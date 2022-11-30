Read full article on original website
Westbank pastor killed in woodworking accident
The Rev. James “Jimmy” Jeanfreau Jr., pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marrero, was killed in a woodworking accident at a shop on the church campus.
WDSU
Man found shot on Harvey street, dies at the scene
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred just after 11 p.m. Friday. Officers were first called to the 2600 block of Max Drive in Harvey and then alerted to a second scene in the 3700 block Long Leaf Lane. Once there,...
Marrero man convicted of 2020 murder of older brother
Two years after the fatal attack on a Jefferson Parish man, a jury has convicted his younger brother of manslaughter.
fox8live.com
Funeral set Monday for slain Covington priest Otis Young, Aymond will lead service
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A funeral Mass for slain Covington retired priest Otis Young has been scheduled for Dec. 5, the Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Wednesday (Nov. 30). Archbishop Gregory Aymond will be the celebrant for the noon service at St. Peter Catholic Church. Visitation will be at the...
NOLA.com
ID of second victim, details of shocking Covington slayings revealed by authorities
Authorities on Thursday formally identified the second victim of a shocking double homicide in Covington in which both bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition early Monday. During a news conference at the St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office in Lacombe, they said the body of Ruth Prats, 73, had been positively...
NOLA.com
Slain Covington priest and pastoral associate feared dead were ‘pure friends in faith’
The massive stroke that the Rev. Otis Young Jr. suffered in mid-2020 occurred during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel and hospital visits were restricted. But Ruth Prats, the longtime pastoral associate at St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington where Young was a priest, volunteered to keep his worried, out-of-town family informed about his condition and recovery.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
A priest in Marrero, Louisiana died in a woodworking accident at a shop on his church's campus on Tuesday morning. Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe, which is a machine used to rotate wood for shaping.
fox8live.com
Husband seeks justice for wife after fatal hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A husband calls for justice after he and his wheelchair-bound wife were hit from behind by a driver who did not stop. Last Monday, Amanda Campbell, 39, became the 14th person to die this year in a hit-and-run as the City sees a disturbing spike in these incidents.
Luling man accused of brutally beating victim with pipe
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on a charge of aggravated second degree battery. The suspect is Craig Lee, a 43-year old Killona resident
NOPD investigates a homicide in Central City
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide in Central City that happened Thursday night. “Around 10:54 p.m. Sixth District officers responded to a call reporting an injured man in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered an unresponsive adult male victim,” police say.
Teens arrested in connection to Slidell driver, passenger shootings
Two teenagers were arrested by St. Tammany Parish detectives Friday morning in connection to a shooting earlier in the week that left a 19-year-old driver dead and a passenger wounded.
clarionherald.org
Father Otis Young's cause of death announced
St. Tammany Coroner Charles A. Preston has identified Father Otis Young as one of the two bodies found burned Nov. 28 in the 500 block of Gibson Street in Covington. His cause of death was by sharp and blunt force trauma, and his manner of death by homicide. Dr. Preston...
Covington police release details on murder of retired priest and associate
The St. Tammany Parish Coroner's Office also released the remaining identity of one of the victims.
fox8live.com
Elderly man visiting from Missouri was beaten to death inside his hotel room, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An elderly man visiting from Missouri was beaten to death inside his hotel room, according to NOPD. The incident happened Thursday night (Dec. 1) in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue at the Avenue Plaza Hotel. Police say they were called to the hotel after...
WDSU
Parents of 2 missing Folsom girls speak out about reuniting with their daughters
Mary and Justin Bourg told WDSU that Monday was an emotional day for them; not knowing what happened to their daughters but they're thankful the community rallied around them. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office confirmed thanks to the help of first responders and the Folsom community, Cecelia Bourg, 4, and Abigail Bourg, 7, were reunited with their parents who live on the 81000 block of N Willie Road in Folsom.
NOPD Officer and his family in need of support after scary car wreck
NEW ORLEANS — A member of the New Orleans Police Department, and some of his family, are recovering from a serious car wreck. Making it even more difficult on the family is it happened many miles from New Orleans. We are used to seeing police cars race to wrecks...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane residency program plans move to East Jefferson
Tulane University’s medical residency program will move to East Jefferson General Hospital over the next two years as part of a recent deal that sold Tulane’s three hospitals to Louisiana Children’s Medical Center Health for $150 million. Under that deal, most of Tulane’s 500 residents will move...
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish to open Head Start in former Our Lady of Divine Providence School
Jefferson Parish will open a new Head Start center in January in the building that once housed the Our Lady of Divine Providence Catholic School in west Metairie. The center will provide free, early childhood education to 92 children ages six weeks to 5 years old from low-to-moderate income households.
WDSU
St. Tammany sheriff arrests 15-year-old and 18-year-old for murder
The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office has announced that two people have been arrested for a fatal shooting that happened on Monday. According to officials, a 15-year-old Slidell male was arrested on Dec. 2 for first-degree murder. He will also be charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder. He will...
houmatimes.com
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
