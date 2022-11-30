Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wvlt.tv
Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic
COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
wvlt.tv
As Christmas season winds up, Blessings on Bell Street prepares to serve community
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The inside of Overcoming Believers Church is undergoing a makeover ahead of the 12th iteration of Blessings on Bell Street. The church has invited thousands over the years to step foot on their property and immerse their family in holiday cheer. This offering has served on...
wvlt.tv
‘Cram a Cruiser’ event collects toys for area children
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police officers and deputies in Sevier County are filling up their cruisers with toys instead of criminals. The ‘Cram a Cruiser’ event helps the annual Toys for Tots campaign by filling a police cruiser with toys. Officers from the Sevierville Police Department and deputies...
Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
WATE
Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
wvlt.tv
Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
wvlt.tv
One year after fire, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee gives help, hope to thousands
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been one year since an arsonist torched Catholic Charities of East Tennessee. The fire nearly destroyed one of its buildings. “We lost everything,” Lisa Healy said, Executive Director of CCET. Construction started at the charity’s Dameron Avenue location a couple of months ago....
wvlt.tv
‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in Sevier County says it needs your help. The Angel Tree program is behind on donations, which could leave The Salvation Army scrambling to fulfill a kid’s wish list. Donations for children have been coming into the Salvation Army...
Here are some of the places Santa is stopping at across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For many people across East Tennessee, the holidays are a time to start relaxing from the stress of work and enjoy time with family. But for one jolly man, the holidays are a time when business starts picking up. Santa Clause is getting ready for his...
WATE
Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville
There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville's brand-new headquarters. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6. Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of …. There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof...
UT students protest school's development plan to demolish three buildings to expand business building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many students, professors and faculty at the University of Tennessee have united and created a grassroots group advocating against the school's announcement that three buildings would be demolished to expand the business school. The buildings that would be knocked down are currently homes to the school...
wvlt.tv
Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
‘Deeply disturbed’ Knox County Commissioner invites community discussion on deli incident at Dec. 19 meeting
Knox County Commissioner Dr. Dasha Lundy wrote a letter stating she is "deeply disturbed" by the stance that the Knox County Sheriff's Office has taken.
wvlt.tv
Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville needs younger people to move to East Tenn., chamber leaders say
Toys for Tots 2022 applications being taken through Dec. 5
People have until Monday to apply to receive toys from the annual Toys for Tots event.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money
wvlt.tv
Healing through the holidays: A guide to hope
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Inside Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church was a wave of silence, emotions, and dancing flames on candles that reflected the joy people once shared with loved ones. The church hosted a special service Wednesday night for anyone needing hope, healing and peace this holiday season. “A lot...
WATE
Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee
Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
etxview.com
A Wildwood homecoming: Barnards return to pastor church they were married in 45 years ago
It was June 7, 1977 when two high school sweethearts from Porter High School said “I do” and embarked on a life together that’s still being written. Charlie Barnard and Teresa Riden moved away after graduating from Porter and attending East Tennessee State University. Charlie would become a pastor and the couple ended up in South Carolina. Teresa chose nursing as her career.
