Knoxville, TN

wvlt.tv

Potential patients wait overnight for Coalfield RAM clinic

COALFIELD, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1985, the Remote Area Medical clinic has been providing free healthcare to East Tennesseans. In Morgan County at Coalfield High School, there’s a one-day pop-up clinic on Dec. 3 when the doors open at 6 a.m. “I got here at 3:36 p.m. your time,”...
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Cram a Cruiser’ event collects toys for area children

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police officers and deputies in Sevier County are filling up their cruisers with toys instead of criminals. The ‘Cram a Cruiser’ event helps the annual Toys for Tots campaign by filling a police cruiser with toys. Officers from the Sevierville Police Department and deputies...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WBIR

Ask The Chief: How KPD is working to help the homeless in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Paul Noel acknowledges that homelessness is an issue in Knox County. "Homelessness is a challenge for us and it's not just downtown," Noel said while visiting the 10News studio. "It's really in every segment of our community—north, south, east and west. It's something that KPD is taking a really hard look at."
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Inspector finds broken sink, tiles at Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The low score of the week comes from a restaurant that sells Indian food in Knox County. Bombay Palace on Parkside Drive earned a 76 from the inspector. This is a passing score but not by much as a 69 and below would be failing. One major theme from the inspection report was sink problems.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Christmas in the Cave kicks off in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Those looking for a unique way to see Christmas lights ahead of the holiday season can do so underground in East Tennessee. Christmas in the Cave will be held at the historic Cherokee Caverns, located at 8524 Oak Ridge Highway, each Friday, Saturday and Sunday for the first three weeks in December. The attraction will be open on Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, guests can join in on the fun from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville

There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof at Autism Breakthrough of Knoxville's brand-new headquarters. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 6. Positively Tennessee: A day at Autism Breakthrough of …. There's new help for people with autism and it's all under one roof...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Maryville baker in quarterfinals in national baking competition

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alexandria Ducote runs the Wildflour Bakery, a home-based bakery in Maryville, but she has been through five rounds of heated competition in the Greatest Baker. The Greatest Baker competition pits bakers from across the nation against each other for a $10,000 prize and a feature in...
MARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Toys for Tots kicks-off across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2021, Toys for Tots collected more than 500 gifts for kids in East Tennessee. As Christmas rolls around this season, preparations are rolling around to gear up for this year. ”I think at the end of the day we all have a kid inside of...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities investigation discovers millions in mismanaged money

The two were found the morning after the crash, according to Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 73-year-old Thomas Owen Houston was missing out of Knox County. ‘Definitely need the community’: Salvation Army says donations are behind. Updated: 8 hours ago. As Christmas approaches, the Salvation Army in...
NEWPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Healing through the holidays: A guide to hope

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Inside Sequoyah Hills Presbyterian Church was a wave of silence, emotions, and dancing flames on candles that reflected the joy people once shared with loved ones. The church hosted a special service Wednesday night for anyone needing hope, healing and peace this holiday season. “A lot...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee

Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the LGBTQ community for the next session. It's drawn a sharp response from democrats and activists alike. Gov. Lee comments on Transgender legislation in Tennessee. Republican legislators in Tennessee have filed several bills affecting transgender people and the...
TENNESSEE STATE
etxview.com

A Wildwood homecoming: Barnards return to pastor church they were married in 45 years ago

It was June 7, 1977 when two high school sweethearts from Porter High School said “I do” and embarked on a life together that’s still being written. Charlie Barnard and Teresa Riden moved away after graduating from Porter and attending East Tennessee State University. Charlie would become a pastor and the couple ended up in South Carolina. Teresa chose nursing as her career.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN

