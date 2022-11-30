Littleton, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Littleton.
The Columbine High School basketball team will have a game with Heritage High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Columbine High School
Heritage High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Thomas Jefferson High School basketball team will have a game with Dakota Ridge High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Thomas Jefferson High School
Dakota Ridge High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
The Thornton High School basketball team will have a game with Littleton High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.
Thornton High School
Littleton High School
November 30, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
Comments / 0