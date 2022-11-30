Los Lunas, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Los Lunas.
The Del Norte High School basketball team will have a game with Valencia High School on November 29, 2022, 17:30:00.
Del Norte High School
Valencia High School
November 29, 2022
17:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The Centennial High School basketball team will have a game with Los Lunas High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
Centennial High School
Los Lunas High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
