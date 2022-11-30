Read full article on original website
NFL Quarterback Rumored To Have Lost The Locker Room
An NFL starting quarterback is rumored to have lost at least part of the locker room. According to the NFL Network, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has lost some of his teammates. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that Wilson had lost at least some of his teammates, who...
Detroit News
Lions set to unleash Jameson Williams once rookie WR forges chemistry with Jared Goff
Allen Park — It took one day of practice for wide receiver Jameson Williams to confirm he's exactly the guy the Detroit Lions thought he was when they drafted him in the first round in April. "Certainly the speed does pop out," offensive coordinator Ben Johnson said. "Hopefully we...
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and wife welcome son
Mahomes' 7-pound, 8-ounce namesake, nicknamed "Bronze," is his second child with his wife, Brittany.
NFL Quarterback To Undergo Season-Ending Surgery
During pregame warm-ups last Sunday, Bears quarterback Trevor Siemian suffered an oblique injury. And yet, he managed to play the entire game. Unfortunately for Siemian, the oblique injury he suffered will require a lengthy recovery period. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters Friday that Siemian will undergo season-ending surgery...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Ben Roethlisberger, Maurkice Pouncey Believe Chris Boswell Called Out Matt Canada
Did Chris Boswell bash on the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator?
College football bowl games schedule 2022-23: Matchups, dates, times
The college football regular season has reached its end, and we’re approaching bowl season. Here is the full schedule for all of the bowl games. Once the conference championship games conclude, that means the bowl game portion of the 2022 college football season officially begins. On Sunday, Dec. 3, bowl-eligible teams will learn which games they will be participating in. Most importantly, teams, media, and fans will find out the two teams that will compete in the College Football Playoff.
Yardbarker
Aidan Hutchinson takes shot at Jaguars over draft decision
Aidan Hutchinson could have been the No. 1 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft had the Jacksonville Jaguars seen fit to take him there. They did not, and Hutchinson seems to remember why. Hutchinson will face the Jaguars this week as a member of the Detroit Lions, eight months...
Detroit News
Jamaal Williams gifts entire Detroit Lions offense robes with his face on it
Allen Park — It seemed like a normal Thursday in Allen Park — until it wasn't. As players filed in and out of the locker room after practice, Jamaal Williams, the NFL's leading touchdown scorer, stopped by the locker of each offensive player individually. In their stalls, he placed a Honolulu Blue robe with name and number on the back, as well as a design that featured Williams flexing. Left guard Jonah Jackson reacted the way anybody else would in that situation: With jealousy.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Wolverines RB Blake Corum’s Girlfriend, Activist Makiah Shipp
Football fans and analysts have been projecting that Michigan Wolverines running back, Blake Corum, has a promising future beyond collegiate athletics. Since his season-ending injury this year, Michigan fans are not only speculating when Corum will make a comeback, but they’re also intrigued about his love life. Blake Corum’s girlfriend, Makiah Shipp, is a youth advocate and social justice activist. The city of Detroit acknowledged Shipp for her amazing work at a young age. We give a little glimpse into some of her accomplishments in this Makiah Shipp wiki.
Lions Activate Rookie Receiver Jameson Williams
The 2022 first-round pick is poised to make his NFL debut on Sunday.
'He's Very Fast': Lions React to Jameson Williams' First Practice
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is excited to play with Jameson Williams.
MLive.com
Former Tigers outfielder waived, outrighted by Orioles
Outfielder Daz Cameron was waived this week by the Baltimore Orioles, three weeks after being claimed from the Detroit Tigers. This time, Cameron cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Orioles’ Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. Cameron, who turns 26 in January, hit .201 with five homers and nine stolen...
The Atlanta Falcons could stick it to the Steelers by doing this…
53, the number of picks between the first and second quarterbacks taken in the 2022 NFL Draft. The first team was the Steelers at pick 20, while the second was the Atlanta Falcons at pick 74. The Steelers took Kenny Pickett while the Falcons took Desmond Ridder. One is a...
Former Miami Heat ‘gem’ on the trade block for current team
The Miami Heat are an organization that have come to be known to excel at many things. And when it comes to that ability to excel, it isn’t just limited to the other major sports franchises of the NBA. When it comes to certain aspects of team building and...
Texas State announces G.J. Kinne as new head football coach
Texas State wasted no time on its search for a new football coach as the Bobcats have hired University of Incarnate Word Head Coach G.J. Kinne to take over the program. Kinne took over the Cardinals during the 2021 season and led the team to its third conference championship, a 10-1 overall record, and a national seed in the 2022 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs. “We are beyond excited to have G.J. lead the next era of Texas State football,” Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell said. “We had a tremendous pool of candidates and interest in this role, and Coach Kinne...
NFL World Is Furious With ESPN Analyst On Thursday
There are a lot of ESPN analysts that fans hate because of their bad takes, but one analyst may have crossed a line today and has the wider NFL world fuming. During a segment on Get Up, ESPN's Bart Scott joked that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is "one hit away from being Pat White and going to play baseball." The reference was to the former Dolphins quarterback who suffered a severe concussion that ended his career.
DeAndre Hopkins Tweet subtly admits Patrick Peterson is right about Kyler Murray
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins came to Kyler Murray’s defense… sort of. Cornerback Patrick Peterson, a former Arizona Cardinals teammate of Kyler Murray’s who now plays for the Minnesota Vikings, threw some shade at Kyler Murray this week. On the “All Things Covered” podcast that Peterson...
Study: Detroit Lions fans tweet more about booze than anybody in NFL
ALLEN PARK -- Much has been said about Detroit Lions fans through the years. They’re a loyal group, gluttons for punishment, hungry for a winner and taste of postseason success for the first time and decades. But it also turns out that they tweet about booze more than any...
