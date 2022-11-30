ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Replica jail cell raises awareness of programs helping current, formerly incarcerated men and women

By Janie Bohlmann
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W2PvB_0jRp8Gy700

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Jumpstart Ministry, which helps people transition into life after incarceration, is sharing success stories with shoppers at Haywood Mall this holiday season.

“We have had people say to us, ‘Well, what’s that about,'” said Jumpstart board member Tommy Holt. “And that’s exactly the question we want.”

People who shop at Haywood Mall over the next few weeks may notice a replica jail cell located near the JCPenney storefront.

It was installed by leaders at Jumpstart to give people a glimpse of life behind bars and spark a conversation.

“Most of our community is unaware that 125 men and women are being released into the upstate of South Carolina every single month,” said Cary Sanders, Jumpstart’s executive director.

The exhibit opened Friday. Leaders said it’s a way to share their programs and how they’re helping people break the cycle and find success after serving time.

“We assist in the prisons, we assist when they come out, we assist in every way that we can: transportation, job search, skills,” said Holt.

Through its programs, Sanders said they’ve helped 3,500 men and women in the past 10 years. He said their work is making a difference.

“Less than four percent of them have returned to incarceration. We have a solution that works, but we can only continue to implement it if our community will step up and get involved,” said Sanders.

By sharing Jumpstart success stories with shoppers, they hope to inspire people to learn more and take action.

“Our goal for this awareness campaign is for people to say, ‘Hey, how can I help.’ For some people that would be to give generously, for others that will be to get involved as a volunteer, for others that would be to step up and say, ‘Hey, I’m willing to be an employer to those who need a second opportunity,'” said Sanders.

The exhibit is on display through Christmas Eve.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
WSPA 7News

Traveling exhibit honors 5 lynching victims in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Edward Sullivan, Elbert Harris, John Laddison, Reuben Elrod, and Willis Jackson. Those are the names of the five known lynching victims identified in Anderson County, between the years 1894 and 1911. “It was tragic, it should not have happened. We hope it never happens again,” Member of Anderson Area Remembrance and Reconciliation […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

16-year-old faces multiple charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto break-in. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg Co. takes next step towards building animal shelter

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County is taking steps forward to building its own animal shelter. There was a special meeting held Wednesday afternoon. Currently, all of the county’s pets and strays go to Greenville County. A consultant presented her recommendations to Spartanburg County Council, for a pet resource center where the goal is […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy