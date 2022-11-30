ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, IL

Charleston Fire Department respond to structure fire on Tuesday

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tF0FY_0jRp32wf00

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday.

Danville family loses home in fire

At approximately 4:04 p.m., crews found a heavy fire coming from the structure at the 100 block of 12th St. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources and manpower to help with the fire.

One resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape from a second story window. They were treated on the scene.

The fire department said crews were finally able to bring the fire under control in about an hour and were on scene until around 7:30 p.m. They said the structure sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

Two firefighters hurt, person displaced in Decatur house fire

The three residents have been temporarily displaced and are being assisted by the American
Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Multiple fires in two vacant buildings on same Champaign street

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — There have been multiple fires over the past week in two vacant apartment buildings on Mattis Avenue. The Champaign Fire Department has responded to two fires at a 14-unit vacant apartment building at 1101 South Mattis Avenue. Around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25, fire crews quickly extinguished the fire inside the two-story […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

No one hurt in Champaign house fire caused by smoking material

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a single-family house fire on Thursday. At approximately 10:24 a.m., crews reported the fire on the 600 block of E. Eureka St. had begun to extend to the siding of the home. They quickly extinguished the small fire with a single hose line. They said […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Three people displaced by fire in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) — The Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 102 N 12th St. around 4 p.m. According to a release from CFD, one resident was home at the time of the fire, escaped through a second story window, and was treated at the scene. Several pet dogs perished in the fire.
CHARLESTON, IL
WAND TV

Champaign firefighters called to fire outside of home

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters were called to a fire outside of a Champaign home Thursday morning. Crews responded to a home in the 600 block of E. Eureka St. just before 10:30 a.m. They were able to quickly put out a fire outside of the home that had started...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Effingham courthouse to host cornerstone laying ceremony

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic event is happening in Effingham. The Effingham courthouse will have a cornerstone-laying ceremony this Saturday. The original cornerstone was laid in 1870 when the courthouse was built. As it has become unreadable over time, a new stone will be placed in the second-story courtroom with the ceremony. The event will […]
EFFINGHAM, IL
WCIA

How to recycle your Christmas lights in Macon County

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — If you don’t know what to do with the unwanted strings of Christmas lights, the Macon County Environmental Management Recycling Center has a solution. The center will collect Christmas lights from Dec. 5 to Jan. 31. Residents can put strings of lights in the specially-marked, blue collection box outside the recycling […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
mymixfm.com

Person escapes fire through second story window

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – A person escapes from a second story window after a home catches fire. According to the Charleston Fire Department, crews went to 102 N. 12th St. a little after 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The home suffered heavy damage. The person who escaped through the second...
CHARLESTON, IL
Effingham Radio

ISP Conduct Death Investigation Regarding Two Deceased Individuals Found North Of Neoga

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a death investigation in Neoga, Illinois. On November 30, 2022 at approximately 11:47 a.m., 33 year-old-male Levi C. Connour and 40 year-old-female Jennifer R. Morecraft were found deceased at a residence near County Road 1200N in Neoga, Illinois (Cumberland County).
NEOGA, IL
WAND TV

Man arrested in Danville for firing shots at house, hitting one person

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — Danville Police received a call of shots fired around the 400 block of Montclaire St. on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses told DPD that someone in a dark Cadillac sedan had fired shots at several people standing in front of a house on Montclaire St. During their investigation, officers said they were notified that a gunshot victim had been admitted to the OSF emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds to his lower leg.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Man arrested in connection to Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after officers said they identified him as the suspect in a shooting that left a teenager hurt Thursday afternoon. Charles R. Moody was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon with further charges pending review of the case by the […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Two people hospitalized after Decatur car crash

DECATUR, Ill (WCIA) – Two people are in the hospital after a head-on collision at the intersection of Lake Shore Drive and Silas on Tuesday night. Police say a woman from Decatur was driving eastbound on Lake Shore when she noticed an SUV waiting to turn left onto Silas Street. In an attempt to avoid […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Danville family loses home in fire

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville family is displaced from their home after it was destroyed by a fire Tuesday morning. The fire happened near the intersection of Illinois and Williams Streets at 3:17 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find a large amount of fire at the rear of the two-story house with fire coming out […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville intersection switches to three-way-stop

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Drivers in Danville will find new traffic conditions at one intersection in the city starting Wednesday. The intersection of Logan Avenue, Winter Avenue and Denmark Road became a three-way stop as part of a construction project to improve Denmark. People driving from Winter to Logan will continue to see a stop […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Chronic wasting disease stations open for hunting season

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — As hunting season continues in Illinois, the state’s Department of Natural Resources is opening up stations throughout the state for hunters to have their prey tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. CWD is a deadly disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk that causes the formation of sponge-like holes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Neoga left with questions, grief after two people found dead

NEOGA, Ill. (WCIA) – For two families, things will never be the same. They each lost a loved one suddenly – and neither knows exactly why. 33-year-old Levi Connour and 40-year-old Jennifer Morecraft were found dead just before noon Wednesday. People in the area want to know what happened, and family members want the rumors […]
NEOGA, IL
WTWO/WAWV

UPDATE: Police confirm names of two found dead near Neoga

Update 3:25pm The Illinois State Police has provided new details on the investigation into the deaths of two people in Neoga. Officials said that Zone 8 of the State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 8 was requested to come to Neoga by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office just before noon on Wednesday. They said […]
NEOGA, IL
WAND TV

Head-on collision on Lake Shore Drive leaves two injured

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police have blocked off traffic lanes west of Jasper on Lake Shore Drive due to a collision. WAND is working to learn more, at this time no further information has been released. Update 9:32 p.m. According to a release from the Decatur Police Department, two people...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

U of I business robbed after checks stolen, altered

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A business near the University of Illinois was robbed out of almost $40,000 after police said several of their checks were stolen from the mail and altered. The checks are believed to have been stolen at some point after they were dropped off at the post office at Third and Green […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

WCIA

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy