The Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation continues its investigation into an officer involved shooting in Litchfield. On November 24, Litchfield Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and ISP officers responded to a suspicious person at the McDonald’s in Litchfield. When officers arrived, the individual fled and attempted to hijack a vehicle using a weapon. The subject, identified as 41-year-old Shane M. Boston, displayed a firearm and two Litchfield police officers, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputy, and an ISP trooper discharged their firearms. Boston was struck and disarmed, and then transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day. No officers were struck or injured during the incident.

LITCHFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO