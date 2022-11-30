ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, MO

Chetopa Woman Identified in Missouri Murder-Suicide

A Chetopa, Kanas woman is identified in a murder-suicide in southwest Missouri. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two people dead at a residence west of Miller, Missouri earlier this week. An autopsy determined that 55 year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller suffered a single gunshot wound to...
News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
Suspects in McDonald’s robbery arrested, named

AURORA, Mo. — After an investigation and search warrant, police arrested two people suspected of robbing a McDonald’s in Aurora. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department announced today that they had arrested Kaylee Dawn Gold, 22, and Ryan Thomas Hall, 22, both of Aurora. Hall is formally charged with three felony counts: first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, […]
Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
Deaths of two Miller residents declared murder-suicide, identities released

12/01/2022 - Information Released on Death Investigation Near Miller. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is releasing information on the death investigation that occurred just west of Miller on Monday afternoon. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a well being check west of Miller after a call had been...
Police ask for your help identifying driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a vehicle related to a recent crash. On October 26 at noon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Division and Golden involving a red Ford Focus and a black 2000s Honda Accord. The Focus was westbound on Division through the intersection when the Accord started traveling south on Golden into the intersection, disobeying a stop sign, and hit the Focus.
Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital

11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
170 pounds of meth recovered from vehicle on I-44 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Wednesday, November 30, saying that K9 officer “James” had recovered 170lbs of methamphetamine on I-44 in Greene County. MSHP said the meth was found after an out-of-state driver was stopped for a traffic violation. “Some packages just simply won’t be delivered this holiday […]
Three Career Criminals Arrested In Dallas County

Some Dallas County Career Criminals are behind bars yet again. According to a post on FB, a citizen placed a call in to two different Sheriff about a vehicle they were following. The Sheriffs of Dallas County and Polk County were informed that the three individuals were at her friend’s...
Two charged in armed robbery of an Aurora, Mo. McDonald’s

AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who robbed a McDonald’s in Aurora have been charged. Court documents say 22-year-old Kaylee Gold has been charged with stealing - $750 or more and 22-year-old Ryan Hall has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Smoke showing, former Holiday Inn Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2 reports of smoke showing from the former Holiday Inn Hotel, 3500 block Hammons Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, METS ambulance, Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire and MoDOT Emergency Response responded as mutual aid. On scene we observed smoke visible from different windows of the large,...
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting

Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are searching for a shooter after a man was shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield Thursday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, they received a call at 9 p.m. a man had been shot in the torso inside his home in the 1200 block of W Livingston Street. That’s not far from Kansas Expressway and I-44. Officers say the gunfire came from outside the house. They found multiple shell casings were found in the 2600 block of N Johnston Avenue. That’s in the same cul de sac as the victim’s home.
Man Hit After Shot Fired Through Springfield Home

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are looking for a gunman who fired a shot through a home Thursday night in the 1200-block of West Livingston, leaving one man hurt. He’s in stable condition. KY3 says multiple shell casings were found in a cul-de-sac near the victim’s home.
