WPFO
Portland to present plan for food trucks in city
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland city staff plan to present their recommendations for next year’s food truck program to the Parks Commission Thursday evening. This year was a pilot program for food trucks, which relocated them from the roadway to a parking lot on the Eastern Prom over the summer.
WPFO
Thousands without power as strong winds whip through Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A powerful storm brought strong winds through Maine Wednesday evening. Central Maine Power is reporting thousands of customers without power. In Portland, trees were down, power was out and transformers blew sparks Wednesday night. Plenty of Mainers are still without power. Neighbors heard a loud bang late...
WPFO
Maine Makers: Local business creates craft beer soap
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine Makers are putting together their holiday orders amid a push to go local this holiday season. Elaine Kinney in South Portland is creating craft beer soap right out of her home after deciding two years ago that she needed a change. "If you're going to...
WPFO
Kennebunkport lights up lobster trap Christmas tree
KENNEBUNKPORT (WGME) -- A one-of-a kind Christmas tree in Kennebunkport is all lit up. As is tradition in Cape Porpose, the lobster trap tree is up again this year. Organizers say Mark Dufoe was the person who erected the tree for about 25 years. He passed away this year, and...
WPFO
Portland school district payroll problems nearing resolution
PORTLAND (WGME) – Payroll problems continue to plague some Portland school district employees. While the district said most of the issues would be resolved by Friday, the teachers union says that's not the case. In a letter this week, Superintendent Xavier Botana said edtechs should be paid correctly on...
WPFO
Maine school works to fill need as pilot shortage impacts regional flights nationwide
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Regional airports across the country are feeling the impacts of an ongoing pilot shortage, and Maine is no exception. According to the Regional Airline Association, airports in Maine have seen a 20-25 percent reduction in flights, on average, since 2019. The agency says regional airlines provide 87...
WPFO
Lewiston students create ornaments to be featured in national Christmas tree display
LEWISTON (WGME) – Students at Robert V. Connors Elementary School in Lewiston are making ornaments to represent Maine in the national Christmas tree display in Washington D.C. The students are creating their ornaments to highlight themes such as belonging and inclusivity. They're using Maine icons like lobsters and pine...
WPFO
Saco River Brewing to release 'P-Funk' fermented in Charlie Lopresti's giant pumpkin
FRYEBURG (WGME) -- The beer being fermented inside CBS13 Charlie Lopresti's giant pumpkin will be available for tasting at Saco River Brewing in Fryeburg on Saturday. Saco River Brewing says “P-Funk” will be available for a tasting from 12-8 p.m. P-Funk is an amber ale fermented inside Charlie’s...
WPFO
Temporary crossing lights put back where Biddeford girl was hit by car
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police are still looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck and badly injured a teenage girl in a Biddeford crosswalk. Three weeks ago, a hit-and-run driver struck 13-year-old Evangeline Felt in a crosswalk on Main Street in Biddeford. Now, the pedestrian crossing light that was taken out...
WPFO
Parade of Lights kicks off Sparkle Celebration in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- Freeport's 29th annual Sparkle Celebration kicked off with the Parade of Lights Friday night. The event always draws in big crowds, especially when the weather cooperates. The floats and groups got ready for the big event at Freeport Middle School. “I think it’s special because it’s nighttime...
WPFO
Salvation Army collects donations as part of Joy of Sharing campaign
PORTLAND (WGME) – CBS13’s Joy of Sharing campaign is underway. Thursday, a Salvation Army truck stopped by the station to collect donations. They will then help distribute the gifts to families in time for Christmas. For everyone involved, it's a labor of love. "It's a way to bring...
WPFO
Lewiston's 'Holiday at the Plaza' rescheduled due to weather
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston's "Holiday at the Plaza" will now be held this upcoming Sunday, according to the city. The initial date was postponed due to the weather. The event kicks off at 11 a.m. at the Dufresne Plaza. It's free to the public and includes performances, crafts, ice skating...
WPFO
Expect a cool and blustery Thursday in Maine, snow showers possible
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Blustery winds continue for Thursday with the chance of afternoon snow squalls and snow showers. Calmer Friday, before another wet and windy storm moves in on Saturday. Thursday will bring the chance for afternoon snow showers and snow squalls. Still very windy Thursday, gusts up to 40mph expected...
WPFO
Maine businesses get boost from World Cup fan frenzy, here's some places to watch the game
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine has a case of the World Cup fever and Portland restaurants are certainly drawing some crowds. Rí Rá Irish Pub & Restaurant on Commercial St. and Portland Zoo on Fox St. are two places where soccer fans can watch the game. Melanie Bolduc, Rí...
WPFO
Christmas Prelude kicks off in Kennebunkport
It’s the first day of December and that means a lot of holiday celebrations are kicking off. One of those is Kennebunkport's famous Christmas Prelude. The festivities begin Thursday with many events, including chocolate sculpting sessions and a gingerbread pop-up shop. The celebrations continue throughout the next two weeks...
WPFO
Maine men's hockey gears up for Vermont road trip
PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine men's hockey team is gearing up for a big two-game road trip at Vermont Friday and Saturday night. The Black Bears had a strong performance back from their bye week, beating AIC 5-1, ending a 5-game losing streak. Over that tough stretch, the Black Bears were in every game, playing all nationally ranked teams, so the team is confident that the tide may be turning.
WPFO
Home destroyed in Naples fire
NAPLES (WGME) -- Multiple crews responded to a fire at a home on 85 Bayou Road in Naples Thursday. The Naples fire chief says the home was fully involved when they arrived on scene shortly after 1 p.m. No one was hurt in the fire, but he says the home...
WPFO
Mainers gather in Portland for candlelight vigil on World AIDS Day
PORTLAND (WGME) – Thursday is the 34th annual World AIDS Day, a global movement to recognize the virus and join the fight against the serious and deadly epidemic. A candlelight vigil in Portland was organized by the Frannie Peabody Center, which is the state's largest and oldest HIV/AIDS service organization.
WPFO
Flu outbreak forces Casco Bay High School to close early Friday
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay High School dismissed its students early Friday due to a large flu outbreak. The school says more than 40 percent of students and staff were absent Friday, leading the Maine CDC to declare an outbreak of the flu. The threshold for an outbreak is 15...
WPFO
Dirigo Credit Union says 'outside force' targeted some members' debit accounts
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Dirigo Federal Credit Union announced this week that it was targeted by an "outside force," which impacted some members' accounts. While it's unclear what the "outside force" is, the credit union said some members experienced "unauthorized debit card transactions on their accounts." One impacted member reached out...
