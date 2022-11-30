ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog

The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

San Diego Police IDs Woman and Officer, Deputy Who Shot Her in Talmadge

Officials on Friday identified a woman who was shot in Talmadge on Monday — after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun — and the law enforcement officers who shot her. SDPD said the shooting took place that evening after members of the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) — which is comprised of officers from numerous state and local agencies — located a stolen vehicle on the 4600 block of Collwood Boulevard and pulled it over. Two members from RATT, Chula Vista police officer Cody O’Riley, a four-year veteran, and San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. James Balderson, who has been with the department for 14 years, approached the van during the stop.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Robs US Bank in North Park

A North Park bank was robbed Thursday. The robbery occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. when an approximately 40-year-old man walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 3201 University Ave., approached a teller, demanded money, took an unknown sum and walked out, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

San Marcos Teen Missing Since Late November Is Home Safe: SDSO

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday that a young teenager from San Marcos who was missing for nearly two weeks had spoken with her mother. The girl, who was last seen on Nov. 20, called her mom on Friday around 1:30 p.m., officials said, and is now back safely with her family.
SAN MARCOS, CA
NBC San Diego

Family Remembers Man Who Died of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose in University Heights

The family of a University Heights man who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose is speaking out about the impact the synthetic opioid has on not just those who use it. Earlier this month, 35-year-old Zack Whalen and a woman were found in an apartment on Louisiana Street, along with two other men who were found unresponsive and revived with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
SAN DIEGO, CA

