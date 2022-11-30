ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
labpulse.com

New York couple sentenced to three years for $18M kickback scheme

Two New York diagnostic testing facility owners were sentenced on Thursday to three years in prison for their roles in a more than $18 million healthcare fraud scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Court documents show that Tea Kaganovich and Ramazi Mitaishvili are married and own several diagnostic...
CBS New York

NYC public employees among 19 accused of pandemic aid fraud

NEW YORK — Nineteen people, including 17 New York City and New York state public employees, were charged in a federal complaint unsealed Wednesday with submitting fraudulent applications for funds intended to help small businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic.The accused, including employees of New York City's police department, correction department and public school system, listed themselves as owners of businesses that in some cases did not exist in their applications for funds through the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan program and Paycheck Protection Program, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said.The defendants collectively stole more than $1.5 million from the SBA...
queenseagle.com

City agrees to pay $300 million to former Rikers detainees

The city and its Department of Correction has agreed to pay a class of individuals formerly detained on Rikers Island up to $300 million for allegedly failing to release them in a timely manner after they posted bail. Though the city has denied that it had violated detainees rights by...
PIX11

FBI seeks alleged 1987 Manhattan murder fugitive, offers $25K

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A joint team of FBI and NYPD investigators on Friday asked for the public’s help tracking down an alleged fugitive sought in a 35-year-old Manhattan murder case, offering a reward of up to $25,000. Danny Liggett, now 73, has allegedly been on the run since the 1987 slaying of Kissoon Adams […]
longisland.com

Attorney General James, NY Drug Enforcement Task Force Take Down Suffolk County Ghost Gun Trafficking Ring

New York Attorney General Letitia James and the New York Drug Enforcement Task Force today announced a 438-count indictment, charging three individuals from a gun trafficking operation that illegally sold 47 firearms, including ghost guns which were shipped to New York and Pennsylvania from various online retailers before being assembled. The indictment, unsealed in Queens County Supreme Court today, charges Devon Smith-Martin, Fritz Pierre-Louis, and Hakeem Solomon with trafficking numerous ghost guns — weapons without serial numbers or other identifying markers — including assault weapons, machine guns, and semiautomatic pistols. The gun trafficking operation also sold rapid-fire modification devices, silencers, high-capacity magazines, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. In total, the investigation led to the recovery of 57 firearms, 51 of which were ghost guns.
longisland.com

FBI: Former Long Island School Official Pleads Guilty in Kickback Scheme

On November 28, at the federal courthouse in Central Islip, Sharon Gardner, the former Director of Food Services for the Hempstead Union Free School District (“HUFSD”), pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit honest services wire fraud in connection with her participation in a kickback scheme. Gardner’s co-defendant, Maria Caliendo, the owner of food service providers Smart Starts NY, Inc. (“Smart Starts”) and Prince Umberto’s restaurant in Franklin Square, previously pleaded guilty on October 27, 2022 to the same offense and is awaiting sentencing. Today’s proceeding was held before United States District Judge Joanna Seybert. When sentenced, the defendants each face up to 20 years in prison. As part of their respective pleas, Gardner has agreed to forfeit approximately $120,000 and Caliendo has agreed to forfeit approximately $160,000.
New Jersey 101.5

NJ executives admit $38M prescription drug fraud scheme

Two New Jersey women who co-owned a pharmaceutical marketing company have admitted their roles in a $38 million health care fraud scheme that involved customized prescription drugs. Samantha Zaretzky, 42, of Wayne, and Lee Nichols, 43, of Fair Haven, pleaded guilty remotely in federal court to conspiracy to commit health...
New York Post

NYC nurse Tracy McCarter, who says she killed husband in self defense, has murder case dropped

A Manhattan judge Friday dropped a second degree murder charge against a nurse who stabbed her husband to death in what she claims was self-defense — blasting District Attorney Alvin Bragg for refusing to allow the case to move forward. New York Supreme Court Justice Diane Kiesel said she didn’t toss Tracy McCarter’s indictment on its merits — but rather because Bragg reversed course last month and declined to prosecute her. “The Court finds no compelling reason to dismiss the indictment, but for the District Attorney’s unwillingness to proceed,” she wrote in the decision.  “It is not in the interest of justice for...
manhattanda.org

D.A. Bragg: Private Air Travel Broker Charged with Stealing Million from Clients

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM BOOS, 55, a private air travel broker, for stealing more than $3 million from an international consulting firm, more than $1 million from an international art gallery and $63,000 from a television journalist over the span of three years – between December 2017 and December 2020. BOOS is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of Grand Larceny in the First Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree and 32 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Third Degree.[1]
New York Post

NYC doctor charged with prescribing thousands of pills in drug-dealing scheme

A Manhattan doctor was indicted over a drug-dealing scheme in which he allegedly wrote prescriptions for pills — including opioids and Adderall — that were then sold on the street, prosecutors said Wednesday. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca family physician, is accused of writing scripts for five men who then conspired to distribute the tens of thousands of the pills through illegal street-level sales on Staten Island, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The drug ring was busted after investigators found Smith was allegedly prescribing controlled substances in a “manner inconsistent with public health and safety,” prosecutors said. The doc is accused...
The Staten Island Advance

9, including 3 Staten Islanders and an NYC doctor, charged in scheme to distribute thousands of prescription pills

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Three Staten Island men along with a doctor and five other individuals have been indicted in an alleged drug-dealing ring that authorities say distributed thousands of prescription pills, including opioids and other controlled substances, on Manhattan and Staten Island. Dr. Noel Smith, a Tribeca-based family...
Shore News Network

Suspect charged in New York City gangland murder

NEW YORK – A Corona man has been charged with murder for a brutal gangland assault and murder on November 13th in Queens. According to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Michael Santander was charged with murder, gang assault, and other crimes in Corona following the death of a 22-year-old man. The unsealed complaint states that on November 13, at approximately 2:00 a.m., Santander and a group of unidentified individuals approached 22-year-old Esvin Vasquez at a BP Gas Station located near the intersection of Junction Boulevard and 44th Avenue, Corona. Santander and the others in the group are seen on video The post Suspect charged in New York City gangland murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
