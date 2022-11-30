ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Lakers Released Notable Player On Wednesday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers released wing shooter Matt Ryan after Wednesday night's win over the Portland Trail Blazers. Ryan emerged out of nowhere this season, earning a spot on the Lakers' 15-man roster. The 6-foot-7 small forward impressed the Lakers' front office and coaching staff with his shooting prowess, but served as more of a liability on the defensive end of the court.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AllClippers

Patrick Beverley Says He Received 'No Smoke' From Suns Players After Shoving DeAndre Ayton

When Patrick Beverley shoved Chris Paul in his last game with the LA Clippers, it was clear he did not like the Phoenix Suns. He made that even more clear during the summer, speaking negatively about the Suns on numerous ESPN segments. Recently shoving Suns big man DeAndre Ayton, Beverley was suspended three games. When asked about the incident, Beverley said he was able to go out in Phoenix with no issues from the Suns players he ran into.
PHOENIX, AZ
WAFB

Zion dominates on both ends in Pelicans’ win over Raptors

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Down two starters for a second straight game, the Pelicans were shorthanded in the Smoothie King Center again on Wednesday (Nov. 30) night but there were no signs of limitations as blew past the Raptors, a top 10 team in the East, 126-108. The Pelicans remain...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35

Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Yardbarker

Key Points: James, Davis Lead Lakers Past Trail Blazers in Los Angeles

After a slow start to the season, the Lakers are inching closer and closer to the .500 mark. The Lakers earned their eighth win of the 2022-2023 season against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Lakers routed the Trail Blazers 128-109. The Lakers now hold an 8-12 record overall. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both led the way for the Lakers in the win. James spoke highly of Davis and his performance postgame.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Post Register

Morant, Jackson lead Grizzlies past 76ers, 117-109

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 28 points and eight rebounds, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 22 points and four blocks — one in the closing minute — and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the Philadelphia 76ers 117-109 on Friday night. Dillon Brooks finished with 17 points to...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements

Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles

Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below-average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Hawks' John Collins: Won't play Friday

Collins (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nuggets. Collins exited Wednesday's matchup against Orlando due to a sprained left ankle, and he'll be unavailable for at least one game. The Hawks are banged up in the frontcourt ahead of Friday's game, as Justin Holiday (COVID-19 protocols) has also been ruled out, while Jalen Johnson (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (foot) are questionable.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday

McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports

Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Struggles with shot in loss

Nurkic provided eight points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 32 minutes during Wednesday's 128-109 loss to the Lakers. Nurkic was held under 10 field-goal attempts for the first time since Nov. 17, and he shot just 25 percent from the floor Wednesday to snap a streak of seven consecutive double-digit scoring performances. However, the 28-year-old remained consistent on the boards and posted double-digit rebounds for the fourth time in the last six games. During that stretch, he's averaged 16.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 32.7 minutes per game.
PORTLAND, OR
CBS Sports

Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday

Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Sports

Devils' Miles Wood: Absence clarified

Wood missed Thursday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The reason for Wood's absence wasn't known prior to the game, when he was announced as out at the start of warmups. Given that he's dealing with an illness, it's safe to assume the 27-year-old is day-to-day.

