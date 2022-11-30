Read full article on original website
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
foodgressing.com
Christmas in Orange County 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch
Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Orange county this year? This post covers Christmas Orange County 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Orange County, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve...
iheart.com
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!
Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
Southern California Roads To Drive Before You Die (Part 1)
If you've got the impression that the only good roads to drive in Southern California are the canyon roads around the Angeles forest near Los Angeles, there's a good reason for that. They are excellent roads, and LA has a huge car culture. But, most influentially, LA is home to many major automotive publications, has the most automotive content creators and journalists, and they have access to the largest press loan car fleets. It makes absolute sense for LA-based content creators and journalists to hit roads like the Angeles Crest Highway for videos and photos. Add to that the events brands put on often come to California in the winter months as the weather is generally still good, and you now know why you know some of those roads - even if you've never been to California.
spectrumnews1.com
Dozens of residents at Cali Lake RV Resort face eviction
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Dozens of residents at the Cali Lake RV Resort in Santa Clarita are facing eviction come January. According to the LA County Department of Regional Planning, the RV park is in violation of several zoning laws, and in order for it to get back up to code, the owner of the RV park will have to downsize drastically.
onekindesign.com
Step into this Newport Beach house with a stunning East coast vibe
This gorgeous East coast style house was designed by Brandon Architects in collaboration with Patterson Custom Homes, located in the prominent and tranquil Bayshores community of Newport Beach, California. Breathtaking views of the lush gardens can be witnessed from almost every corner of this dwelling. The property features a unique...
localemagazine.com
6 Ways to Experience a California Christmas in Long Beach This December
Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas in Long Beach. If you’re in the Los Angeles area this December, don’t sleep on Long Beach! This city truly has it all—ritzy glitzy boutiques are balanced with relaxed local restaurants, and the LA excitement is subdued by the laid-back coastal atmosphere. It’s the seventh-most populated city in California for a reason, and it only gets better around this time of year! From top-tier gift shopping to boat parades through Italian-styled canals and some of the freshest seafood around, Long Beach provides the ultimate California Christmas experience. Here are six ways to spend December in Long Beach.
breakingtravelnews.com
The top 4 parks in Santa Ana that you have to visit
There’s something about nature that brings about a sense of calmness and peace. This is why most nature lovers enjoy visiting outdoor spaces, especially those with beautiful scenery within a serene environment. Parks provide a great space to relax and unwind, and whether you are with family, friends, colleagues or doing a solo trip, a hang out can create beautiful memories.
SoCal will see light drizzle, cool temperatures throughout the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California through much of the weekend.
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
newsantaana.com
Carolers coming to the MainPlace Mall from Dec. 2 to 24
This holiday season, MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will have strolling carolers to entertain shoppers on select dates:. December 2nd, 4th, 11th and 18th (2 p.m. – 4 p.m.); December 10th (4 p.m. – 6 p.m.) and December 17th, 23rd and 24th (3 p.m. – 5 p.m.).
oc-breeze.com
County of Orange raises Flag One at future home of Veterans Cemetery in Anaheim Hills
FLAG ONE was raised at Gypsum Canyon in Anaheim Hills to mark the future home of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery site. The bipartisan celebration was led by OC Supervisor Donald P. Wagner, with Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva and Veterans in attendance, to honor the decade-long battle to establish a local Veterans Cemetery. A 60’X30’ American flag was raised on a 100-foot flagpole that towers over the 91 freeway and miles away for all to see.
Fairview Kitchens Coming to Santa Ana
The facility will boast twenty kitchens in total..
travellens.co
25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA
Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
orangecountytribune.com
Mall’s rebirth is approved
Despite pleas from residents to vote against the amendments, new plans for an open-air, residential property-filled alternative to the current Westminster Mall have been approved. A vote of 5-0 by the Westminster City Council on Wednesday night granted permission to investors to begin officially working on what could be built...
oc-breeze.com
Enjoy holiday music and shopping with Gregg Young & the 2nd Street Band at 4th Street’s Annual Holiday Market!
Come do some holiday shopping at the 4th Street businesses and local pop-ups! Live music will be playing and the restaurants, cafes and bars will all be open. Free and open to the public. The Band’s performance is sponsored by the Long Beach Art Council and City of Long Beach.
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA
What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 3, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Saturday, December 3, 2022:. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 10pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Box truck tumbles off interchange and onto cars near Santa Clarita
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the location of the incident. Dramatic video shows a box truck toppling over a freeway ramp and onto a separate accident scene just south of Santa Clarita Friday morning as rain soaked the roadways. The wild crash on the interchange between the 14 and 5 Freeways […]
