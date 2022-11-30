Bill Masters is Colorado’s longest-serving county sheriff, an accomplishment he doesn’t mind noting. Installed by appointment in 1980, he has since been re-elected every four years, rarely opposed, though sometimes easily thwarting opponents. By all accounts, that can be taken as resounding job approval by San Miguel County’s electorate. But just how good a job is his department doing? In a Wednesday morning work session, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard a presentation of a report generated following a department overview conducted by Alan C. Youngs, a police practice consultant.

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO