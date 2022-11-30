ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are a lot of young men on the football team at Forrest Hills Central High School, but fans may have taken special notice of No. 33. Raymond Cargill stands out on the field for leading his team during the games and in the classroom. He is one of the captains on the team and helped lead the Rangers to a state championship game for the first time in 30 years. The team lost but still celebrated the historic accomplishment.

