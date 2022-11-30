ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Castle Rock.

The Brighton High School basketball team will have a game with Castle View High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

Brighton High School
Castle View High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Mullen High School basketball team will have a game with Castle View High School on November 30, 2022, 15:00:00.

Mullen High School
Castle View High School
November 30, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

