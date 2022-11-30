ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

The Independent

Meghan Markle seen boarding private jet after William and Kate flew commercial to climate change event

Meghan Markle has been seen boarding a private jet in Indianapolis after appearing at a female empowerment event in the city.Fox News Digital obtained video footage of the Duchess of Sussex arriving outside a hanger to board the aircraft after having been a featured guest at a Women’s Fund of Central Indiana event on Tuesday.Both the duchess and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, are vocal environmental activists and have proclaimed through Archewell, the organisation they founded, that they will achieve net-zero emissions by the end of the decade.The duke’s brother and sister-in-law, Prince William and his wife...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Vogue Magazine

The Prince and Princess of Wales’s Matching Suits Send a Message

William, the Prince of Wales, and Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, arrived at Boston’s Logan Airport today wearing coordinated black suits. The couple are in town for the Earthshot prize for environmental innovators, presented by the Royal Foundation. The trip is the royal couple’s first to the U.S. in eight years, and also the first since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Fans compare Prince William and Kate Middleton’s photo in rain to Harry and Meghan’s viral umbrella picture

As Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on their trip to Boston, fans are comparing the couple’s latest photo to an old image of William’s brother, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, posing in the rain.The Prince and Princess of Wales, who touched down in the United States this week for the first time in eight years, took to Twitter on Wednesday to post about their arrival in Massachusetts. Their visit to Boston is centred around the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will be held on Friday.“Boston, what a welcome!” they wrote. “Looking forward to...
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Royal aide embroiled in race row reportedly advised Meghan Markle and said Harry marriage would ‘end in tears’

The late Queen’s lady-in-waiting, who has resigned and apologised for “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” made to a Black advocate for survivors of domestic abuse, once reportedly advised Meghan Markle.Lady Susan Hussey, 83, who is a godmother to Prince William, served the late Queen for more than 60 years. During her time in the role, the palace aide was reportedly directed by Buckingham Palace to help the Duchess of Sussex settle into royal life prior to and after her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Tom Bower, author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry And The War Between The Windsors.Bower claims...
CALIFORNIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

Harry And Meghan Have Never Wanted Privacy. They Want Control.

After months of speculation, Netflix dropped the teaser trailer for its behind-the-scenes documentary about Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on Thursday. The six-episode series, simply titled Harry & Meghan and described as a “Netflix global event,” will hit the streaming platform on Dec. 8. If the clip — which contains never-before-seen photos of the couple, including multiple images of the duchess formerly known as Meghan Markle in tears — are any indication, it’s going to be a bombshell intimate look at the lives of two of the most famous people in the world.
Page Six

Kate Middleton wears Diana’s emerald choker at Boston’s Earthshot Prize 2022

Kate Middleton is a green queen. The Princess of Wales, 40, wowed royal watchers in a bright green gown and one of Princess Diana’s iconic pieces of jewelry as she arrived with Prince William at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston tonight. Wearing a long-sleeved, off-the-shoulder Solace London “Sabina” dress ($525) borrowed from rental platform Hurr, the royal matched the event’s green carpet as she and her husband arrived to cheers from a huge crowd of fans gathered outside the MGM Music Hall. The royal wore her hair down with soft waves, and added dazzling drop earrings and a familiar piece of...
BOSTON, MA
tatler.com

William and Kate will meet US political royalty on their whirlwind three-day trip to Boston

The Prince and Princess of Wales will meet American political royalty during their three-day visit to Boston this week. Prince William and Kate Middleton, both 40, will arrive in the city tomorrow to kick off a busy stay that will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Friday night, where VIP guests will enjoy performances from stars including Ellie Goulding and Billie Eilish.
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Prince William Struggled With Styling Princess Charlotte’s Hair? Prince Of Wales Reportedly A ‘Modern Dad’ Because Of His Hands-On Approach To His 3 Kids

Prince William is a doting dad to his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Growing up, he had a close relationship with Princess Diana, who was very hands-on with the way that she raised her sons. Table of Contents. Prince William's Parenting Style More Similar To Princess...
The List

The List

