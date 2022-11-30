ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Maggio back for third stint with Komets

By Shane Albahrani - Komets Media Relations
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E0bQQ_0jRp6lUc00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets have signed free-agent veteran defenseman Dan Maggio. The team now has three veterans under contract as the club faces Wheeling and Cincinnati this weekend. This season will be Maggio’s third stint with the team after being released by Adirondack earlier this month.

Maggio, 31, debuted with the Komets at the end of the 2011-2012 season, appearing in 15 playoff games, while helping the team capture the Central Hockey League’s Presidents’ Cup Championship. The Windsor, Ontario, native played the next season in Fort Wayne’s inaugural season in the ECHL, playing in 43 games, netting 18 points (5g, 13a), and collecting 147 penalty minutes. The 6’2 defender played 160 games in the AHL with Bridgeport, Lake Erie, San Antonio and Toronto before returning to the Komets for the 2017-18 season, playing 46 games and helping the team reach the Western Conference Finals. Maggio also played for Norfolk and with the Herning Blue Fox in Denmark before returning to the ECHL with Adirondack this season, playing in 10 games with the Thunder.

“He brings championship experience and energy, and he will be a positive influence on and off the ice,” said head coach Ben Boudreau. “Having the ability to add someone with Maggio’s resume mid-season is rare, and we want to make the most of it.”

Maggio joins Stefano Giliati and Josh Winquist as the team’s veteran players. The Komets host Wheeling on Friday before traveling to Wheeling on Saturday. The team returns home on Sunday to play Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE 15

Rymsha recalled by AHL’s Bakersfield Condors

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Forward Drake Rymsha, Fort Wayne’s leading goal-scorer this season, is headed up to the AHL as he’s been recalled by the Bakersfield Condors. Rymsha has a team-best nine goals in 14 games with the Komets so far this season. He’s also tallied five assists for a total of 14 points, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Komets add forward Pelletier to roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have added forward Tristan Pelletier to their roster as of Friday. Pelletier was in training camp with the Komets before being released. He’s played six games with Huntsville in the SPHL this season, with the 21-year old tallying two goals and two assists. The Komets play three games […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Hoosiers hammer Tar Heels in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Trayce Jackson-Davis had 21 points and 10 rebounds, Xavier Johnson scored 20 points and No. 10 Indiana beat No. 18 North Carolina 77-65. It was the most impressive of Indiana’s seven wins this season. The Tar Heels have lost three in a row for the first time since the 2019-20 season […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: New Haven at Blackhawk Christian

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The first all-basketball edition of the Highlight Zone this season is set for Friday, and what a way to tip things off as high-scoring Darrion Brooks leads New Haven against 2A no. 2 Blackhawk Christian in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week.” The Braves won their season opener on […]
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE 15

12/2 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALLNew Haven 61 Blackhawk Christian 63Warsaw 55 Homestead 56DeKalb 46 North Side 56Canterbury 46 Columbia City 64Heritage 39 Leo 66Jay County 56 Woodlan 51Whitko 23 Bellmont 42Bluffton 74 South Adams 34Adams Central at Southern Wells PPD.Central Noble 46 Angola 38Westview 80 Churubusco 51Prairie Heights 53 Fairfield 48Lakeland 74 Fremont 56Garrett 43 Lakewood Park 49Elkhart […]
WANE 15

Notre Dame QB Pyne heading to transfer portal

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) – Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced on social media that he is putting his name in the transfer portal. Pyne posted on Twitter that being a student-athlete at Notre Dame was “one of my proudest honors”. Pyne took over as the starter after Tyler Buchner went out with a season-ending […]
SOUTH BEND, IN
WANE 15

Marshall leads Mastodons to win in Horizon League opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne’s Destinee Marshall dropped in a career-high 21 points in the Mastodons’ 58-49 win over Detroit Mercy in the Horizon League women’s basketball opener on Friday (Dec. 2). While Marshall got the job done offensively, it was the Mastodon defense that was the story of the game. The Mastodons held Detroit Mercy […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

12K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy