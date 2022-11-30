PORTLAND (WGME) – The UMaine men's hockey team is gearing up for a big two-game road trip at Vermont Friday and Saturday night. The Black Bears had a strong performance back from their bye week, beating AIC 5-1, ending a 5-game losing streak. Over that tough stretch, the Black Bears were in every game, playing all nationally ranked teams, so the team is confident that the tide may be turning.

PORTLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO