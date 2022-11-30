Read full article on original website
GRPS: Southeast Career Pathways dismissing students early due to GRPD incident
Grand Rapids Public Schools says Southeast Career Pathways will dismiss students early due to an emergency police situation near the building.
Police: Missing Kentwood man found
A man has been found and is said to be safe after being reported missing in Kentwood Friday night.
Kentwood police locate man from adult foster care home
The Kentwood Police Department found a missing man from an adult foster care home, located at the 5600 Block of Gentian Ct SE.
Man injured, school placed on lockdown after Kalamazoo Twp. shooting
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a shooting left a man injured and prompted a lockdown at a nearby school Thursday. The Kalamazoo Township Police Department (KTPD) says a 25-year-old man was shot near Mosel and Woodward avenues at 4:30 p.m. The victim reportedly claimed...
'I heard gunshots': Neighbors, school on high alert after man killed in shootout
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — An officer-involved shooting Thursday afternoon put a neighborhood and school on lock down. “I was playing music, and then I heard gunshots,” said a young teen who lives nearby. Just before noon, 30-year-old Patrick Jones, who was also a fugitive, was pronounced dead in...
Legendary West Catholic teacher wants to hear from former students
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the door to the lobby opened at St. Ann's Home, I saw Miss T's face for the first time. I felt like I was meeting a celebrity. Up until that moment, Rita Totoraitis and I had never spoken before. But I had talked to the staff members at West Catholic High School about her, and they painted a beautiful picture of what her 31-year career meant to the community.
Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at GRPD officers
The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then running away from them. (Dec. 2, 2022) Chief says suspect killed himself after firing at …. The Grand Rapids Police Department says a man shot himself after exchanging gunfire with officers and then...
MSP: Suspect in custody following Muskegon drug bust
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A suspect is in custody following a drug bust in Muskegon Friday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says its West Michigan Enforcement Team (WEMET) carried out a search warrant near Fleming Avenue and Kingsley Street. There, detectives confiscated a handgun, an extended magazine, 30 grams of...
Statue to feature uniform of the first Black drum major at Muskegon Heights High School
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights park is set to undergo renovation in the next year. At the center of the project, a statue honoring the high school's marching band. That statue is not only significant to the city, but especially meaningful to long-time resident, Floyd Cook, Jr.
No injuries after small fire on Grand Haven school bus
A school bus driver and two students were able to safely get off the bus after a small fire broke out.
GRPD: Man wounded in trespassing dispute
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - Grand Rapids police tell WOOD-TV that a man was stabbed, possibly with a box-cutter, during an argument over a trespassing issue last night. It happened near Lincoln and Walker around 7 p.m. The victim's injuries are not considered to be life-threatening. No suspects have been arrested.
GRPD: Suspect dead after shootout with officers
A murder suspect died after what the Grand Rapids police chief called a "running gun battle" with officers Thursday.
Police find missing 4-year-old girl in Texas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office have located the 4-year-old girl after they say that her non-custodial mother kidnapped her from a supervised visit on Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office said in a tweet that 36-year-old Laquita Armstrong-Cavin was staying at a motel in San Antonio, Texas,...
Video released of shootout in Grand Rapids against homicide suspect
Grand Rapids police released more details about a “running gun” shootout that left a homicide suspect dead.
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K
DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling …. DeWitt priest facing 7 charges for allegedly embezzling over $800K. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Man returns money to Mason businessowner. Battle for State GOP Chair Continues. Theatre Sets Sights...
Forest Hills Central student scores big on the field, classroom
ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There are a lot of young men on the football team at Forrest Hills Central High School, but fans may have taken special notice of No. 33. Raymond Cargill stands out on the field for leading his team during the games and in the classroom. He is one of the captains on the team and helped lead the Rangers to a state championship game for the first time in 30 years. The team lost but still celebrated the historic accomplishment.
Man shot multiple times Wednesday night in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night that sent a man to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. GRPD tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE it happened just after 10 p.m. on Sheffield Street SW near the corner of Hayden Street SW and Kensington Avenue SW. That's near the Walnut Grove Apartments on Sheffield.
Panel in Muskegon to discuss police-community relations
A forum in Muskegon on Saturday will discuss ways to build trust between police and their communities.
GRPD: Murder suspect killed self after shooting at officers
A man wanted for murdering his ex-girlfriend took his own life after shooting at police when they came looking for him Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department says.
Police: 1 hospitalized after stabbing in Grand Rapids
The Grand Rapids Police Department says one person was hospitalized with nonlife-threatening injuries after a stabbing Wednesday.
