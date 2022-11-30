Read full article on original website
McDonald's Holiday Pie Is Back For The 2022 Season
'Tis the season ... for pie at McDonald's? Although the burger chain certainly likes to get into the holiday spirit with decor and heart-wrenching commercials, it's hardly the first brand that the typical person thinks about when pondering the upcoming holidays. Apparently, though, Mickey D's has once again revived a seasonal favorite. This continues the chain's year of domination, as the company has repeatedly made headlines thanks to the reemergence of nostalgic Happy Meal Halloween buckets, as well as the Adult Happy Meal, which sold out with record speed.
Aldi's Mistletoe Mix Has Finally Arrived For The Holiday Season
Do you know what the best part of the holiday season is? No, it's not presents, caroling, or even time with loved ones. The most wonderful thing about this time of year is the food. If you're a cook or a baker, this is your time to shine. There are tons of delicious Christmas-themed desserts like Christmas fudge and gingerbread. While you could spend this time of the year only eating dessert (we wouldn't judge), you may not want to spend the time baking it all. Luckily, there are tons of seasonal sweet treats available to pick up at grocery chains like Trader Joe's and Aldi.
10 Best Costco Appetizers & Finger Foods To Buy for the Holidays
When it comes to the holidays, the food you put out for guests is just as important as the gifts you give them. But, whether you're making a roast, a ham or even a turkey (if you can even find a good...
Aldi's Gouda Holiday Trees Are Back For The Festive Season
Whether it's Starbucks holiday cups or Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes, there's something that excites people about seeing seasonal products as winter approaches. In 2019, Design Analytics reported the results of a survey that looked at whether people would be more likely to buy such items as cans of Coca-Cola or Pepsi with holiday-themed packaging or the standard counterpart. For every person who would go for the nonseasonal option, there were about two consumers who would prefer the holiday packaging. When it came to Coca-Cola, people were more likely to say the holiday packaging sent a message that the soda "tastes great."
McDonald's Christmas Menu Includes Return of Old Favorite, plus Two New Limited-edition Festive Drinks This Week
This week, McDonald's is adding two new Christmas items to its menu, including the return of an old favorite. The cobwebs and pumpkins from Halloween remain, the fast-food chain is already preparing for the holiday season.
Thrillist
KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal
Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.
10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
Popeyes Allegedly Served A Woman Fried Rat Instead Of Chicken
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
Woman Claims Olive Garden Using Tactic To Stop People From Eating 'Never-Ending Pasta Bowl,' Sparking Debate On Value
The number of buffet restaurants in America has fallen by 26% since 1998. So how does an industry that encourages its customers to eat as much as possible stay in business? It's a riddle that any casual Olive Garden customer has pondered.
The Daily South
The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas
Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
We Tried Taco Bell's Enchirito To See How It Stacks Up To The Original. A Blast From The Past It Isn't
Who doesn't love meat, beans, cheese, and veggies served in a hard or soft tortilla? Considering we've collectively nicknamed a day of the week to show how much we love Mexican food, we think it's safe to say most of us do. Tacos may be pretty simple to make at home, but whenever a craving strikes, Taco Bell provides any spicy little thing our hearts desire.
Restaurant worker refuses to cook woman new meal after he gives her soapy water instead of vinegar for her French fries
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who was a picky eater. There were only a few restaurants in town where he would eat, and one of them was a local pizzeria that went the way of the dodo after nearly three decades in business.
10 Costco Food Items to Stock Up for Winter
Millions of people worldwide flock to Costco every year to buy their most needed and wanted items in bulk. Costco has a lot of it, whether it be meats and cheeses or your favorite sweets. See Our...
Mom racks up around $49,000 on credit cards due to her obsession with her favorite color
A mom has described how her obsession with the color purple led her to rack up £42,000 (around $49,976) in credit card debt. Vanessa Allen’s (or Vanessa Purple) obsession with the color purple grew in 2015 when she dyed a single strand of her hair purple and saw a random woman on a London bus carrying a purple bag.
Taco Bell May Be Changing its Mind About a Popular Menu Item
Taco Bell is something of a genius at keeping its menu items high in people's minds. One of the ways it does that is by switching up what is on the menu at any given time. Outpaced only by Mexican pizza, the Nacho Fries are one of Taco Bell's most social media viral offerings -- something about that vaguely Tex-Mex spice coating and cheesy dip sends social media aflutter whenever they reappear on the menu.
McDonald’s Is Debuting A Brand New McFlurry Flavor For The Holidays—And It’s Not Peppermint
McDonald’s is gearing up for the upcoming wintry holiday season with the help of a brand new, limited-time McFlurry flavor. The sweet treat hitting the menu is the Oreo Fudge McFlurry, which will satisfy cookie and chocolate fans alike, and that’s not all. The fast food giant is...
Heinz Is Bringing Back The Cherished Christmas Dinner In A Can
Aside from giving (and receiving) gifts, singing along to "All I Want For Christmas" on the radio, and binge-watching Hallmark Christmas movies, indulging in a massive feast is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the holiday season. Imagine a hearty meal that rivals that of Thanksgiving: juicy honey-glazed ham, mashed potatoes smothered in gravy, stuffing, roasted Brussels sprouts, dinner rolls dripping in butter, and don't even get us started on all the desserts.
Thrillist
Wendy's Says Goodbye to a Popular Item in Favor of a New Holiday-Themed Frosty
Wendy’s cycles through limited-time menu items almost as fast as Twitter has cycled through new rules over the last couple of weeks. However, it has rarely been the Frosty getting a facelift for more than a one-off stint. Chicken sandwiches, pub burgers, breakfast items, the fries recipe, but not the beloved Frosty.
Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu
Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
