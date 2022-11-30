Read full article on original website
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Family of Nurse Killed in Anamosa Prison Attack Files Lawsuit
The family of the nurse killed in last year’s prison attack in Anamosa has filed a lawsuit. Lorena Schulte died at the hands of two inmates who were trying to escape the Anamosa State Penitentiary in March 2021. Corrections Officer Robert McFarland was also killed. Schulte’s family has filed...
KCJJ
Convicted felon accused of carrying firearm away from the scene of fatal shooting of Coralville 3-year-old now wanted by police after skipping court date
A convicted felon accused of carrying a firearm away from the scene of a Coralville shooting that killed a three-year-old child is now wanted by police after skipping a court date. Court records indicate 33-year-old Chris Gordon failed to appear at a case management conference on Monday. A warrant was...
KCRG.com
Family of man killed by Waterloo Police are suing the City
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The family of a man shot and killed by Waterloo Police in 2021 are filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the City and officer responsible for the shooting. On November 16th, 2021, Brent Boggess was fatally shot after leading multiple police units during a nine-minute pursuit....
KWQC
Former LeClaire in-home daycare provider sentenced to prison in infant’s death
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former in-home daycare provider was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison in connection with the February 2020 death of an infant in her care. A judge also ordered Angela Regina Marxen, 57, to pay $150,000 in restitution to the family of the baby girl.
KCJJ
Two men arrested after allegedly threatening staff of downtown IC bar with a knife and shattering a window
Two men have been arrested after one allegedly threatened the staff of a downtown Iowa City bar with a knife while another shattered a window. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were called to The Sports Column just after midnight Saturday. Arrest records indicate 19-year-old Cole Witter of Bettendorf repeatedly struck the door of the establishment after he was kicked out, shattering the glass. The cost to replace the window is estimated to be $600.
KCJJ
IC man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing his wife
As expected, an Iowa City man who pleaded guilty to killing his wife has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Judge Kevin McKeever officially entered the sentence against 70-year-old Roy Browning on a 2nd Degree Murder charge on Friday. Browning reached a plea deal with prosecutors earlier this year. He was initially charged with 1st Degree Murder, and would have faced life in prison if convicted on that charge.
KCRG.com
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly starting fire, assaulting responding officer, firefighter
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested on assault and drug charges
An Iowa City man was arrested on drug charges while being served a warrant stemming from an alleged domestic assault earlier in the month. The original incident in question reportedly occurred the evening of November 13th. 40-year-old Kevin Burns of East Market Street was in a verbal altercation with the woman he’s been dating for approximately two years when he reportedly punched her with a closed fist. The blow caused the woman’s lower lip to swell and bleed.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Man Arrested on Domestic Assault Charge
A Waterloo man was arrested on charges for an alleged domestic assault Wednesday night. Around 11:00PM, Waterloo Police were sent to 1151 Oleson Rd on the report of a disorderly situation. When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive female. Officers performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived. 39-year-old Rebecca Taylor was taken to Mercy One Waterloo Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. 33-year-old LaMarcus Williams was arrested and charged with 3rd-degree domestic assault and escape from custody.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested for allegedly trying to set his apartment on fire
An Iowa City man was arrested after allegedly trying to set his Wayne Avenue apartment on fire earlier this week. According to police, the incident occurred Tuesday around 2pm. 26-year-old Parker Hawkins reportedly started the fire for the purpose of eliciting a fire department and police response. Investigators say Hawkins lit some papers on fire on top of his electric stove, exited his apartment, and yelled at nearby bystanders to call 911.
KCRG.com
Family of nurse killed at Anamosa Prison sues state for gross negligence
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The parents of a nurse who was murdered while working at the Anamosa State Penitentiary are suing the State of Iowa on multiple counts. Two inmates killed Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte with hammers during a failed prison escape on March 23, 2021. McFarland was...
KCRG.com
Cedar Falls police recover vehicle stolen by teens
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 2nd, at approximately 1:32 am, Cedar Falls police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St. Police say the vehicle was occupied by three 14-year-olds and upon making contact, an odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent investigation confirmed drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
Daily Iowan
Felony gun violations increase in Johnson County
Johnson County officials are calling for reduced gun crimes after the county recorded a rise in felony gun violations since 2019. Johnson County Sheriff Brad Kunkel said the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has specifically seen an increase in arrests of people prohibited from carrying weapons, gunfire incidents, and displays of weapons in road rage incidents.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
superhits106.com
Former Employee at Sunnycare Manor Pleads Guilty To Assault
A former employee of a Dubuque County long-term care facility has pleaded guilty to assaulting a resident. 21 year old Dontae Bartmann of Dubuque pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of dependent adult abuse with intentional physical injury. Bartmann was an employee at Sunnycrest Manor. In a report, a fellow employee said she saw him assault a resident on March 2nd. Bartmann was shaking the resident and saying, “‘Stop it. You better stop it.’ As the witness was leaving to get another staff member to assist with the incident, “she heard a distinct ‘skin-to-skin slap.’”Staff members then removed Bartmann from the area. Staff saw a red mark on the resident’s neck and cheek area that they believed looked like a handprint. Bartmann declined to give a statement when asked to speak with Sunnycrest staff and resigned. A warrant for Bartmann’s arrest was issued on May 24th. Bartmann’s sentencing hearing is set for Monday.
kwayradio.com
Teens Found with Drugs in Vehicle
Below is a press release from the Cedar Falls Police:. On December 2, 2022 at approximately 1:32 AM a Cedar Falls Police Officer stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of University Ave and Main St. The vehicle was occupied by three juveniles, all 14 years of age. Upon making contact, officers detected the odor of marijuana from the vehicle. The subsequent investigation led to several drug related violations and seizure of drugs and paraphernalia. The registered owner of the vehicle was contacted. He was unaware the vehicle had been taken and reports the suspects were operating the vehicle without his consent.
Dubuque, Iowa Man Arrested for Brutal Beating of Another Man on Sunday
Dubuque Police have arrested a Dubuque man they say is one of two men accused of beating a 69-year-old man so severely the victim was admitted to an intensive care unit. According to the Telegraph Herald 26-year-old Eric D. Sims, of 1470 Central Avenue, No. 9, was arrested just after 3 pm Tuesday, November 29th at the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm Street in Dubuque. on a warrant charging willful injury causing serious injury.
KCRG.com
Independence Police make arrest after woman steals customer’s car from auto business
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 29th, 2022, at approximately 2:00 am, police say a woman was identified on video stealing a customer’s vehicle from Dunlap Motor Service Department. Investigators say Jenna McLaury was the individual that stole the vehicle. She was located at her residence in West Union...
Iowa Man Cleared Of Manslaughter through “Stand Your Ground” Law
According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, 42-year-old James Siegel of Cedar Rapids was initially charged with the first-degree murder of a man during a fight last May. His charge was then downgraded to voluntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting but, citing the "Stand Your Ground" law, the Linn County Attorney's office announced they were dropping the manslaughter charge, lacking sufficient evidence to prove it.
