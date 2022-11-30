Bank in South San Francisco robbed by armed suspect Monday morning
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– South San Francisco police are seeking a man who robbed a bank on Monday morning. Officers responded at 9:44 a.m. Monday to a report of a robbery in which the suspect entered a bank in the 100 block of McLellan Drive, pointed a handgun at a teller and demanded money, police said.
After receiving cash, the suspect fled on foot east on McLellan Drive and remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon. He is described as a white man believed to be in his 50s who had a white beard and wore eyeglasses, a black hat, a black sweater and khaki pants, according to police.
Anyone with information about the bank robbery is asked to call South San Francisco police at (650) 877-8900.
