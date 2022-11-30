Read full article on original website
veronews.com
The Emerson Center announces upcoming environmental e-series lectures
VERO BEACH, FL (DECEMBER 1, 2022): Vero Beach’s top performance venue, the Emerson Center, offers environmental lectures E-Series. These E-Series lectures focus on topics that engage, educate and entertain. E-Series lectures will be held on seven different Tuesdays during the 2023 season, starting January 10, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. at The Emerson Center in Vero Beach.
ACRE Announces Launch of Leasing at ‘Havens at Central Park’ in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- ACRE, a global real estate private equity firm, today announced it has officially begun leasing at Havens at Central Park, a high-quality, 158-unit single-family build-to-rent (BTR) development located in Port St. Lucie, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005191/en/ The Havens at Central Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
legalizationprofiles.org
Trulieve Opening Medical Marijuana Dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) (“Trulieve” or “the Company”), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the opening of a new medical dispensary in Hobe Sound, Florida. Located at 10835 SE Federal Hwy., the doors will open at 9 a.m. on December 2, with ongoing regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
WESH
Possible migrant boat washes ashore in Melbourne Beach
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — It's not unusual to have migrants come ashore in Florida, hoping for a better life in the United States. But it's not often it happens in Central Florida. Handmade from sheet metal, what appears to be a migrant boat rests in the sand just above...
charlottesmartypants.com
Poinsettia Groves Citrus: Smarty Holiday Favorites
If you are looking for a gift for a loved one, a friend, a co-worker, a teacher… you name it – fresh Florida citrus is the perfect choice! AND Poinsettia Groves is the best citrus grove in Indian River County, the citrus capital of the world. Red, gold,...
veronews.com
Gold Star moms’ Walk-a-Thon: Save our vulnerable veterans
Intermittent sprinkles could not deter the spirits of the men and women who turned out for the fourth annual Walk-a-Thon for Military/Veteran Suicide Awareness at Riverside Park, presented by American Gold Star Mothers of Indian River County. Proceeds benefited the programs and PTSD support groups offered by Dogs for Life,...
veronews.com
Casually elegant compound includes guest house and pool
The home at 2110 Captains Walk in Oceanside has been the perfect place for Jennifer and William Eliason to raise their daughters. As a matter of fact, it’s been a wonderful multigenerational home, with the addition of a guesthouse for extra space. William had lived in South Florida when...
2nd Vero Beach High School threat arrest prompts calls for action
Parents are calling for action following the arrest of a 17-year-old Vero Beach High School student who, authorities said, brought a loaded gun to school and made threats toward another student.
hometownnewstc.com
Winter artisans’ bazaar at Walking Tree Brewery, Vero Beach
VERO BEACH - Holiday gifts and locally made crafts will be available for purchase at the 6th annual Winters Artisans Bazaar on Dec. 4, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at Walking Tree Brewery in Vero Beach. Shop local and support artisans offering lots of unique art. View and buy handmade and bench...
Jupiter turnpike exits closed for the weekend as state removes Indiantown Road toll booths
JUPITER — The Florida Department of Transportation this weekend is demolishing toll booths at the north and southbound exits from Florida's Turnpike to Indiantown Road. The road work will close the exit from 2 a.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Monday. Those driving northbound who want to exit from the...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Cleveland Clinic Martin Health Pediatric Care Network Recognized by National Committee for Quality Assurance
The committee recognized Cleveland Clinic’s Treasure Coast hospital. for its continued commitment to pediatrics, caregivers and overall hospital personnel. Dr. Genon Wicina, Chair of Department of Pediatrics for Cleveland Clinic Florida. November 30, 2022 – Cleveland Clinic Martin Health has been recognized for its Patient-Centered Medical Home practices by...
‘We’ll be your worst nightmare’: Florida sheriff to crack down on ‘disruptive’ students
Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey appeared to support tougher disciplinary measures in schools, alerting “disruptive” students in a press conference, "We’ll be your worst nightmare." WESH's Scott Heidler reports.Dec. 2, 2022.
WESH
Body found by Indian River in Melbourne, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead on the shore of the Indian River. Officers were called to the section of the lagoon across from 1130 South Harbor City Boulevard at about 1:15 p.m. That’s when they say they found the...
Port St. Lucie city manager to retire amid population growth
Port St. Lucie, a growing area, announced its city manager, Russ Blackburn, is retiring at the beginning of next year.
veronews.com
Soup Bowl success! Stock full of funds for Samaritan Center
The Heritage Center was abuzz with activity during the 30th annual Soup Bowl fundraiser to benefit the Catholic Charities’ Samaritan Center in Vero Beach. Once again, more than 1,200 soup bowls of various shapes and sizes had been either hand-built or wheel-thrown before being glazed in myriad colors and designs. They were all crafted by local volunteer potters, the majority of them members of Indian River Clay, a nonprofit founded to teach and develop pottery skills.
Jupiter represented in FIFA world cup, road closures on Indiantown Road this weekend
Happy Thursday, Jupiter! It's been a while since I've been able to catch up with all of you. Welcome to The Post on Jupiter. To those of you who have written me, thank you for your interaction with the newsletter. And for your patience with me taking a hiatus. I have been working...
Troopers investigate deadly crash on SR-520 in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol reported a deadly crash along State Road 520 near Cocoa early Friday. Around 1 a.m., troopers responded to the crash located beneath the Interstate 95 overpass. FHP shut down the eastbound lanes of SR-520 during its investigation. A Florida Department of...
DeSantis-backed school boards begin ousting Florida educators
New board members in two GOP-leaning counties essentially sacked their school superintendents over the span of one week.
Longtime friend says couple killed by Austin Harrouff treated her like family
When Debi Borger moved to Florida in 2006 she was introduced to John and Michelle Stevens, who treated her like family. They were murdered during random attack by Austin Harrouff six years ago.
