Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal
Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Iowa 5-star commit Kadyn Proctor receives offer from Deion Sanders and Colorado
Iowa will look to fend off new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and others for the services of in-state offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor.
Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State
Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
Freshman DL Desmond Mamudi announces he will enter the transfer portal
Virginia Tech redshirt freshman Desmond Mamudi is the latest underclassman to announce his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal when the FBS Portal Window opens on Monday, December 5. Mamudi announced his intentions on Twitter Sunday night:. "I wanna start off my thanking god for putting me in the...
The Myles Burkett era could begin at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl
MADISON, Wis. -- In our youth, most of us have probably made lofty promises to our parents once, twice, three times, infinity, etc., and never followed through on them. But When Myles Burkett says he's going to do something, he does it. "I was gonna be here. No matter what...
Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
247Sports
Tate Romney adds his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal
Another day, another BYU player has entered the transfer portal. Today, it's freshman Tate Romney who has entered the Transfer Portal, per 247Sports sources. Romney, who used a redshirt this year, will have four years of eligibility at his new school of choice. The former Chandler High School standout is expected to generate a ton of interest from schools in the West.
Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll
Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
Penn State offers Alabama cornerback in NCAA transfer portal
Penn State extended an offer to Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson, a veteran cornerback who began his college career in the junior college ranks. Jackson reported his offer from Penn State, along with other opportunities from Kentucky, Maryland, USC, Oregon and Rutgers, Monday morning after the NCAA transfer portal opened. Jackson...
USC commit gets visit from Heupel, schedules official visit with Vols
A Southern California commitment received a visit from Tennessee coach Josh Heupel on Tuesday and says he's planning to return the favor soon.
Wyoming's No. 1 prospect Luke Talich takes in-state official visit
Cody (Wyo.) athlete Luke Talich took his in-state official visit to Wyoming. After visiting Oregon State last weekend, Talich took the visit to the home-state Cowboys. And he raved about the visit. "My official visit to Wyoming was amazing," said Talich. "I got to spend some more time with my...
Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track
Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
Dashed Alabama Playoff Hopes Make SEC Happy
Big news in college football this week, of course, was the College Football Playoff selection committee naming its four teams for the playoff — 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. TCU, 4. Ohio State. Alabama was the first team out. Leading up to the selection announcement, Crimson Tide Coach Nick...
Oklahoma State receiver Langston Anderson entering transfer portal
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football redshirt junior receiver Langston Anderson is entering the transfer portal with two year of eligibility remaining, he announced Tuesday. Anderson becomes the 10th known scholarship player for the Cowboys to enter the portal this cycle. Anderson battled through multiple injuries during his four...
Heupel makes in-home visit with five-star Vols QB commit Nico Iamaleava
Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has already traveled to multiple states to visit with some of the Vols' commitments and targets during the first full week of the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day. He made it to the West Coast on Tuesday for an in-home visit with the coveted quarterback who has been the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class for months.
247Sports
