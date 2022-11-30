Charleston Fire Department respond to structure fire on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday.

At approximately 4:04 p.m., crews found a heavy fire coming from the structure at the 100 block of 12th St. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources and manpower to help with the fire.

One resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape from a second story window. They were treated on the scene.

The fire department said crews were finally able to bring the fire under control in about an hour and were on scene until around 7:30 p.m. They said the structure sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

The three residents have been temporarily displaced and are being assisted by the American

Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

