ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alt 95.7

Made in Missoula: 5 Gift ideas for Those Who Shop Local

One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit

The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Jolly and Joyful Family Photo Ops With Santa Saturday, Missoula

As you go dashing through the snow this first weekend of December in Missoula, be sure to keep some wholesome family activities in mind. Our Missoula Public Library will be in the Christmas spirit this Saturday, December 3, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. That's when you can get your family photos taken with Santa. Bring your kids to downtown Missoula and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library. Besides posing for your phone photos, they will be there to read stories and hear all about holiday wishes.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Ballet Without Borders Returns To Montana This January

The Rocky Mountain Ballet Theatre of Missoula will be hosting the annual Ballet Beyond Borders from January 11th - 14th 2023, offering up a dance competition and cultural exchange with dancers from all over the world. This will be the 9th year that RMBT will host the event at the University of Montana Dennison Theater.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

With Montana Snow Looming Think Responsibly First

Snow storms in Montana happen. This is not news, this is not a surprise. We have more on the way. So let's work together to make sure that we can get through it as a team! Go Montana!. Make sure your walks and porches are clear of snow. According to...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Another Accolade Awarded to a Missoula Hospital

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After being named in the top five percent of hospitals in the U.S., Missoula’s Providence St. Patrick Hospital has received another honor, this one from an organization called Leapfrog. KGVO News spoke with Chief Executive of Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski, who described the Leapfrog...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

How to Help in Hard Times: KYSSMAS for Kids returns in Missoula

Think back to your most memorable Christmas. It likely happened when you were a child, with memories of loved ones, and a favorite toy, usually obtained with surprise, and sacrifice. For many Western Montana families, our harsh economy is dashing those dreams. Higher prices for everything have put on the...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Surprisingly Affordable and Pet Friendly Missoula Airbnbs

As much as mother nature tends to try and keep us from traveling this time of year, it is by far the busiest travel season of the year. With the holidays among us, many people are looking to visit friends and family, regardless of what the weather or rising gas prices may throw at us.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe

(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Celebrate New Year’s Eve With ‘Missoula On Main’

It's time to look ahead to New Year's Eve and get ready to have a party in Downtown Missoula. For the past 28 years Arts Missoula has put on the "First Night Missoula" celebration held in multiple venues throughout Missoula. Over the past few years we have seen many live events change and evolve, so it shouldn't be a surprise that "First Night Missoula" has evolved too.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Missoula, Let’s Make ‘Giving Tuesday’ Popular

"Black Friday", "Small Business Saturday", "Cyber Monday", shopping season has begun. There is a very important day among all of the shopping days and that is "Giving Tuesday." This is where you can make yourself feel good by giving back to your community. There are so many non-profits in Missoula that can use your help this time of year and there are so many ways that you can help. The list of charities we have available in our area is much too long to list in this article. We have hundreds of charities in Western Montana.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Fairgrounds Bond Defeat Response from Missoula 4-H President

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - November 8 was a tough day for sponsors and supporters of the two mill levy requests presented to Missoula voters, the Crisis Services Levy, and the Fairgrounds 4-H Bond Request. KGVO News caught up with Clarence Wildeboer, President of the local Missoula County 4-H Board,...
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Montana Tree Guru: How To Care For Your Christmas Tree

Do you know how to keep your Christmas tree looking its best until after Christmas? If you don't, you may want to take some tips from a local expert. I spoke with Shane Clouse of Pink Grizzly Greenhouse and Montana Wreaths in Missoula, which has been selling locally-cut Christmas trees to Montanans since 1978.
MISSOULA, MT
Alt 95.7

Alt 95.7

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
604K+
Views
ABOUT

Alt 101.5 plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alternativemissoula.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy