Gettysburg Borough moves forward on new ordinances
The Gettysburg borough council moved forward on a number of proposed ordinances at its workshop meeting on Monday evening. The council will move forward on a new complaints policy by which the public or others may make complaints about borough staff including members of the police department. The document sets a series of hierarchies for examining and resolving complaints and requires monthly summaries of potential complaints to be shared to the council.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Mayor Vetoes Contentious Bill That Would Make Elected Officials Eligible For Pension Earlier
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would allow city elected officials to collect pension after serving eight years instead of 12, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Scott’s decision follows a letter from Baltimore’s Board of Ethics requesting the mayor hold off on moving the measure forward due to a potential ethics violation.
wfmd.com
Frederick’s Tobacco Merchant Sales Compliance Check
FREDERICK, MD. (LG) The Frederick County Health Department compliance checks, which were conducted between July and September of 2022, found 5 local businesses sold tobacco products to underage customers. Civil citations were issued to those who did not pass for non-compliance with state law, officials said. The Merchant Sales Compliance...
wfmd.com
Agriculture Innovation Grants Going Out To Nine Frederick County Farms & Farming Operations
The total amount is $113,000. County Executive Jan Gardner (Photo from Frederick County Government) Frederick, Md (KM) Nine local farms and farming operations are receiving Frederick County Agriculture Innovation Grants for fall 2022. . County Executive Jan Gardner says these grants help ensure that the agriculture industry continues to thrive. “And agriculture is still an important industry to Frederick County. It accounts for $150-million in sales each year, and it generates an economic impact of $1.5-billion to our community,” she says.
WJLA
Judge to oversee misconduct trial against Prince George's County Board of Education chair
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Almost from the moment that she was appointed chair of the Prince George's County School Board in 2021, Juanita Miller's relationship with her elected school board members has been frosty at best. That contentious relationship came to a head when Miller had the...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Department Loses Accreditation
The Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission yesterday voted not to reaffirm the Leesburg Police Department’s accreditation status. The department has been accredited since 2006 and was among 104 of more than 300 Virginia law enforcement agencies to have successfully complete the voluntary review. According to the department, during...
nomadlawyer.org
Frederick: 8 Amazing Places To Visit In Frederick, Maryland
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Frederick Maryland. Known for its rich culture and heritage, Frederick, Maryland is a place to visit with family and friends. The city is located near the capital of Washington, D.C. and offers plenty of activities for all. Visitors can take a carriage or trolley...
foxbaltimore.com
After pension bill vetoed what does Nick Mosby's future in office look like?
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Nick Mosby has served as Baltimore City Council President for nearly two years now, and some say his track record has been tumultuous. Not long after Mosby was sworn in he started making headlines after a $45,000 tax lien against his home was revealed. Mosby initially...
3 townhouses damaged in Frederick fire
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) — A fire in Frederick County tore through three townhomes on Friday evening. First responders were called to 575 Primus Court in Frederick around 6:47 p.m. They said that when they arrived, there was already a heavy fire from the back of a townhouse. Crews searched the affected buildings and […]
WTOP
Frederick considers restrictions on use of security cameras
The City of Frederick, Maryland, is considering only keeping its security camera footage for two months and would ban the arbitrary tracking of people. The use of the cameras would be limited to public areas. Under the plan, the city’s cameras would not be allowed to record audio. The...
tysonsreporter.com
NEW: Abrupt Haulin’ Trash closure sends county residents scrambling for new collector
A man walks by trash bins next to the curb (via Trinity Nguyen on Unsplash) (Updated at 1:25 p.m.) The service and staffing challenges plaguing trash collectors throughout Fairfax County have prompted one company to call it quits, leaving thousands of residents in limbo with little notice. Haulin’ Trash LLC...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County is Providing 40,000 Chromebooks to Residents Who Do Not Have Computers
Montgomery County is providing 40,000 Chromebook computers to residents who do not have a computer. Eventbrite is being used to create appointment tickets to manage computer pick-ups. Every person receiving a computer:. Must have an individual appointment to pick-up a computer;. MUST APPEAR IN PERSON and show photo ID to...
Wbaltv.com
Hogan discusses political future as he commemorates 8 years in office
HANOVER, Md. (AP & WBAL) — There was a big celebration Wednesday night in Hanover for outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan as he commemorates his eight years in office. It was all part of fundraising for potential future political aspirations. Hogan, who leaves office in January, has positioned himself to...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore pastor weighs in on what the mayor should do with the pension bill
A decision that will impact city taxpayers by millions of dollars for decades now awaits Mayor Brandon Scott's desk. Baltimore pastor P.M Smith joined FOX 45 News to weighs in on his thoughts.
loudounnow.com
County Government Offers Trash Drop-off After Hauler Suddenly Closes
Loudoun County will be offering a temporary trash drop-off service on the next two Saturdays to residents who were customers of Haulin’ Trash. The Leesburg-based waste-hauling company informed customers on Wednesday that it would cease operation. The company has filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Meanwhile, some former customers—primarily in...
This West Virginia town was considered for nation’s capital
SHEPHERDSTOWN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – It may come as a surprise to some, but at one point Shepherdstown in Jefferson County was in the running to become the nation’s capital. If leaders in western Virginia would have had their way after the conclusion of the Revolutionary War, the nation’s capital would most likely be located in Shepherdstown.
fox5dc.com
DCHA Director Brenda Donald faces more criticism over HUD report
WASHINGTON - Several D.C. council members say the District's housing authority director isn't doing enough to fix the glaring issues highlighted in a recent report by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The council called DCHA Director Brenda Donald to a roundtable meeting Wednesday to discuss what the...
wfmd.com
Frederick County Grand Jury Indictments
FREDERICK, MD. (LG) A Frederick County Grand Jury handed down several indictments on Friday. In a press release issued by the States Attorney’s Office, four people were indicted. A local man, Ranel Marcelino Castro, is charged with 2nd and 4th degree burglary. Castro is also facing theft offenses. Bobby...
Former Franklin County government official charged in conspiracy to defraud small business owners
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Chambersburg man has been charged in a conspiracy to defraud government programs for disadvantaged small business owners. According to the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, James A. Coccagna, 67, was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit violations of the Major Fraud Act.
