Read full article on original website
Related
Former NFL Star Michael Vick Lands Prominent Job
Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will be featured in an eight-part documentary series that details the evolution of the Black quarterback in America. Variety broke this exciting news on Wednesday. As part of this docuseries, Vick will speak with celebrities, coaches, quarterbacks, journalists and other cultural figures to get their...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
2023 NFL Draft: Live Scouting Jalen Carter VS LSU
Read below for a live scouting report of potential top five pick Jalen Carter
Clemson vs. North Carolina: ACC Championship Game prediction, preview
A few weeks ago, the ACC Championship Game looked like it might be a play-in for the College Football Playoff before Clemson dropped two late season decisions, now going against North Carolina for a shot at a New Year's bowl instead. That makes two straight playoffs that Clemson won't be in after ...
WPXI
Ravens look playoff-bound, but could be gone quickly unless they sort out these issues
The Baltimore Ravens have developed a troubling trend this season: They can’t close out games. This week’s 28-27 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars marked the fourth time this season that the Ravens lost despite having a two-score lead in the second half. Now, the Ravens...
WPXI
College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024
Officials with the College Football Playoff on Thursday that the tournament will expand to 12 teams beginning in the 2024-2025 season. Update 11:20 a.m. EDT Dec. 1: In a statement, Bill Hancock, executive director of the College Football Playoff, said officials were “delighted to be moving forward.” Previously, the tournament’s board of managers had announced it would expand to include 12 teams by 2026.
WPXI
Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge
Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
WPXI
Terrell Owens claims he punched out heckler in self-defense after video emerges: 'Swung at me first'
Video of Terrell Owens punching out an alleged heckler emerged on Sunday, showing the Hall of Fame wide receiver squaring up with the man in a CVS parking lot. Three days later, the 48-year-old released a statement to the Associated Press claiming he was acting in self-defense, with the other man acting as an "aggressor" toward him and a fan he was talking to in the CVS.
WPXI
Mavericks GM on Kemba Walker's rehabbed knee: 'We'll see how long that lasts'
The Dallas Mavericks announced Kemba Walker would be joining the team Tuesday. Three days later, general manager Nico Harrison had a less than shining endorsement when asked about the newly signed guard's knee. "It's not good at all. But he's rehabbed it and it's the best he's felt in the...
Comments / 0