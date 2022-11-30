ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House takes place Dec. 10-11

ASHLAND — The historic Brinton House at 603 Center Street will be decked out for Christmas in all its Victorian splendor for A Yuletide Tour of the Brinton House on Dec. 10 from 3 to 9 p.m. and again on Dec. 11 from 12 to 5 p.m. Capt. Joseph...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

AU’s 17th edition of TubaChristmas set for Saturday

ASHLAND — Ashland University’s version of TubaChristmas will be taking place this Saturday, Dec. 3, at Hugo Young Theatre. The concert, featuring traditional holiday favorites, is free and open to the public and will start at noon. Hundreds, maybe even thousands, of TubaChristmas events take place throughout the...
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Coaching icon Lee Owens steps down at Ashland University

ASHLAND — As he rides off into the sunset, Lee Owens can rest assured he left Ashland University’s football program in a better place than he found it. The 66-year-old Owens, a Madison graduate, announced his retirement Friday afternoon inside the VIP Room of AU’s Robert Troop Center, bringing an end to a wildly-successful 45-year coaching career that began shortly after his graduation from Bluffton College in 1977.
ASHLAND, OH
scriptype.com

Developer Sam Petros saves Farnam Manor

When Sam Petros first saw Farnam Manor last December, his reaction was, “No way,’’ as in no way am I going to commit to this money pit, even if it is one of Richfield’s most historic homes. Part of the mansion dates to the 1830s and,...
RICHFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Columbian escapes close call with Norwalk

Columbian posted a narrow 50-49 win over Norwalk in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on December 2. Columbian darted in front of Norwalk 11-10 to begin the second quarter.
NORWALK, OH
thelevisalazer.com

David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH

David Lee Nichols, Jr., 36, of Mansfield, OH passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. David was born May 21, 1986 in Lancaster, CA to David Lee Nichols, Sr. and Connie (Smith) Kent. David was a machinist C & C Operator. He loved to play games and...
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant to reopen in Bainbridge

Balaton Hungarian Restaurant is planning to reopen at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township. Owned by Krisztina and George Ponti, the goal is to open in December, according to Cleveland Scene. This will be Balaton’s fourth location since it opened on Buckeye Road in the 1960s. According to its website, the location is being cleaned and painted, and equipment is being installed.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy