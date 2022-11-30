ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Palma, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!

Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CarBuzz.com

Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)

If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
onekindesign.com

Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe

This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
localemagazine.com

6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
breakingtravelnews.com

The top 4 parks in Santa Ana that you have to visit

There’s something about nature that brings about a sense of calmness and peace. This is why most nature lovers enjoy visiting outdoor spaces, especially those with beautiful scenery within a serene environment. Parks provide a great space to relax and unwind, and whether you are with family, friends, colleagues or doing a solo trip, a hang out can create beautiful memories.
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Carolers coming to the MainPlace Mall from Dec. 2 to 24

This holiday season, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will have strolling carolers to entertain shoppers on select dates:. December 2nd, 4th, 11th and 18th (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.); December 10th (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) and December 17th, 23rd and 24th (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.).
SANTA ANA, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills

FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
travellens.co

25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA

Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Mall’s rebirth is approved

Despite pleas from residents to vote against the amendments, new plans for an open-air, residential property-filled alternative to the current Westminster Mall have been approved. A vote of 5-0 by the Westminster City Council on Wednesday night granted permission to investors to begin officially working on what could be built...
WESTMINSTER, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 3, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 3, 2022:. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy