JPD Investigating Early Moring Morton Ave. Hit and Run
Jacksonville Police are investigating a hit-and-run accident from early this morning. West Central Joint Dispatch received a call at 2:21 this morning from a motorist who advised that a traffic light was down in the middle of the roadway. According to the report, an unknown vehicle struck the stop light...
Girard Man Sentenced On Meth, Firearm Charges
A Girard man will spend ten years behind bars following his guilty plea on federal drug and gun charges. 36-year-old Michael Pitman was on parole in May of 2021 when state corrections officers conducted a compliance check on his residence. They discovered 90 grams of methamphetamine and two firearms… one of which had been stolen and illegally modified to a fully automatic weapon, and the other which had the serial number scratched off.
Springfield resident says her wallet got stolen while shopping
SPRINGFIELD, ILL. (WICS/WRSP) — This a warning now for anyone looking to hit the stores this holiday season after one woman says her wallet was stolen right out of her purse. We spoke with the woman whose wallet was stolen, she told us she was devastated and hopes to...
ISP Release Video In Montgomery Co. Officer Involved Shooting
The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. On November 24, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual fled and attempted to hijack a vehicle using a weapon. The subject, identified as 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. Boston was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.
Police searching for suspects involved in Springfield home invasion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a home invasion. Police say the home was in the 1800 block of S 7th St in Springfield, IL, and took place around 7:39 p.m. on November 12th.
JPD Investigating Thanksgiving Holiday Criminal Damage Case
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. Sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th, unknown...
Police: 1 man tased before 3 men arrested for stealing from Pittsfield Farm and Home
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Three local men have been arrested, including one man who was tased before being taken into custody, after police say they acted together to steal from the Pittsfield Farm and Home the day after Thanksgiving. Pittsfield Police Department officers were called to the Farm and...
Springfield Police looking for stolen vehicle suspect
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police detective bureau is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a vehicle on the night of Thanksgiving. According to officials, the man in the photo stole a Ford Ecoline van from an auto center on State Street last...
Rollover crash with injuries closes ramp on I-72 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Emergency crews late Thursday night are on the scene of a commercial vehicle crash with injuries on the ramp to 6th St. (Exit 92A) northbound from I-72 westbound. Illinois State Police said the ramp northbound at 6th Street will be closed for about eight hours...
Macoupin County accident sends one to hospital
A car crashed and overturned Friday afternoon along Route 16 in Macoupin County near Gillespie. Illinois State Police tell The Big Z it happened around 12:20 PM, west of Whitefield Road. Troopers say the driver of the car attempted to pass another vehicle while heading eastbound. The car left the...
Central Illinois Foodbank drive-up food giveaway
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Central Illinois Foodbank is having a drive-up food giveaway. The giveaway is at 11:30 a.m. on December 9, at Eastview Baptist Church 2277 E Black Ave Springfield, Il 62702. Officials say no registration is required, and to please clear space for the food in...
Yohn picks up another felony for illegally possessing thumb drives in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man defending himself against criminal sexual assault charges in Quincy picked up another felony charge earlier this month. Bradley Yohn, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Adams County Circuit Court with three counts of possessing contraband in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony. If he’s found guilty, he faces between 4 and 15 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Traffic signal construction at Veterans and Prairie crossing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The traffic signals at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Prairie Crossing Drive will be on a flash or non-functioning intermittently during the replacement of a traffic cabinet. The replacement will begin around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. Work is expected o be complete by 1...
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter from Nov. 12-26, 2022
On 11/15/2022 at 6:30 AM Rhonda J. Mills of Versailles struck a deer on CH 11 @ 450N. No injuries were reported, damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00. On 11/17/2022 at 03:30 PM Norman R. Jinkens of Mt. Sterling struck a deer on RT 99 @ CR1200N. Damage to the vehicle was over $1500.00, and no injuries were reported.
Western Avenue to close Dec. 5-9 due to construction
MACOMB, Illinois – At Western Illinois University, Western Avenue will be closed Monday, Dec. 5 through Friday, Dec. 9, for construction and implementation of a water line to serve the new Center for Performing Arts building and surrounding buildings, according to a release from WIU. Western Avenue will be...
Man struck by Amtrak train in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A man was injured after being struck by an Amtrak train in Springfield Sunday. Police told WAND a 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries after being hit at North Grand and 6th St. just before 5 p.m. He was clipped by Amtrak train 318 that was traveling...
Warnock faces up to 30 years if guilty
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock is facing up to 30 years in federal prison if found guilty on bribery and wire fraud charges related to work billed at Canton Municipal Utilities from 2016 to 2017. Warnock was indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2021, but the indictments...
Sangamon County Father of the Year receives statehouse proclamation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One father from Chatham has been recognized for being a model of fatherhood in the state capitol. Dave Dahl, the news director of Springfield radio station WTAX, was awarded Father of the Year from the Illinois Council on Responsible Fatherhood back in early October. On Tuesday, representatives from the Illinois House of Representatives recognized Dahl with a proclamation.
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 21-25, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Jennifer J. Teter and Vincent Dipiero of Quincy sold a residence...
