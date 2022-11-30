Read full article on original website
TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 15 bridge in Ouachita and Richland Parishes closed due to hole in the bridge
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, Highway 15 bridge in Richland and Ouachita Parishes will be closed until further notice due to construction on the bridge. The bridge may be closed to repair a hole in the bridge for the remainder of the night.
NWS: Damage reported from confirmed tornado in Caldwell Parish, 2 people injured
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish, and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of significant damage. According to Caldwell Parish Sheriff Clay Bennett, two people were injured after several homes were damaged by...
11-year-old Louisiana boy demonstrates true meaning of the holidays
11-year-old Louisiana boy donating snow cone stand proceeds to children in need during Christmas
Louisiana Living: City of Monroe
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Michelli Martin joins Ashley Doughty to discuss the holiday events going on in the Monroe area. For more information on holiday events, watch the video above.
Monroe Police Department searching for two suspects wanted for second-degree murder
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The individuals pictured below have been declared wanted for second-degree murder in relation to an incident that occurred on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on November 28, 2022. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two suspects, you are urged to contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) […]
Lacy Jordan receives probation for Jan. 2020 vehicle accident that killed man on bike
A federal jury has convicted the Oath Keepers founder for their role in the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alena Noakes shares how Cenla is connected to the case. Cottonport Christmas Festival still on despite safety concerns from police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A four-day Christmas...
5-year-old allegedly assaulted by stepmother after not finishing dinner by “time limit”
Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office were called to an elementary school in West Monroe, La. due to an abuse report.
Grambling pursuit ends in Ruston
A Clayton, La., man faces numerous charges after he allegedly fled from a Grambling police officer who attempted to stop him for a traffic violation. At about noon on Wednesday a Grambling PD officer saw a black Chevrolet Camaro traveling east on U.S. 80 with no visible license plate. When the officer attempted to stop the Camaro, it continued east at reckless speeds, endangering others. The suspect crossed the double yellow line, passing five vehicles causing them to run off the road almost causing a crash. Several westbound vehicles had to pull off the road to avoid being hit head on.
NBC 10 News Today: Severe weather damage in Caldwell Parish from Tuesday’s storm
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Hunter Elyse gave details about severe weather that hit Caldwell Parish Tuesday, November 29, 2022. For full details, watch the clip above.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle accident causes traffic on US Highway 165, near ULM
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Traffic has developed on US Highway 165 near ULM. The cause of Traffic is due to a vehicle accident. One vehicle appears to be flipped upside down. We will keep you updated once more information is received.
Monroe Police searching for July 2022 homicide suspects
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department is currently searching for three suspects who are wanted for a homicide that occurred on July 30, 2022, at the Oak Manor Apartments in Monroe, La. If anyone knows the whereabouts of the individuals in the pictures above, contact Monroe Police...
Caldwell Parish Sheriff discusses viral arrest video
Councilman Doug Harvey reunites with nurse who saved life following crash. “She's like an angel to me,” said Harvey. “To see her that morning was a sigh of relief. To see her again was a sigh of relief.”. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 6...
Farmerville Police investigating burglary that took place at local barbershop
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male suspect in dark clothing allegedly threw a large piece of concrete through the door window of Acree’s Barbershop in Farmerville, La. After the suspect gained access to the business, they allegedly stole money and several […]
Louisiana man leads deputies on high-speed chase in stolen car, authorities confirm
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, an Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputy received an alert of a possible stolen license tag on a vehicle. Ouachita Parish Sherrif’s Office confirmed the tag was stolen out of Irving, Texas, reports say. According to the deputies, the alleged […]
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man
Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Deadly November 29 House Fire that Claimed the Life of a Louisiana Man. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on November 29, 2022, that deputies are still investigating a deadly house fire in Bastrop, Louisiana that claimed the life of a male resident.
Grambling family seeks justice after relative was shot and killed
GRAMBLING La. (KNOE) - A family member is speaking out after her nephew, Eric Richardson, was shot and killed in Grambling. The Grambling Police Dept. said the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 23, 2022, in the 100 block of Harris Ave. “He was lovable. He had seven kids....
OCS beats Ascension Catholic, Oak Grove takes down Haynesville, and Mangham falls to Homer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - OCS improved to 29-0 at Steven Fitzhugh Field and moves on to its fourth straight State Championship appearance with a 42-14 win against Ascension Catholic. Oak Grove beat Haynesville for the first time since 2001 with a 49-7 victory. The Tigers will try for their seventh state title next week against Homer. The Pelicans scored 38 unanswered points to defeat Mangham, 38-18.
State officials investigating deadly Bastrop house fire
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a deadly Bastrop house fire that happened on Nov. 26, 2022. SFM deputies arrived at the 100 block of Shade Oaks Ln. just after 11 a.m. Saturday morning. Firefighters say they located a male victim in a bedroom, which is where officials say the fire began.
Monroe woman accused of giving inmate narcotics while at Ouachita Parish Courthouse
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office observed a Black female approaching an inmate in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to deputies, the woman then allegedly handed a small package to the inmate who dropped the package when […]
Monroe Police asking for assistance in searching for suspect
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Monroe police are asking for assistance locating and identifying a suspect. If you know the identity and the location of this suspect, please contact the Monroe Police Department at (318) 329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta at (318) 388-CASH(2274).
