Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police Issue Warrants for 4 Accused of Attacking Ocean Beach Man Walking His Dog
The San Diego Police Department has issued arrest warrants for people accused of assaulting a man who was walking his dog on Newport Avenue in Ocean Beach last month. NBC 7 spoke to the victim, Woodrow Boethel, days after the alleged Nov. 19 assault, which was recorded by security cameras outside Hodad's. Boethel said he was jumped by a group of homeless people who had harassed him for money.
Man walking dog assaulted in Ocean Beach
A man and his dog were assaulted by a group of four people while on a walk in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.
NBC San Diego
Elderly Woman Pistol-Whipped, Kidnapped from National City Church
Police are asking for the public's help finding a pair of men who viciously attacked an elderly woman in a National City house of worship, then abducted her and brought her on a bizarre journey that ended a short distance away from where the crime spree began. The situation began...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Police IDs Woman and Officer, Deputy Who Shot Her in Talmadge
Officials on Friday identified a woman who was shot in Talmadge on Monday — after allegedly brandishing a replica handgun — and the law enforcement officers who shot her. SDPD said the shooting took place that evening after members of the San Diego County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (RATT) — which is comprised of officers from numerous state and local agencies — located a stolen vehicle on the 4600 block of Collwood Boulevard and pulled it over. Two members from RATT, Chula Vista police officer Cody O’Riley, a four-year veteran, and San Diego County Sheriff's Department Sgt. James Balderson, who has been with the department for 14 years, approached the van during the stop.
Riverside County man arrested for stabbing mother, nearly killing her
A man wanted for severely stabbing his elderly mother has been caught and arrested in San Diego County on Sunday. The suspect, Pascual Carlos, 51, allegedly stabbed his 74-year-old mother nearly to death on Sept. 28, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a stabbing near the 300 Block of South Kirby […]
5 men suspected of shoplifting from department store
Five men are behind bars on suspicion of shoplifting from a department store in the eastern part of San Diego County, said the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.
NBC San Diego
Man Robs US Bank in North Park
A North Park bank was robbed Thursday. The robbery occurred at approximately 4:50 p.m. when an approximately 40-year-old man walked into the U.S. Bank branch at 3201 University Ave., approached a teller, demanded money, took an unknown sum and walked out, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.
Two Poway men sentenced to prison for firefighter's fatal fentanyl overdose
Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose.
Man sought in hit-and-run, robbery attempt in Santee
Deputies are looking for a man suspected of hitting two women with his vehicle and trying to steal a purse in Santee, authorities said.
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
Second US Bank robbed within two days in San Diego
An investigation is underway after two U.S. Bank branches were robbed at gunpoint in the San Diego area within the last two days.
Woman killed in Mira Mesa crash identified
A 28-year-old driver killed after crashing into a tree in Mira Mesa was identified Wednesday, county medical officials said.
Wanted Man, 53, Jumps into Carlsbad Lagoon in Failed Bid to Evade Arrest
A man wanted on a felony warrant out of Orange County allegedly fled into Batiquitos Lagoon in Carlsbad Tuesday when police approached, leading to a watery pursuit for the better part of an hour before finally emerging from the estuary and surrendering. Officers with the Carlsbad Police Department tried to...
Woman stabbed in Mission Valley
A woman in her 60s was stabbed Thursday near the YMCA in Mission Valley, said the San Diego Police Department.
eastcountymagazine.org
REWARD OFFERED IN CASSIDY HOPWOOD CASE; FUNDRAISER SITE SET UP FOR BURIAL OF TEEN FOUND DEAD IN LA MESA
November 30, 2022 (La Mesa) -- A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest in the case of Cassidy Hopwood, an El Cajon teen who went missing in February. Her body was found March 13 behind a business in the 7900 block of El Cajon Blvd. in La Mesa, but she was not identified until November.
Suspect arrested in connection to hit-and-run near Carlsbad
A suspect has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that took place on Interstate 5 near Carlsbad on Sept. 18, said California Highway Patrol.
NBC San Diego
San Marcos Teen Missing Since Late November Is Home Safe: SDSO
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said on Friday that a young teenager from San Marcos who was missing for nearly two weeks had spoken with her mother. The girl, who was last seen on Nov. 20, called her mom on Friday around 1:30 p.m., officials said, and is now back safely with her family.
NBC San Diego
Family Remembers Man Who Died of Suspected Fentanyl Overdose in University Heights
The family of a University Heights man who died of a suspected fentanyl overdose is speaking out about the impact the synthetic opioid has on not just those who use it. Earlier this month, 35-year-old Zack Whalen and a woman were found in an apartment on Louisiana Street, along with two other men who were found unresponsive and revived with the overdose-reversing drug Narcan.
Police Ask for Help to Find Missing Person Nolan Riley, 23
A young man was reported missing Friday afternoon in Colina del Sol, police said. Nolan Riley, 23, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. near 4300 49th St., one block south of El Cajon Boulevard, the San Diego Police Department reported. Riley is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs...
goldrushcam.com
Former San Diego County Sheriff’s Captain’s Accomplice Sentenced to Prison for Corruption Offenses Relating to Marijuana Dispensaries
December 1, 2022 - SAN DIEGO - Self-described “consultant” Waiel “Will” Anton was sentenced on Wednesday to 12 months and a day in federal prison for years of corrupt conduct after pleading guilty in July to two counts of obstruction of justice. Anton admitted collecting cash...
Comments / 0