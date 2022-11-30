ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Lunas, NM

Los Lunas, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Los Lunas.

The Del Norte High School basketball team will have a game with Valencia High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.

Del Norte High School
Valencia High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The Centennial High School basketball team will have a game with Los Lunas High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Centennial High School
Los Lunas High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

New Mexico to Meet San Francisco on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas in Jack Jones Hoopfest

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. – The New Mexico men’s basketball team has added a Dec. 12 date to its schedule, playing San Francisco in Las Vegas as part of the Jack Jones Hoopfest. The game at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino will tip off at 8:30 p.m. PT and will be the second game of a doubleheader, following Creighton vs. Arizona State at 6:00 p.m. PT.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting

EDITOR'S NOTE: The original story stated that according to the Las Cruces Sun News, Mike Peake posted on his Facebook page after NMSU's victory against UTEP on Wednesday night. This is not true. Peake's message in the story was actually posted four days earlier. The original story follows below. LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- NMSU The post NMSU basketball player Mike Peake comments publicly for first time since deadly November shooting appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

UNM Hosts #14/13 Arizona Sunday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—The Lobos closed out November on a three-game win streak and now welcome in a nationally ranked opponent in No. 14/13 Arizona to begin the final month of non-conference play. Sunday’s game will tip at 1 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network. Tickets are still available for...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
desertexposure.com

Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces

The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Finalists chosen for Sunport Blvd. extension art project

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The art project that will be featured in the Albuquerque Sunport Blvd. Extension is being selected. The Bernalillo County Arts Board approved the three semi-finalists for the project and the local public art selection committee will decide on the finalist. The three semi-finalists will give a presentation to the committee and the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection

Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Drivers upset about narrow downtown Albuquerque intersection. Old Town Christmas tree lit up for 2022 holiday season. The tree is lit! An Albuquerque tradition lives on this year. If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able …. Former Representative...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially returned

After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen, it has finally been returned. Ashkia Trujillo is part of the Ohkay Ohwingeh Pueblo and had important items stolen from his vehicle. Native regalia stolen at Albuquerque hotel partially …. After a man woke up to his ceremonial regalia stolen,...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Bernalillo hosting 38th Christmas Parade

The Town of Bernalillo will have its 38th Annual Nighttime Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022, starting at 6:30 PM. “Come and enjoy the magic and watch the parade as it rolls down Historic Route 66 and Camino Real with candy and twinkling lights for all ages to enjoy,” City of Bernalillo said in a release.
BERNALILLO, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things to Do This Weekend

Float over Gallup at the Red Rock Balloon Rally, take flight at the Festival of the Cranes, make merry at holiday markets, sing and dance with holiday performances, and bask in the glow of festive lights. 1 Float over Gallup. Hot-air balloons mosey along dramatic canyons and over sandstone cliffs...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian injured in northeast Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Friday. Police say the crash happened near Montgomery Blvd. and Carlisle Blvd. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition according to APD. Police say the driver remained on scene. No other information has been […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Albuquerque fire extinguishes southwest Albuquerque home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Wednesday evening in Southwest Albuquerque. The fire was at Whispering Street Southwest. The residents of the home were able to exit before AFR units arrived. Its units were able to extinguish the fire and mitigate the spread to nearby residences.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
312K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy