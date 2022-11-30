ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

WTAP

Parkersburg Salvation Army needs help with their Red Kettle Drive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Bells are ringing across the country as the Salvation Army holds their Red Kettle Drive. Parkersburg’s Salvation Army started their Red Kettle Drive on Veteran’s day and has already raised $14,00 of their $80,000 goal for this year. They have 15 stands around Wood...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

USPS celebrates Operation Santa for the 110th year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Operation Santa is taking place for the 110th year. The event held by the USPS allows children in need to send Christmas lists to Santa at 123 Elf Road, North Pole 88888. The letter will be picked up and posted and a letter adopter will buy...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive held at EZ rider bus garage

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Friday afternoon the Hearts Behind the Badge toy drive was held to collect toys for local kids in need. Cars stopped to help donate toys as the toy drive filled an EZ rider bus. Child Welfare Supervisor, Shannon Elkins, says the toy drive is a lot...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

The Washington County Career Center hosts health care career fair

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Career Center held its annual health care career fair this Friday. One student said of the experience, “It is definitely high energy. It is definitely high energy. Everyone’s like ‘Oh my gosh I need to do this! Oh my gosh I need to do that!’”
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Pet of the Week: Cody from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Cody! WTAP’s Pet of the Week. He joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg. Cody is an eight-year-old domestic shorthair cat. He was brought to the shelter because his owner had to go into an assisted living situation. He is a front declawed...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

The annual Winterfest is back this Saturday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Winterfest is coming back to rev up some holiday spirit in the Mid-Ohio Valley. The annual tradition will bring a variety of holiday-themed events to downtown Parkersburg this Saturday. Right after the parade, Bicentennial Park will be open with train rides for kids, live music, and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Williamstown Christmas parade held Friday night

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown is getting into the holiday spirit. The Williamstown parade was Friday night at 6 p.m. There were colorful floats, marching bands and of course Santa Claus. It started a Tomlinson Park and made a big square and ended back at the park. There was a...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
WTAP

West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is returning to Parkersburg Sunday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will be returning to Parkersburg for their 35th year, thanks to ZMM Architects & Engineers and Leavitt’s Funeral Services. The Orchestra will perform their Sounds of the Season concert at Blennerhassett Elementary School on Sunday, December 4th, at 2:30 pm;...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Woofter, Dr. Joseph Corder

Dr. Joseph Corder Woofter, F.A.A.D, and former Captain in the United States Army, 83, passed away November 30, 2022, in his home, surrounded by his closest loved ones, just as he wished. Joe, affectionally known as “Doc,” was born July 7, 1939, in Parkersburg, W.V., to the later Andrew C....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Amrine, Patrick Donald

Patrick Donald Amrine, 76, of Waterford, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2022, at his home while surrounded by loved ones. Patrick was born on October 22, 1946, to Frank B. Amrine Jr. and Virginia (Murray) Amrine in Marietta, Ohio. After Patrick graduated from St. Mary’s Central High School in 1964, he attended Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Most of his career was spent in sales at The Airolite Company in Marietta and later as an educator in business and mentor for local small businesses.
WATERFORD, OH
WTAP

Comprehensive meeting held in Belpre to discuss ways to improve area

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Commissioners came to belpre to discuss ways in which to improve both the county and city. The meeting included a comprehensive analysis of data looking into many areas of both Washington County and Belpre. Some of the data is showing that not only...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Potter, Patricia

Patricia Potter,75, of Marietta, passed away on November 30, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital and Amedisys Hospice. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
25newsnow.com

Producing popcorn in Mason County

MASON COUNTY (25 News Now) - We’ve learned a lot today so let’s relax with some popcorn while we visit with Steve Turner, a popcorn farmer in Mason County. I started farming with my father-in-law in 1989 and he was one of the first when popcorn came to the Mason County area about early 80′s - 1984 - I think he was one of the first producers to sign up and raise it and it’s still around today.
MASON COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Fox, Donald Paul,

Donald Paul Fox “Dutch,” 68, of New Matamoras, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family, who will greatly miss him. Donald was the son of Urban and Helen B. Fox of Westlake, Ohio. He is survived by his sons Glenn R. (Shelly)...
MATAMORAS, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Parks, Evelyn E.

Evelyn E. Parks, 76, of Marietta, passed away at 11:00 pm, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1945, at Wingett Run, a daughter of Harry and Inez Prine Marshall. Evelyn retired from Marietta City Schools and was a member of Harmar Hill Church of Christ.
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Rhoades, Patty Lou

Patty Lou Rhoades, 72, of Marietta, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The Cleveland Clinic. Patty was born March 4, 1950, in Spencer, West Virginia, to Martha “Mert” Miller Davis. She graduated from Warren High School in 1968. She married Gary Rhoades on May 18, 1971. Patty...
MARIETTA, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Radcliff, Clavorn Carl

Clavorn, Carl Radcliff, 81, of Mineral Wells, WV, passed away November 29, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born October 15, 1941, a son of the late Carl J. Radcliff and Mary Carr Radcliff. He worked in production at AMES True Temer, where he...
MINERAL WELLS, WV

