Marrero, LA

WDSU

Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’

The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Husband seeks justice for wife after fatal hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A husband calls for justice after he and his wheelchair-bound wife were hit from behind by a driver who did not stop. Last Monday, Amanda Campbell, 39, became the 14th person to die this year in a hit-and-run as the City sees a disturbing spike in these incidents.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
CENTRAL, LA
clarionherald.org

Father Otis Young's cause of death announced

St. Tammany Coroner Charles A. Preston has identified Father Otis Young as one of the two bodies found burned Nov. 28 in the 500 block of Gibson Street in Covington. His cause of death was by sharp and blunt force trauma, and his manner of death by homicide. Dr. Preston...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Parents of 2 missing Folsom girls speak out about reuniting with their daughters

Mary and Justin Bourg told WDSU that Monday was an emotional day for them; not knowing what happened to their daughters but they're thankful the community rallied around them. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office confirmed thanks to the help of first responders and the Folsom community, Cecelia Bourg, 4, and Abigail Bourg, 7, were reunited with their parents who live on the 81000 block of N Willie Road in Folsom.
FOLSOM, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com

Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson

Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder

The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
SLIDELL, LA
houmatimes.com

Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!

Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
HOUMA, LA

