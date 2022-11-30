ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic reacts to hiring of Hugh Freeze

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lbVrH_0jRp5atG00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — It’s a new era for Auburn Football as Hugh Freeze officially takes over the team as head coach.

Many Auburn fans have been desperate for change and that change is finally here. Auburn made the announcement Tuesday morning and Tigers fans are sharing their thoughts on the new hire on social media.

50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl

Freeze comes from Liberty and has a pretty good track record on the field but some dark clouds loom when it comes to actions off the field. Freeze left the SEC after resigning from Ole Miss for NCAA violations and using a university cell phone to call escort services.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing talked with ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic, a radio host at WJOX 94.5 and former Auburn football player. He said change always comes with mixed emotions but he believes this hire could be beneficial for the Tigers’ program long-term.

“From the top, the very top I think this is strong alignment and maybe more than we’ve seen in a long time. I think that will allow for longer-term sustainability and I think with everything else that’s in place Hugh Freeze has a chance to get talent and Hugh Freeze can coach talent,” Cubelic said. “So, my opinion on it is there’s a very good chance that Hugh Freeze can win a lot of football games at Auburn. I think that there’s a very good chance that Hugh Freeze can be the head coach at Auburn for an extended period of time. All that put together, if you can get 8, 9, 10 years out of a guy, and he can win the majority of the games that he coaches, I think you would look at that at the end of the tenure and say that’s a good hire.”

Also during Tuesday’s announcement, Carnell Williams was promoted to associate head coach for the Tigers. Williams captured the hearts of fans over the last few games, going two and two under his leadership. Cubelic said having him stay on staff is a big win for players, fans and the program.

Cubelic said the work for the next season starts now and coach Freeze is ready to get to work.

