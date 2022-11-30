Read full article on original website
ashlandsource.com
Ashland Board of Education president Zack Truax will not seek re-election
ASHLAND — Zack Truax, the current president of the Board of Education at Ashland City Schools, is a "big proponent" of term limits. But there is no legal limit on the number of terms a local school board member can serve in Ohio, so he decided to make one for himself.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Commissioners continue search for permanent EMA director by posting new job description
ASHLAND — Ashland County commissioners have restarted their search for an EMA director and headquarters. The commissioner’s office posted a job description for the position most recently held by Mark Rafeld, who retired in July after 15 years in the role.
ashlandsource.com
A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House takes place Dec. 10-11
ASHLAND — The historic Brinton House at 603 Center Street will be decked out for Christmas in all its Victorian splendor for A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House on Dec. 10 from 3 to 9 p.m. and again on Dec. 11 from 12 to 5 p.m. Capt. Joseph...
ashlandsource.com
100th birthday celebrated at The Inn at Ashland Woods
ASHLAND — The Inn at Ashland Woods recently celebrated the 100th Birthday for Betty Stutz. Betty has been a part of The Inn at Ashland Woods family since May of 2021.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County Property Transfers from November 2022
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from Oct. 26 to Nov. 29. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source.
ashlandsource.com
AU’s 17th edition of TubaChristmas set for Saturday
ASHLAND — Ashland University’s version of TubaChristmas will be taking place this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hugo Young Theatre. The concert, featuring traditional holiday favorites, is free and open to the public and will start at noon. Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of TubaChristmas events take place throughout the...
ashlandsource.com
Coaching icon Lee Owens steps down at Ashland University
ASHLAND — As he rides off into the sunset, Lee Owens can rest assured he left Ashland University’s football program in a better place than he found it. The 66-year-old Owens, a Madison graduate, announced his retirement Friday afternoon inside the VIP Room of AU’s Robert Troop Center, bringing an end to a wildly-successful 45-year coaching career that began shortly after his graduation from Bluffton College in 1977.
Person with measles visited NE Ohio shopping mall
Richland Public Health on Friday confirmed a case of measles in a person who visited a public place in the area earlier in the week.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in November
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in November went for $3.9 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $2.8 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
NE Ohio restaurants, wineries offering igloo rentals this winter
Missing patio season? Several Cleveland-area spots offer a unique and warmer way to enjoy dinner or drinks outdoors during the winter.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
ashlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as Mt. Vernon discards losing team Ashland in pulsating tilt
The clock was the only thing that could stem the competitive juices, and even then Mt. Vernon needed overtime to topple Ashland 74-72 to earn a victory at Ashland High on December 2 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Mt. Vernon drew first blood by forging a 21-13 margin...
scriptype.com
Developer Sam Petros saves Farnam Manor
When Sam Petros first saw Farnam Manor last December, his reaction was, “No way,’’ as in no way am I going to commit to this money pit, even if it is one of Richfield’s most historic homes. Part of the mansion dates to the 1830s and,...
ashlandsource.com
Columbian escapes close call with Norwalk
Columbian posted a narrow 50-49 win over Norwalk in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2. Columbian darted in front of Norwalk 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
thelevisalazer.com
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH
David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. David was born May 21, 1986 in Lancaster, CA to David Lee Nichols, Sr. and Connie (Smith) Kent. David was a machinist C & C Operator. He loved to play games and...
Flames, explosion in Kent mill fire
Flames and a large plume of smoke could be seen in the Kent area Friday as crews worked to extinguish a massive fire in the Historic Mill District.
Cleveland Scene
21 Things That Have Happened Since Construction Started on the I-480 Valley View Bridge
The quarter-billion-dollar I-480 Valley View bridge construction project started awhile ago, all the way back in the spring of 2018. It's already been four long years, and Cleveland has two more to go before the six-year project is finished sometime in the summer of 2024. At that point, there will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
cleveland19.com
Hundreds of consumers file complaints with Attorney General after 19 Investigates report into Power Home Solar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Consumers continue to flood the office of the Ohio Attorney General with complaints regarding what they see as the questionable business practices of Power Home Solar, also known as Pink Energy, including questions about the company’s workmanship and their alleged failure to meet promises. 19...
Ex-Cleveland construction company official who failed to pay $132,000 in taxes on pilfered money sentenced to prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A “Cain and Abel” feud between brothers prompted a former top official at a well-known Cleveland construction company to steal from the business, a move that ultimately led him to federal prison for failing to pay taxes on the pilfered money. U.S. District Judge Donald...
