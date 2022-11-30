Read full article on original website
‘It’s the magic of Christmas’
For Citlali Casillas, it’s the traditional games and activities for kids. For Mayra García, it’s the food and celebrating the diversity of the local Latinx community. “We enjoy a variety of dishes and learn from the conversations how the holidays are celebrated in other places in Latin America,” she explained.
A historical perspective
A dreamy ski development in Telluride some seven years ago fizzled and a lot of people were hurt financially. However, many professional ski people see the Telluride slopes as having great potential. A couple from Aspen here recently said, “It’s bound to come some day…”. To people...
New roles, familiar faces
The Town of Mountain Village is welcoming some familiar faces in new places behind the scenes. The town recently announced JD Wise will step into the role of economic and sustainability director after nearly 10 years with the town, while Amy Ward becomes the community development director and Michelle Haynes the assistant town manager.
Some snow in the forecast this weekend
It’s officially winter. The weather and opening of the ski resort last weekend signaled the shift in seasons. But while there has been some snowfall recently, which is exciting as everything is painted white, the first big dump isn’t necessarily coming anytime soon, according to current weather reports as of press time Friday afternoon.
Mountain Village Design Review Board approves Six Senses hotel project
The Mountain Village Design Review Board approved Thursday a final design review and provided a recommendation to Mountain Village Town Council on the major subdivision and rezone associated with the major amendment to the 109R hotel project. The final design review passed with a 5-2 vote, as board members Scott...
Commissioners hear behavioral health year-end update
Since 2018, when 66 percent of San Miguel County voters passed a mill levy of .75 to support behavioral health services, an active and engaged collaboration of experts in mental health fields, education, and the legal and judiciary fields have helped establish numerous programs and services for those in need. At a Wednesday morning work session, Tri-County Health Network’s (TCHN) Corinne Cavender presented the Behavioral Health Solutions (BHS) year-end review and gave the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) a look at plans for the year ahead. Tri-County is contracted by BHS to administer the department’s funds and programs.
Call to ball
The 2022-23 basketball season begins this weekend. And already the throne is within reach. Not only for Telluride’s boys but, well, pretty much any San Juan Basin League bunch brave enough to stake its claim. Graduation ravaged ’21-22 regular-season and postseason district champion Mancos’ roster, while perennial power Ignacio, due to the Colorado High School Activities Association’s decision to add a Class 6A to its hoops hierarchy, was re-elevated to 3A after piling up a 268-67 overall record since joining the SJBL in ’08-09.
Sheriff’s department review concludes
Bill Masters is Colorado’s longest-serving county sheriff, an accomplishment he doesn’t mind noting. Installed by appointment in 1980, he has since been re-elected every four years, rarely opposed, though sometimes easily thwarting opponents. By all accounts, that can be taken as resounding job approval by San Miguel County’s electorate. But just how good a job is his department doing? In a Wednesday morning work session, the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) heard a presentation of a report generated following a department overview conducted by Alan C. Youngs, a police practice consultant.
