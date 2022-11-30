Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I’m Dreading When My Son's Rich Friends Sleep Over at Our Tiny ApartmentElle Silver
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Wild bank robbery that changed policing foreverCristoval VictorialLos Angeles, CA
Survey finds 88% of adults in Inland Empire are concerned about lack of ‘well-paying jobs’The HD PostCalifornia State
25 Things you have to do in December in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Scottie Pippen Selects His All-Time Starting 5, Last Two Names Shocked Everyone
Scottie Pippen selected his all-time starting lineup, shocking everybody with his last two selections.
NBC Sports
Lakers reportedly leaning toward packaging Beverley, Nunn in trade
While the Lakers have looked better of late winning 6-of-8 with a top-10 offense and defense in the league in that stretch, plus Anthony Davis continues to play at an All-NBA level at center. That run — which still has Los Angeles sitting 13th in the West — came against...
Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night
The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton
When Patrick Beverley shoved Chris Paul in his last game with the LA Clippers, it was clear he did not like the Phoenix Suns. He made that even more clear during the summer, speaking negatively about the Suns on numerous ESPN segments. Recently shoving Suns big man DeAndre Ayton, Beverley was suspended three games. When asked about the incident, Beverley said he was able to go out in Phoenix with no issues from the Suns players he ran into.
Zion dominates on both ends in Pelicans’ win over Raptors
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Down two starters for a second straight game, the Pelicans were shorthanded in the Smoothie King Center again on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night but there were no signs of limitations as blew past the Raptors, a top 10 team in the East, 126-108. The Pelicans remain...
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Lakers-Trail Blazers takeaways: Darvin Ham gets win over 'brother' Chauncey Billups
Lakers coach Darvin Ham and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups have been like brothers since winning an NBA title together with the Pistons in 2004.
Yardbarker
Key Points: James, Davis Lead Lakers Past Trail Blazers in Los Angeles
After a slow start to the season, the Lakers are inching closer and closer to the .500 mark. The Lakers earned their eighth win of the 2022-2023 season against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers routed the Trail Blazers 128-109. The Lakers now hold an 8-12 record overall. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both led the way for the Lakers in the win. James spoke highly of Davis and his performance postgame.
Post Register
Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to...
10 Greatest Los Angeles Clippers Players Of All Time
Los Angeles Clippers have had a lot of great players during their history.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements
Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below-average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday
Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday
McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Struggles with shot in loss
Nurkic provided eight points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Lakers. Nurkic was held under 10 field-goal attempts for the first time since Nov. 17, and he shot just 25 percent from the floor Wednesday to snap a streak of seven consecutive double-digit scoring performances. However, the 28-year-old remained consistent on the boards and posted double-digit rebounds for the fourth time in the last six games. During that stretch, he's averaged 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32.7 minutes per game.
76ers vs. Grizzlies: Doc Rivers Sounds Off on Challenge Rejection
76ers head coach Doc Rivers reacts to being rejected a challenge against the Grizzlies on Friday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Salt Lake City to clash with the Utah Jazz in a big showdown on Saturday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Trail Blazers-Jazz prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers lost 128-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers...
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Absence clarified
Wood missed Thursday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The reason for Wood's absence wasn't known prior to the game, when he was announced as out at the start of warmups. Given that he's dealing with an illness, it's safe to assume the 27-year-old is day-to-day.
Comments / 0