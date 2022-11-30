ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox17

Man injured, school placed on lockdown after Kalamazoo Twp. shooting

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man injured and prompted a lockdown at a nearby school Thursday. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says a 25-year-old man was shot near Mosel and Woodward avenues at 4:30 p.m. The victim reportedly claimed...
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers

The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them. (Dec. 2, 2022) Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at …. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

MSP: Suspect in custody following Muskegon drug bust

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a drug bust in Muskegon Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says its West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) carried out a search warrant near Fleming Avenue and Kingsley Street. There, detectives confiscated a handgun, an extended magazine, 30 grams of...
MUSKEGON, MI
iheart.com

GRPD: Man wounded in trespassing dispute

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Grand Rapids police tell WOOD-TV that a man was stabbed, possibly with a box-cutter, during an argument over a trespassing issue last night. It happened near Lincoln and Walker around 7 p.m. The victim's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. No suspects have been arrested.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K

DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling …. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Battle for State GOP Chair Continues. Theatre Sets Sights...
DEWITT, MI
WOOD

Forest Hills Central student scores big on the field, classroom

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are a lot of young men on the football team at Forrest Hills Central High School, but fans may have taken special notice of No. 33. Raymond Cargill stands out on the field for leading his team during the games and in the classroom. He is one of the captains on the team and helped lead the Rangers to a state championship game for the first time in 30 years. The team lost but still celebrated the historic accomplishment.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Community Policy