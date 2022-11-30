Read full article on original website
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mother
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
3 Great Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
itinyhouses.com
Professionally Built Tiny Home Comes Fully Furnished, is a Steal at $42K!
Looking nothing like the standard 5th wheel travel trailer it once was, this professionally built tiny home has been upgraded to the point where you can travel from zip code to zip code without sacrificing luxury. Read on to know more about this towable dwelling:. Tiny Home Size. 32’10” long...
FOX Carolina
Multi-million dollar home in NC sets record for luxury communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Walnut Cove Realty announced that a $6.7 million home known as “The Perch” was recently sold in Arden, North Carolina. Officials said the home on Deer Grass Court in The Cliffs at Walnut Cove broke the record for the largest sale in one of the seven luxury Cliffs communities in North Carolina and South Carolina.
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National Publication
This SC city has one of the "best downtowns in the USA" according to a major national publication.Photo bywww.visitgreenvillesc.com. The downtown area is the heartbeat of every city or downtown and it says a lot about it. America is filled with beautiful downtown areas rather you go over to California, up to New York, or down to the Carolinas. One major national publication just released a list of the "Top 20 Best Downtowns in the USA" and a city in SC made the list! In this article, we will take a look at which city in SC made the list as well as others that made the cut as well!
FOX Carolina
German tech company opens new plant in Georgia
LAVONIA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Haering Precision, a German technology company, opened a new 160,000-square-foot production plant in northeastern Georgia. Haering Group manufactures precision parts for a wide range of industries. The new plant in Lavonia has the potential to be expanded to more than 500,000 square feet. “For a...
matadornetwork.com
5 Local Spots That Prove There’s Nowhere in the Country With Food Like Greenville, South Carolina
There are certain cities that are world renowned for certain foods. You go to New York and Naples for pizza, New Orleans for jambalaya, Paris for croissants, and Texas for brisket. Other cities don’t have the same singular recognition, but are worth making a trip to for the food alone all the same. Greenville is the perfect example of the latter.
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Boyd Mountain Christmas Tree Farm
I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature, music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
itinyhouses.com
28′ Tiny House in NC is NOAH Certified, Packed with Appliances
Featuring a modern, open design and strategically located in a friendly tiny home community in North Carolina, this 28’ tiny house has what it takes to be the tiny space of your dreams. Sized just right and offering 364 sq ft of space, this comfortable tiny house is a...
WLOS.com
Man buys 160-year-old Civil War-era live explosive for $3, thinking it was cannonball
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Civil War-era artifact recently bought by an Asheville man turned out to be a live explosive. On Nov. 28, members of the Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to a home in east Asheville in reference to an explosive device. John Miller, who bought...
FOX Carolina
Officials unveil new lighting company headquarters in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Officials including Greenville Mayor Knox White will be on Millenium Boulevard on Wednesday morning as a new lighting company unveils its headquarters in Greenville. Current was created after GE Current acquired Hubbell Incorporated’s lighting business earlier this year. On Wednesday, the company and local...
FOX Carolina
‘Tis the season for shopping
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The holiday shopping season is off to a solid start. While Americans are spending more this holiday season, they are also not feeling great about the economy. “If I do anything it will probably be for the kids and the grandbaby, but not a lot...
kiss951.com
South Carolina City Downtown Among the Best in the USA
A lot of people enjoy traveling to different cities throughout the country. One of the first things that they do is hit the Downtown scene. Different cities offer a different and unique Downtown experience. Roaming through Downtown Chicago is certainly now the same as New York City. But, regardless it is always going to be a good time.
wspa.com
Hendersonville invites visitors ‘Home for the Holidays’
Hendersonville is inviting visitors to come “Home for the Holidays” with a jam-packed month of events. With events such as carriage rides, visits with Santa, greenery markets, a Christmas parade, holiday-themed performances at the Flat Rock Playhouse, special shopping events, and more, you’ll feel as if you’ve stepped into a holiday movie.
Details on Bath & Body Works annual Candle Day 2022
Candle lovers, your favorite day is back! The Bath & Body Works Annual Candle Day is back this week for its 11th year in a row.
FOX Carolina
Unique finds at the 52nd Annual Holiday Fair
The 52nd Annual Holiday Fair features more than 350 crafters and vendors. A few of them stopped by FOX Carolina to give a preview of this year’s offerings. The Holiday Fair runs Thursday, December 1 through Saturday, December 3 at the Greenville Convention Center. For more information, visit HolidayFairGreenville.com.
FOX Carolina
‘Tis the season to watch out for porch pirates
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holidays right around the corner, law enforcement agencies are warning the community to be on the lookout for porch pirates. Many of us will be ordering packages to be delivered to our homes. Unfortunately, porch pirates will be taking full advantage of this...
The Daily South
The Best Breweries In Greenville, South Carolina
When Southerners think of beer, they think of Asheville, which has long had the most breweries per capita regionally (and nearly nationwide). There’s room for other opinions, though. Many think of Greenville as Asheville’s slightly older, more mature cousin that's now becoming a sought-after destination. We even named it The South’s Best City on the Rise in March!
This Is North Carolina's Most Unique Christmas Tradition
Insider found the most interesting Christmas traditions in each state, including this fun twist in North Carolina.
greenvillejournal.com
Sandra Cannon brings scale to Spartanburg home
Designer Sandra Cannon pairs scale and intention at the home of Ann and Stewart Johnson. Just over a year ago, designer Sandra Cannon received a surprising request: would she apply for ADAC’s Southeastern Design of the Year? Shortly afterward, Sandra Cannon Interiors was named a finalist. Submitted work included the commercial concepts The Honey Hive and Underpin, and the home featured here, recently completed on Montgomery Circle in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Big Dave Eats: an Upstate TikTok star
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - “When you enjoy what you do it really makes a world of difference and that’s the thing-- I really enjoy doing this.”. Dave McClintock, a Spartanburg native, loves trying new restaurants. He made it a habit to go out and try somewhere new at least once a week. As a result, his friends turn to him for suggestions.
FOX Carolina
Greenville bank robber caught with ‘significant’ amount of cash
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who robbed two Greenville County banks was convicted by a jury on Thursday. Preston Hancock, 27, stole $1,130 in cash from the BB&T bank on Hampton Avenue in November 2018. Officials say Hancock and his co-defendant, Derrick Davis, held two tellers at gunpoint and presented a note saying “$20,000 in the bag or I will kill you.”
