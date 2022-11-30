Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State improves to 3-0, cruises to 86-56 win over OhioThe LanternColumbus, OH
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
No One Could Erase the Decomposed Body Stain of Margaret Schilling off the Asylum Floorjustpene50Athens, OH
Related
WTAP
Parkersburg Salvation Army needs help with their Red Kettle Drive
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bells are ringing across the country as the Salvation Army holds their Red Kettle Drive. Parkersburg’s Salvation Army started their Red Kettle Drive on Veteran’s day and has already raised $14,00 of their $80,000 goal for this year. They have 15 stands around Wood...
WTAP
USPS celebrates Operation Santa for the 110th year
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Operation Santa is taking place for the 110th year. The event held by the USPS allows children in need to send Christmas lists to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. The letter will be picked up and posted and a letter adopter will buy...
WTAP
Marietta’s Salvation Army had a slow start to their Red Kettle Drive
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - It’s that time of the year where bell ringers are outside for the Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive. Marietta’s Salvation Army has been having a great turnout with volunteers willing to ring on the weekends, but still have openings if you are interested. Even...
WTAP
Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Warehouse Church will be bringing a Winter Wonderland to Parkersburg. The church will be holding their first ever “Warehouse Wonderland” Friday night from 6P.M. To 8P.M. The event is free and open to anyone in the community. Dakota Bortel is a staff member at...
WTAP
Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive held at EZ rider bus garage
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon the Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive was held to collect toys for local kids in need. Cars stopped to help donate toys as the toy drive filled an EZ rider bus. Child Welfare Supervisor, Shannon Elkins, says the toy drive is a lot...
WTAP
The Washington County Career Center hosts health care career fair
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center held its annual health care career fair this Friday. One student said of the experience, “It is definitely high energy. It is definitely high energy. Everyone’s like ‘Oh my gosh I need to do this! Oh my gosh I need to do that!’”
WTAP
Pet of the Week: Cody from the Humane Society of Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cody! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cody is an eight-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He was brought to the shelter because his owner had to go into an assisted living situation. He is a front declawed...
WTAP
The annual Winterfest is back this Saturday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winterfest is coming back to rev up some holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The annual tradition will bring a variety of holiday-themed events to downtown Parkersburg this Saturday. Right after the parade, Bicentennial Park will be open with train rides for kids, live music, and...
WTAP
Williamstown Christmas parade held Friday night
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown is getting into the holiday spirit. The Williamstown parade was Friday night at 6 p.m. There were colorful floats, marching bands and of course Santa Claus. It started a Tomlinson Park and made a big square and ended back at the park. There was a...
WTAP
West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is returning to Parkersburg Sunday
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Parkersburg for their 35th year, thanks to ZMM Architects & Engineers and Leavitt’s Funeral Services. The Orchestra will perform their Sounds of the Season concert at Blennerhassett Elementary School on Sunday, December 4th, at 2:30 pm;...
WTAP
Obituary: Woofter, Dr. Joseph Corder
Dr. Joseph Corder Woofter, F.A.A.D, and former Captain in the United States Army, 83, passed away November 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his closest loved ones, just as he wished. Joe, affectionally known as “Doc,” was born July 7, 1939, in Parkersburg, W.V., to the later Andrew C....
WTAP
Obituary: Amrine, Patrick Donald
Patrick Donald Amrine, 76, of Waterford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at his home while surrounded by loved ones. Patrick was born on October 22, 1946, to Frank B. Amrine Jr. and Virginia (Murray) Amrine in Marietta, Ohio. After Patrick graduated from St. Mary’s Central High School in 1964, he attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Most of his career was spent in sales at The Airolite Company in Marietta and later as an educator in business and mentor for local small businesses.
WTAP
Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer questions from the community
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners held a meeting to answer your questions about the bridge... Representatives from the engineering firms and construction team are available to answer any questions the public has about the construction and bridge. Recently, Parkersburg Bridge Partners set the rate for traveling the bridge...
WTAP
Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Commissioners came to belpre to discuss ways in which to improve both the county and city. The meeting included a comprehensive analysis of data looking into many areas of both Washington County and Belpre. Some of the data is showing that not only...
WTAP
Obituary: Potter, Patricia
Patricia Potter,75, of Marietta, passed away on November 30, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital and Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
25newsnow.com
Producing popcorn in Mason County
MASON COUNTY (25 News Now) - We’ve learned a lot today so let’s relax with some popcorn while we visit with Steve Turner, a popcorn farmer in Mason County. I started farming with my father-in-law in 1989 and he was one of the first when popcorn came to the Mason County area about early 80′s - 1984 - I think he was one of the first producers to sign up and raise it and it’s still around today.
WTAP
Obituary: Fox, Donald Paul,
Donald Paul Fox “Dutch,” 68, of New Matamoras, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, who will greatly miss him. Donald was the son of Urban and Helen B. Fox of Westlake, Ohio. He is survived by his sons Glenn R. (Shelly)...
WTAP
Obituary: Parks, Evelyn E.
Evelyn E. Parks, 76, of Marietta, passed away at 11:00 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1945, at Wingett Run, a daughter of Harry and Inez Prine Marshall. Evelyn retired from Marietta City Schools and was a member of Harmar Hill Church of Christ.
WTAP
Obituary: Rhoades, Patty Lou
Patty Lou Rhoades, 72, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The Cleveland Clinic. Patty was born March 4, 1950, in Spencer, West Virginia, to Martha “Mert” Miller Davis. She graduated from Warren High School in 1968. She married Gary Rhoades on May 18, 1971. Patty...
WTAP
Obituary: Radcliff, Clavorn Carl
Clavorn, Carl Radcliff, 81, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 15, 1941, a son of the late Carl J. Radcliff and Mary Carr Radcliff. He worked in production at AMES True Temer, where he...
Comments / 0