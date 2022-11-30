Texas State wasted no time on its search for a new football coach as the Bobcats have hired University of Incarnate Word Head Coach G.J. Kinne to take over the program. Kinne took over the Cardinals during the 2021 season and led the team to its third conference championship, a 10-1 overall record, and a national seed in the 2022 Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) playoffs. “We are beyond excited to have G.J. lead the next era of Texas State football,” Texas State Athletic Director Don Coryell said. “We had a tremendous pool of candidates and interest in this role, and Coach Kinne...

