Kaufman, TX

KWTX

Dallas Police looking for man who shot, killed Family Dollar employee

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Dallas are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Family Dollar employee who reportedly confronted the suspect during a theft inside the store. Police released surveillance video of a potential suspect 24 hours after the murder. Fox...
DALLAS, TX
kjluradio.com

Three career criminals arrested following police pursuit in Dallas County

Dallas County Sheriff Scott Rice has sharp words for the Missouri Probation and Parole board following a triple arrest earlier this week. A citizen contacted sheriff’s in both Dallas and Polk Counties Tuesday about a suspicious car lurking around a friend’s barn lot. The witness followed the car, keeping deputies aware of their location. Several passengers in the suspect car then began throwing items out the window, including an air compressor and electric saw.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Man Kills Alleged Thief While Intervening in an Altercation

A local man was charged with murder after intervening in an alleged shoplifting attempt on Tuesday at the Family Dollar on S Lancaster Road in South Oak Cliff. Kevin J. Jackson, 47, who had entered the store to buy something, found the accused shoplifter, Phillip Betts, 26, fighting with two female employees. He reportedly told the employees to move and fired a gun once, striking Betts, who was later pronounced deceased.
DALLAS, TX
klif.com

US Marshals Arrest Boyfriend of Woman Killed in Arlington

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The US Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested the boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in an Arlington parking lot in late October. Arlington Police said 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda was taken into custody on a probation violation warrant. He...
ARLINGTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive

Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

Horrific Fatal Crash During Police Chase from Garland to Richardson

Richardson TX (WBAP/KLIF) – Garland police were involved in a car chase that started late last ight in Garland and ended in Richardson with the violent crash of a Dodge Challenger and a pickup truck at the intersection of Greenville and Centennial in Richardson. WFAA photo-journalist Mke Frbes caught...
GARLAND, TX
fox44news.com

Two apprehended in Fairfield smash-and-grab burglary

FAIRFIELD, Texas (FOX 44) – Two people suspected of burglary have been apprehended by Navarro County detectives and Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies. The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office obtained information Wednesday on a burglary investigation which led detectives to the 100 block of W. Reunion Street in Fairfield. Navarro County detectives, along with Freestone County Sheriff’s deputies, found and apprehended two people suspected to be involved in a smash-and-grab style burglary at the Interstate 45 Quick Stop located in the 16000 block of I-45 West in Navarro County.
FAIRFIELD, TX
WFAA

Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large

DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

A domestic situation turned into a standoff with police in North Richland Hills

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Richland Hills police were in an active standoff Wednesday night with what started out as a domestic situation. Police say they got the call at about 6:30 p.m. A man and a woman were able to get out of the house unharmed. At 9:33 p.m., police said that negotiations were underway with a man who barricaded himself in the house.Just before 10 p.m., police said the barricaded man is in custody and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence. 
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
fox4news.com

Arlington police searching for murdered woman's boyfriend

ARLINGTON, Texas - Arlington police want to talk to 44-year-old Jose Luis Moreno Castaneda. Investigators call him a person of interest in the murder of Evila Yanes, his longtime girlfriend. Arlington Deputy Police Chief Kyle Dishko said a surveillance camera at a local business captured Yanes and Castaneda together on...
ARLINGTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Skeletal remains found in Rains County

RAINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rains and Hunt County Sheriff’s Office found human skeletal remains in Rains County on Wednesday, said law enforcement. The Texas Rangers also assisted with the investigation. Authorities said they also found other “evidentiary items.” The remains were sent to the University of North Texas to identify the person. “Our […]
RAINS COUNTY, TX
navarrocountygazette.com

Update – Chase Bank Robbery Arrest

On Nov. 28, at approximately 8:59 a.m., the Corsicana Police Department received a 911 call reporting an armed robbery at the Chase Bank, at 101 N. Beaton Street in Corsicana. Multiple officers arrived on scene at 9:02 a.m. Interviews with the Chase Bank employee who interacted with the suspect stated...
CORSICANA, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 13000 block of Audelia Road.

On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:48 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 13000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined a man called 911 saying he had been shot. When officers arrived they found the front door of the apartment had multiple bullet holes. Due to the nature of the call and no answer to a door knock, officers broke down the door and found Amanuel Negash, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire Rescue responded and took the victim to a local hospital where he died.
DALLAS, TX

