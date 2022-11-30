Boaz man, woman killed in three-vehicle crash

BOAZ, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were killed in a crash in Boaz on Tuesday night.

According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office (MCCO), the three-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Beulah Road and McVille Road in the Shiloh Farms community.

On Wednesday morning, the MCCO confirmed that 33-year-old Eli Frey and 62-year-old Freida Head, both of Boaz were killed in the crash.

The coroner’s office says the two victims were in separate cars and both were pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office, as well as Boaz Fire and the Boaz Police Department, responded to the scene.

Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent said the Boaz Police Department will continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

