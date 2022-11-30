Read full article on original website
Related
Irene Cara's Autopsy Complete, Singer's Body Released To Funeral Home That Her Family Chose
Singer Irene Cara's autopsy has been completed, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal, and her body has been released to the funeral home her loved ones selected. The Pinellas County Medical Examiner in Largo, Florida, confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com on Wednesday.At this time, her cause of death has yet to be disclosed to the public. Now that her examination is completed, the report will provide answers once the results come in.The Academy Award-winning actress' publicist, Judith A. Moose, previously announced the news of her passing on November 25, confirming Cara died in her Florida home. "Please share your thoughts and memories...
Athena Strand update: Mother pays tribute to 7-year-old ‘princess’ taken by ‘sick, cruel monster’ FedEx driver
The body of Athena Strand, the seven-year-old girl from Texas who went missing two days ago has been found 6 miles away from her home, authorities said on Friday.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin said that a FedEx truck driver abducted Athena and that she likely died within an hour based on digital evidence and on a confession, reported CBS News.The driver, Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is being held at the Wise County Jail on charges of capital murder and aggravated kidnapping.An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday for the child, who vanished the night before in Paradise.According to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office, the child was dropped off from school at her home in Paradise at 4.30pm on Wednesday. Her stepmother reportedly called police to report her missing around 6.40pm that day when she didn’t find Athena in her room after an argument. Read More Authorities continue to hunt for missing 7-year-old girl who vanished from Texas home days ago
Comments / 0