.com

Poinsettia Groves Citrus: Smarty Holiday Favorites

If you are looking for a gift for a loved one, a friend, a co-worker, a teacher… you name it – fresh Florida citrus is the perfect choice! AND Poinsettia Groves is the best citrus grove in Indian River County, the citrus capital of the world. Red, gold,...
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Gold Star moms’ Walk-a-Thon: Save our vulnerable veterans

Intermittent sprinkles could not deter the spirits of the men and women who turned out for the fourth annual Walk-a-Thon for Military/Veteran Suicide Awareness at Riverside Park, presented by American Gold Star Mothers of Indian River County. Proceeds benefited the programs and PTSD support groups offered by Dogs for Life,...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Casually elegant compound includes guest house and pool

The home at 2110 Captains Walk in Oceanside has been the perfect place for Jennifer and William Eliason to raise their daughters. As a matter of fact, it’s been a wonderful multigenerational home, with the addition of a guesthouse for extra space. William had lived in South Florida when...
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

Winter artisans’ bazaar at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach

VERO BEACH - Holiday gifts and locally made crafts will be available for purchase at the 6th annual Winters Artisans Bazaar on Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach. Shop local and support artisans offering lots of unique art. View and buy handmade and bench...
VERO BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Pediatric Care Network Recognized by National Committee for Quality Assurance

The committee recognized Cleveland Clinic’s Treasure Coast hospital. for its continued commitment to pediatrics, caregivers and overall hospital personnel. Dr. Genon Wicina, Chair of Department of Pediatrics for Cleveland Clinic Florida. November 30, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has been recognized for its Patient-Centered Medical Home practices by...
STUART, FL
WESH

Body found by Indian River in Melbourne, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the shore of the Indian River. Officers were called to the section of the lagoon across from 1130 South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. That’s when they say they found the...
MELBOURNE, FL
veronews.com

Soup Bowl success! Stock full of funds for Samaritan Center

The Heritage Center was abuzz with activity during the 30th annual Soup Bowl fundraiser to benefit the Catholic Charities’ Samaritan Center in Vero Beach. Once again, more than 1,200 soup bowls of various shapes and sizes had been either hand-built or wheel-thrown before being glazed in myriad colors and designs. They were all crafted by local volunteer potters, the majority of them members of Indian River Clay, a nonprofit founded to teach and develop pottery skills.
VERO BEACH, FL

