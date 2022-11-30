ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

411mania.com

UPDATED: Note on William Regal’s Status In AEW Following Last Night’s Angle

UPDATE: Fightful Select spoke with talent in AEW who believe that Regal’s deal in the company could be up this month. This was something that was speculated last weekend’s Wrestlecade event. Either way, there is definitely interest from WWE in bringing him back. During the latest Wrestling Observer...
411mania.com

MJF Reveals Custom World Title, Turns on William Regal On AEW Dynamite

MJF has shown off his customized AEW World Championship as he turned on William Regal during tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw MJF appear with Regal by his side and tear down the current World Title before revealing his own customized version. MJF then proceeded to...
411mania.com

Rhea Ripley Is Looking Forward To a Match With Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley is confident that she’ll face off with Becky Lynch one-on-one at some point, and she’s looking forward to it. Ripley, who was on opposite sides with Lynch in the women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series, appeared on WWE’s The Bump this week and was asked about a potential singles bout with Lynch.
411mania.com

Matches Set For Tomorrow’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced three matches for tomorrow night’s episode of NXT Level Up on Peacock. You can find spoilers for the episode here. The matches include:. * Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo vs. Tavion Heights.
411mania.com

Hall’s Smackdown Review – 12.2.22

We are done with Survivor Series and on the long road to the Royal Rumble, as there is somehow no major event between now and the end of January. That is a lot of time to fill and first up we are probably going to be seeing the Bloodline celebrate their WarGames win. Other than that, the World Cup wraps up this week so let’s get to it.
BUFFALO, NY
411mania.com

New Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced a new segment for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that JBL will be hosting a poker tournament at Monday’s show. The updated card for the episode, which airs Monday on USA Network, is:. * Undisputed WWE Tag Team...
411mania.com

WWE Has Yet To Decide Plans For December 26th Episode of RAW

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that WWE has yet to decide plans for the December 26th episode of RAW, which is three weeks from Monday. The company has two shows that are happening that night. One happens in Columbus, OH and the other is in Madison Square Garden in New York. They made the decision not to tape that night.
NEW YORK STATE
411mania.com

Lineup Set For Next Week’s Episode of MLW: Fusion

MLW has announced the card for next week’s episode of Fusion. You can see the lineup below for the next week’s episode as announced on this week’s show:. * MLW Middleweight Championship Match: Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker. * EJ Nduka vs. TBA. * The Samoan SWAT...
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The Tag Team Titles will be defended on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Impact announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:. Impact Wrestling Tag Team Championship Match: Heath & Rhino vs. The Motor City Machine Guns. * Josh Alexander...
411mania.com

Updated Card For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced more matches for next week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced two title matches and more on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Wednesday on TBS. The updated card is:. * AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: The Acclaimed vs. FTR. *...
411mania.com

New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has added a new bout to tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Friday that Sami Zayn will battle Sheamus in a one-on-one bout on tonight’s episode. The updated lineup for the show, which airs on FOX, is:. * Smackdown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs....
411mania.com

Top 7 Reversed Title Wins

This edition of the Top 7 is brought to you by a fan submission! As always, you can submit ideas to [email protected], and if I like them they’ll surely be used at some future date or time. Top 7 reversed title wins?. Like I mean the top 7...
411mania.com

Kofi Kingston Declares Himself For 2023 Royal Rumble

Kofi Kingston is the first official entrant in the 2023 Royal Rumble. Kingston announced on tonight’s Smackdown that he is entering the men’s Rumble at the January PPV, as you can see below. The Rumble matches are the only ones confirmed at this time for the PPV, which...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
411mania.com

WWE NIL Recruit Tank Ledger On How He Came Up With His Ring Name

Tank Ledger is part of the WWE NIL class, and he recently discussed how he came up with his ring name. Ledger, real name Joe Spivak, appeared on the NIL Now podcast and you can check out some highlights below:. On the process of getting a ring name: “Well, there’s...
411mania.com

WWE Ahora Host Quetzalli Bulnes No Longer Working With Company

Quetzalli Bulnes of WWE Ahora and El Brunch De WWE has confirmed that she has been released from the company. Bulnes posted a TikTok confirming that she is no longer working for the company. It was in late October that at the WWE live event in Mexico City, a wrestling...

