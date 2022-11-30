Read full article on original website
'Stranger Things: The Experience' arrives in Los Angeles County
MONTEBELLO, Calif. - Fans of the Netflix hit series "Stranger Things" can run up the hill and get a taste of Hawkins for a groundbreaking multimedia experience in Montebello. Fanny packs, shoulder pads, and graphic tees are welcome as fans are encouraged to embrace the 1980s in the show's spirit.
Man who scaled DTLA skyscraper explains why he did it
LOS ANGELES - He calls himself Pro-Life Spiderman. Maison Deschamps has been seen free climbing numerous high rises across the US. On Tuesday, he climbed the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles in order to raise money and bring awareness about a cause close to his heart. The 22-year-old climbed...
Michelin adds 12 LA-area restaurants to Bib Gourmand list
LOS ANGELES - Looking for some restaurants to try in the Los Angeles area?. The Michelin Guide added a dozen local restaurants to its California listings, classifying them as "new" so foodies can enjoy them before the annual announcement of Bib Gourmands and Stars. "Food lovers can get a taste...
Headlines: Neurologist Discusses How Psychedlics Can Repair Brain Damage; $5,000 Offered for Reward of Lost Dog in East L.A.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Los Angeles: A $5,000 reward is being offered in East L.A. for the return of a “famous” French...
Man thrown over side of bridge at SoFi Stadium speaks out
The man who was thrown over the side of a bridge outside of SoFi Stadium is speaking out after he suffered serious injuries during the incident. Wild footage from outside the stadium in Inglewood shows two men shoving each other after a showdown between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov. 20. Witnesses say the brawl occurred after things got crowded when all of the fans leaving the game began to cross the bridge near Rivers Lake."Something caused everyone to kind of move to the right hand side," said Austin Willenbring, the fan who was thrown over the...
PnB Rock’s Brother, PnB Meen, Visits Roscoe’s Location ’20 Deep’
Earlier this year, PnB Rock was killed inside Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles. On Tuesday (Nov. 29), PnB Meen, Rock’s brother, visited the place his brother was killed with 20 of his friends. Meen would post a clip that reads, “PnB Rock Shot And Killed In...
Local Restaurant’s Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
The 26 Best Tamales In Los Angeles
It’s that particular time of year known as “tamal season,” which roughly begins after the day after Thanksgiving and lasts until New Year’s and often beyond. During this shift, the city itself is infused with frenetic energy, as everyone attempts to secure a bag of masa-encased goodness. Gente flock to their favorite spots to grab dozens upon dozens to take home and share with their families.
Man exposes himself on Metro train; rider tries to report it but was turned away
LOS ANGELES - A man was caught on video exposing himself on Metro's Green Line, but when another rider went to report it he said he was turned away as Metro could do nothing about it. A man, who rides the Metro daily, recorded cellphone video of a man exposing...
People leaving Los Angeles are moving here in record numbers
LOS ANGELES - People are moving out of Los Angeles in record numbers. Their top relocation destination? Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a new study. Data from Redfin places Los Angeles as the second major U.S. metro area people are leaving, with 20% of local users searching elsewhere. San Francisco ranked first, with 24% of homebuyers there looking to move.
Indoor masking could return to LA County next week, but not in Long Beach, officials say
Both the county and city are seeing a surge in cases, which are underreported, but Long Beach officials said the next step will be only to highly recommend masking indoors, rather than mandate it. The post Indoor masking could return to LA County next week, but not in Long Beach, officials say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Body found on roadside in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu
A body was found on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu, prompting the closure of Mulholland Highway, authorities said.
Officials looking for inmate who 'walked away' from facility in LA County
LOS ANGELES - Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are searching for an inmate who ‘walked away' from the Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County. Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, at 9 p.m. He is a minimum-security inmate, according to...
Famous Musician Selling Unique $6 Million Dollar Los Angeles Home
It's literally got a view of the Hollywood sign in California baby and is a celebrity owned house that is currently on-sale and waiting to be snatched up with, "unparalleled 270 views of the Hollywood Bowl, the Hollywood sign, Griffith Observatory, Downtown Los Angeles, Sofi stadium, and the Sunset strip, 6909 Oporto is truly one of a kind.
Person dies after running back into burning home in Eagle Rock
LOS ANGELES - A person died after apparently going back into a burning home. Firefighters were sent to the 1400 block of West Hepner Avenue in Eagle Rock around 8 a.m. Friday after a home caught fire. According to the LA Fire Department, three people escaped but one person was...
Fake bandleader arrested by the SAPD for defrauding an event
Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.
Shooting in Los Angeles Leaves One Dead
A person was shot to death in the Central Alameda area south of downtown Los Angeles Wednesday, authorities said.
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 2-8
This December in Southern California will be full of fun family-friendly activities like productions of “The Nutcracker,” tamales festivals, and opportunities to play in snow!. Dec. 2. LA Comic Con. LA Convention Center | 1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Dec. 2-4 | comicconla.com. The...
Karen Bass' step-daughter involved in hit-and-run
LA Mayor-elect Karen Bass' step-daughter was injured in a hit-and-run crash Thursday near West Adams. A woman who lives nearby the crash scene says four teens were seen running from the area.
It's Officially December And Snow Is Coming To LA!!
Look, one of the perks of living in Southern California is that we don’t have to shovel snow off our driveways every morning in the winter or scrape ice off our windshields but that doesn’t mean we don’t want to experience snow from time to time without leaving LA.
