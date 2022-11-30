ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season

'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Mashed

Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season

Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
Mashed

Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season

Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Mashed

Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken

The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
TheStreet

Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item

Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Heinz Is Bringing Back The Cherished Christmas Dinner In A Can

Aside from giving (and receiving) gifts, singing along to "All I Want For Christmas" on the radio, and binge-watching Hallmark Christmas movies, indulging in a massive feast is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the holiday season. Imagine a hearty meal that rivals that of Thanksgiving: juicy honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls dripping in butter, and don't even get us started on all the desserts.
Thrillist

Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty

Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu

Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Mashed

Mashed

148K+
Followers
42K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy