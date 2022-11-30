Read full article on original website
The richest person in Missoula, MontanaLuay RahilMissoula, MT
4 Great Seafood Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Red Robin Restaurant Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergMissoula, MT
Zootown Classic 11/17 - 11/19Adrian HolmanMissoula, MT
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Montana this weekKristen WaltersMissoula, MT
Made in Missoula: 5 Gift ideas for Those Who Shop Local
One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
Wednesday In Missoula Is The New Saturday. So Many Awesome Events
Let's face it. Getting out and about in a cold Montana can be a bit tough. You might wonder, "Is there anything even going on Wednesdays to get me out of the house"? The answer is yes. I was under about 3 blankets on a full-on Netflix binge the other...
Do Missoulians Believe The Motto ‘No Friends On Powder Days’?
Ski season is underway in Montana and that means "Powder Days" are coming. I have been a snowboarder in Montana for over 30 years. Some friends and I were talking about the upcoming season and we got into the topic of "Friends on Powder Days" versus "No Friends On Powder Days". The debate began.
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
Jolly and Joyful Family Photo Ops With Santa Saturday, Missoula
As you go dashing through the snow this first weekend of December in Missoula, be sure to keep some wholesome family activities in mind. Our Missoula Public Library will be in the Christmas spirit this Saturday, December 3, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. That's when you can get your family photos taken with Santa. Bring your kids to downtown Missoula and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library. Besides posing for your phone photos, they will be there to read stories and hear all about holiday wishes.
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
Ballet Without Borders Returns To Montana This January
The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre of Missoula will be hosting the annual Ballet Beyond Borders from January 11th - 14th 2023, offering up a dance competition and cultural exchange with dancers from all over the world. This will be the 9th year that RMBT will host the event at the University of Montana Dennison Theater.
WATCH Missoula Driver Learn Hard Lesson Why You Never Brake Check
It is always so odd to be randomly wandering through the internet only to stumble across a trending video from Missoula. I have always been a fan of dashcam footage because it shows undeniable proof of how stupid people can be when behind the wheel. With the winter weather rolling...
With Montana Snow Looming Think Responsibly First
Snow storms in Montana happen. This is not news, this is not a surprise. We have more on the way. So let's work together to make sure that we can get through it as a team! Go Montana!. Make sure your walks and porches are clear of snow. According to...
UM’s Barkey Talks Possible Rail Strike on KGVO’s Talk Back Show
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Wednesday and addressed the issue of a possible rail worker strike. Barkey said aside from the possible national repercussions of a strike,...
Another Accolade Awarded to a Missoula Hospital
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After being named in the top five percent of hospitals in the U.S., Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital has received another honor, this one from an organization called Leapfrog. KGVO News spoke with Chief Executive of Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski, who described the Leapfrog...
How to Help in Hard Times: KYSSMAS for Kids returns in Missoula
Think back to your most memorable Christmas. It likely happened when you were a child, with memories of loved ones, and a favorite toy, usually obtained with surprise, and sacrifice. For many Western Montana families, our harsh economy is dashing those dreams. Higher prices for everything have put on the...
Surprisingly Affordable and Pet Friendly Missoula Airbnbs
As much as mother nature tends to try and keep us from traveling this time of year, it is by far the busiest travel season of the year. With the holidays among us, many people are looking to visit friends and family, regardless of what the weather or rising gas prices may throw at us.
UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe
(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve With ‘Missoula On Main’
It's time to look ahead to New Year's Eve and get ready to have a party in Downtown Missoula. For the past 28 years Arts Missoula has put on the "First Night Missoula" celebration held in multiple venues throughout Missoula. Over the past few years we have seen many live events change and evolve, so it shouldn't be a surprise that "First Night Missoula" has evolved too.
Missoula, Let’s Make ‘Giving Tuesday’ Popular
"Black Friday", "Small Business Saturday", "Cyber Monday", shopping season has begun. There is a very important day among all of the shopping days and that is "Giving Tuesday." This is where you can make yourself feel good by giving back to your community. There are so many non-profits in Missoula that can use your help this time of year and there are so many ways that you can help. The list of charities we have available in our area is much too long to list in this article. We have hundreds of charities in Western Montana.
Fairgrounds Bond Defeat Response from Missoula 4-H President
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - November 8 was a tough day for sponsors and supporters of the two mill levy requests presented to Missoula voters, the Crisis Services Levy, and the Fairgrounds 4-H Bond Request. KGVO News caught up with Clarence Wildeboer, President of the local Missoula County 4-H Board,...
Missoula Attorney Explains Long Delays in Resolving Court Cases
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - In a recent conversation with Chief Deputy Missoula County Attorney Matt Jennings on the KGVO Talk Back program, he provided an explanation for a listener concerned about how long it takes for cases to make it through the criminal justice system in Missoula. Delays are...
Missoula’s Miller Creek Residents Angry Over Proposal for Hundreds of Homes
Residents of Lower Miller Creek are worried a proposed development with hundreds of new homes could ruin their neighborhood, a location already struggling with traffic safety and growth. And they're telling Missoula leaders to put the brakes on the Riverfront Trails subdivision before it brings a dramatic increase in density...
Montana Tree Guru: How To Care For Your Christmas Tree
Do you know how to keep your Christmas tree looking its best until after Christmas? If you don't, you may want to take some tips from a local expert. I spoke with Shane Clouse of Pink Grizzly Greenhouse and Montana Wreaths in Missoula, which has been selling locally-cut Christmas trees to Montanans since 1978.
