Charleston Fire Department respond to structure fire on Tuesday
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Tuesday.Danville family loses home in fire
At approximately 4:04 p.m., crews found a heavy fire coming from the structure at the 100 block of 12th St. A second alarm was called to bring in additional resources and manpower to help with the fire.
One resident was home at the time of the fire and was able to escape from a second story window. They were treated on the scene.
The fire department said crews were finally able to bring the fire under control in about an hour and were on scene until around 7:30 p.m. They said the structure sustained heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.Two firefighters hurt, person displaced in Decatur house fire
The three residents have been temporarily displaced and are being assisted by the American
Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0