Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. today announced the indictment of WILLIAM BOOS, 55, a private air travel broker, for stealing more than $3 million from an international consulting firm, more than $1 million from an international art gallery and $63,000 from a television journalist over the span of three years – between December 2017 and December 2020. BOOS is charged in a New York State Supreme Court indictment with two counts of Grand Larceny in the First Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree and 32 counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Third Degree.[1]

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO