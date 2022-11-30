Read full article on original website
SHERIFF: Man arrested in Henderson County after evading arrest in stolen 4-wheeler
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Henderson County on Tuesday after being accused of driving away in a 4-wheeler from a sheriff’s deputy, said officials. A deputy saw a man driving on a county road around 2:15 p.m. Law enforcement tried to conduct a traffic stop because the 4-wheeler did not […]
Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder. Fox...
Three career criminals arrested following police pursuit in Dallas County
Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice has sharp words for the Missouri Probation and Parole board following a triple arrest earlier this week. A citizen contacted sheriff’s in both Dallas and Polk Counties Tuesday about a suspicious car lurking around a friend’s barn lot. The witness followed the car, keeping deputies aware of their location. Several passengers in the suspect car then began throwing items out the window, including an air compressor and electric saw.
Man Kills Alleged Thief While Intervening in an Altercation
A local man was charged with murder after intervening in an alleged shoplifting attempt on Tuesday at the Family Dollar on S Lancaster Road in South Oak Cliff. Kevin J. Jackson, 47, who had entered the store to buy something, found the accused shoplifter, Phillip Betts, 26, fighting with two female employees. He reportedly told the employees to move and fired a gun once, striking Betts, who was later pronounced deceased.
US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington
ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson
Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
Two apprehended in Fairfield smash-and-grab burglary
FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people suspected of burglary have been apprehended by Navarro County detectives and Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information Wednesday on a burglary investigation which led detectives to the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield. Navarro County detectives, along with Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies, found and apprehended two people suspected to be involved in a smash-and-grab style burglary at the Interstate 45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of I-45 West in Navarro County.
Suspects arrested in smash-and-grab burglary at Navarro County convenience store
FAIRFIELD, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives and deputies with the Navarro County and Freestone County sheriff’s offices arrested two suspects in the smash-and-grab style burglary at the I-45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of Interstate 45 West in Navarro County. On Nov. 30, 2022, the investigation led detectives...
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
Dallas officer terminated after failing to help driver in fiery crash following brief chase, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer has been fired and another was suspended after an incident in May in which the two failed to help a driver who got into a fiery crash following a brief chase, according to police. Dallas police on Wednesday announced the firing of Senior Cpl....
'Suspicious' man able to make his way inside Colleyville Heritage High School
COLLEYVILLE, Texas - A man police were searching for was able to make his way inside of Colleyville Heritage High School on Thursday, causing the school to go into lockdown. Colleyville police were looking into suspicious activity at a grocery store on Glade Road. Some told police a man was...
A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.
Arlington police searching for murdered woman's boyfriend
ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police want to talk to 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda. Investigators call him a person of interest in the murder of Evila Yanes, his longtime girlfriend. Arlington Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dishko said a surveillance camera at a local business captured Yanes and Castaneda together on...
Warrant issued in East Texas for 18-year-old woman after failing to pay over $300 taxi
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – An arrest warrant has been issued in East Texas for an 18-year-old woman after she allegedly failed to pay for a $344 taxi from Dallas. According to police, Lakyirah Bastian was picked up from a Dallas area hotel a few weeks ago and the driver agreed to take her to an […]
DPS: Driver dies in crash with semi on US Highway 80
WILLS POINT, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead after a crash on US 80, one mile east of Wills Point, on Wednesday. Teresa R. Reyes, 57 of Wills Point, was driving east in a 2014 Ford Focus on US 80 when they crashed into a semi truck at 8:05 p.m. on Wednesday, according to […]
Skeletal remains found in Rains County
RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.” The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person. “Our […]
Teens detained after 4-hour standoff at Gun Barrel City home
GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — An 18-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy were detained after a roughly four-hour standoff involving a high-power rifle at a Gun Barrel City home Wednesday. Gun Barrel City police officers responded to the area of the 100 block of Bedfords Bend to reported shots fired....
Update – Chase Bank Robbery Arrest
On Nov. 28, at approximately 8:59 a.m., the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Chase Bank, at 101 N. Beaton Street in Corsicana. Multiple officers arrived on scene at 9:02 a.m. Interviews with the Chase Bank employee who interacted with the suspect stated...
Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.
On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
