Mary and Justin Bourg told WDSU that Monday was an emotional day for them; not knowing what happened to their daughters but they're thankful the community rallied around them. St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's office confirmed thanks to the help of first responders and the Folsom community, Cecelia Bourg, 4, and Abigail Bourg, 7, were reunited with their parents who live on the 81000 block of N Willie Road in Folsom.

FOLSOM, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO