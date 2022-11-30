Read full article on original website
Related
KYTV
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have been charged with stealing and damaging an adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue on November 19. Daniel J. Butts and Robert D. Hopkins are both charged with first-degree felony stealing and property damage. According to a press release, deputies with the Greene County...
kggfradio.com
Chetopa Woman Identified in Missouri Murder-Suicide
A Chetopa, Kanas woman is identified in a murder-suicide in southwest Missouri. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, deputies found two people dead at a residence west of Miller, Missouri earlier this week. An autopsy determined that 55 year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller suffered a single gunshot wound to...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: murder suicide investigation, hope for shelter pets
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the home for a well-being check. A caller said a person had not been heard from since just before Thanksgiving. Authorities went to the home west of Miller. Deputies spoke with concerned persons before going into the home where they found two deceased people. The Sheriff’s Office states the investigation and autopsy results determined that 55-year-old Caleb Kingsley of Miller, Missouri had a single gunshot wound to the head. They say it happened while Kingsley was asleep in bed. Authorities identified the other person as 43-year-old Linda Kennedy of Chetopa, Kansas. Investigators determined her cause of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Click here for more information about this story.
Suspects in McDonald’s robbery arrested, named
AURORA, Mo. — After an investigation and search warrant, police arrested two people suspected of robbing a McDonald’s in Aurora. The Aurora-Marionville Police Department announced today that they had arrested Kaylee Dawn Gold, 22, and Ryan Thomas Hall, 22, both of Aurora. Hall is formally charged with three felony counts: first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, […]
KYTV
Lawrence County (Mo.) Sheriff’s Office investigates deaths of couple
MOUNT VERNON, Mo. (KY3) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of a couple at a home. Deputies found a man’s and woman’s bodies in a home about a mile west of Miller on Tuesday. Investigators asked the medical examiner to determine the cause...
fourstateshomepage.com
Baxter Springs shooting autopsies complete
BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. – Autopsies have been completed on the victims of a recent shooting in Baxter Springs, Kans. Initial reports show that Jeremy Murphy, 47, of Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, of Pineville died from gunshot wounds. Allegedly the victims were shot by Kyle Butts, 41, of Independence,...
Lawrence County Record
Deaths of two Miller residents declared murder-suicide, identities released
12/01/2022 - Information Released on Death Investigation Near Miller. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is releasing information on the death investigation that occurred just west of Miller on Monday afternoon. The Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a well being check west of Miller after a call had been...
KYTV
Police ask for your help identifying driver involved in hit-and-run crash in Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Springfield Police Department needs help identifying the driver of a vehicle related to a recent crash. On October 26 at noon, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Division and Golden involving a red Ford Focus and a black 2000s Honda Accord. The Focus was westbound on Division through the intersection when the Accord started traveling south on Golden into the intersection, disobeying a stop sign, and hit the Focus.
kicks96news.com
Friday Crash in Carthage Lands One in Hospital
11:24 a.m. – Leake Deputies responded to a call from a residence on Coosa Rd reporting a domestic disturbance in progress. 12:13 p.m. – Carthage Fire Department, EMS, and Carthage Police responded to a two-vehicle accident on South Valley St near McDonalds. One person was injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital.
170 pounds of meth recovered from vehicle on I-44 in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri State Highway Patrol posted on Facebook on Wednesday, November 30, saying that K9 officer “James” had recovered 170lbs of methamphetamine on I-44 in Greene County. MSHP said the meth was found after an out-of-state driver was stopped for a traffic violation. “Some packages just simply won’t be delivered this holiday […]
KYTV
Man connected with deadly shooting outside Springfield firearms business pleads guilty to theft
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man connected with a deadly shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply in Springfield pleaded guilty to theft charges. Jonathan Peace, 20, pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing a firearm. Investigators indicate Peace, 20, and Zachary Cano, 20, stole a firearm from Anchor Tactical Supply on...
Kansas and Missouri residents die in murder-suicide
New information is released today on a suspected murder-suicide in southwest Missouri.
KYTV
Two in critical condition after a two car and motorcycle crash in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two people have been taken to the hospital with critical injuries after two cars and a motorcycle crash Friday night. According to Springfield Police, officers were sent to the intersection of Harvard and Republic around 9:15 p.m. Officers are still on scene investigating and have closed...
KRMS Radio
Three Career Criminals Arrested In Dallas County
Some Dallas County Career Criminals are behind bars yet again. According to a post on FB, a citizen placed a call in to two different Sheriff about a vehicle they were following. The Sheriffs of Dallas County and Polk County were informed that the three individuals were at her friend’s...
KYTV
Two charged in armed robbery of an Aurora, Mo. McDonald’s
AURORA, Mo. (KY3) - The two people who robbed a McDonald’s in Aurora have been charged. Court documents say 22-year-old Kaylee Gold has been charged with stealing - $750 or more and 22-year-old Ryan Hall has been charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.
Smoke showing, former Holiday Inn Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2 reports of smoke showing from the former Holiday Inn Hotel, 3500 block Hammons Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, METS ambulance, Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire and MoDOT Emergency Response responded as mutual aid. On scene we observed smoke visible from different windows of the large,...
classiccountry1070.com
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting
Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
KYTV
Man hospitalized after being shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield; officers search for gunman
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Officers are searching for a shooter after a man was shot through the wall of his home in north Springfield Thursday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, they received a call at 9 p.m. a man had been shot in the torso inside his home in the 1200 block of W Livingston Street. That’s not far from Kansas Expressway and I-44. Officers say the gunfire came from outside the house. They found multiple shell casings were found in the 2600 block of N Johnston Avenue. That’s in the same cul de sac as the victim’s home.
KTTS
Man Hit After Shot Fired Through Springfield Home
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are looking for a gunman who fired a shot through a home Thursday night in the 1200-block of West Livingston, leaving one man hurt. He’s in stable condition. KY3 says multiple shell casings were found in a cul-de-sac near the victim’s home.
Comments / 0