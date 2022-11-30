ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

BREAKING: Scholarship QB enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Redshirt freshman quarterback Will Crowder has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, a source tells EerSports. The Gardendale (AL) athlete will have three years of eligibility remaining at his new school. Crowder came to WVU as part of the Class of 2021, redshirting after appearing in a pair of games that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
247Sports

Alabama starting left guard Javion Cohen entering transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen is entering the transfer portal, he announced Sunday, becoming the ninth Crimson Tide player to transfer during the 2022 season. "I want to first thank my heavenly father for all of the blessings he has bestowed upon me," Cohen wrote in a social media post. "Without him, I am nothing. Second, I would like to thank my support system for being there for me throughout everything. You know who you are.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

WATCH: Dan Lanning talks OC search, Bo Nix, Transfer Portal, and Holiday Bowl

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Sunday evening to discuss the team's acceptance of playing in the 2022 Holiday Bowl against North Carolina. He also breaks down where Oregon is at with its search for a new offensive coordinator, Bo Nix's status for the bowl game, player opt-outs ahead of the bowl game, and the Ducks recruiting efforts in the NCAA Transfer Portal.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Ben Brahmer decommits from Nebraska, headed to Iowa State

Nebraska’s first commitment in the 2023 class, which actually came in the spring of 2021 after a couple early offers, will not be part of the Matt Rhule era in Lincoln, as Benjamin Brahmer flipped his commitment to Iowa State on Monday evening. Cyclone Alert reported the news early...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Former Five-Star Tony Grimes to Enter the Transfer Portal

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina junior cornerback Tony Grimes will enter the transfer portal. He announced the news on social media on Monday night. The 6-foot-0.25, 195-pound Virginia Beach, Va. native will have two seasons of eligibility remaining. Grimes finished this season with 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Tate Romney adds his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal

Another day, another BYU player has entered the transfer portal. Today, it's freshman Tate Romney who has entered the Transfer Portal, per 247Sports sources. Romney, who used a redshirt this year, will have four years of eligibility at his new school of choice. The former Chandler High School standout is expected to generate a ton of interest from schools in the West.
PROVO, UT
247Sports

Tennessee basketball makes big jump in AP Poll

Tennessee basketball moved up six spots to No. 7 in this week's AP Poll after winning both of its game over the last week. The Vols returned home from winning the Battle 4 Atlantis and after moving up nine spots to No. 13 in last week's AP Poll, defeated McNeese State 76-40 on Wednesday night and Alcorn State 94-40 on Sunday evening. They did so without senior guard Josiah-Jordan James in the win over McNeese, and without fellow senior guard Santiago Vescovi in the win over Alcorn.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Penn State offers Alabama cornerback in NCAA transfer portal

Penn State extended an offer to Alabama transfer Khyree Jackson, a veteran cornerback who began his college career in the junior college ranks. Jackson reported his offer from Penn State, along with other opportunities from Kentucky, Maryland, USC, Oregon and Rutgers, Monday morning after the NCAA transfer portal opened. Jackson...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Two-sport athlete commits to Nebraska for football and track

Highly regarded high school sprinter Brice Turner announced he was committing to the Huskers for both football and track. Turner, who is not currently ranked by 247Sports, has posted some impressive track times throughout his career, including a wind-aided 10.25 100-meter dash. This season turned finished with 803 yards and...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Dashed Alabama Playoff Hopes Make SEC Happy

Big news in college football this week, of course, was the College Football Playoff selection committee naming its four teams for the playoff — 1. Georgia, 2. Michigan, 3. TCU, 4. Ohio State. Alabama was the first team out. Leading up to the selection announcement, Crimson Tide Coach Nick...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Oklahoma State receiver Langston Anderson entering transfer portal

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football redshirt junior receiver Langston Anderson is entering the transfer portal with two year of eligibility remaining, he announced Tuesday. Anderson becomes the 10th known scholarship player for the Cowboys to enter the portal this cycle. Anderson battled through multiple injuries during his four...
STILLWATER, OK
247Sports

Heupel makes in-home visit with five-star Vols QB commit Nico Iamaleava

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has already traveled to multiple states to visit with some of the Vols' commitments and targets during the first full week of the contact period leading up to Early Signing Day. He made it to the West Coast on Tuesday for an in-home visit with the coveted quarterback who has been the star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class for months.
LONG BEACH, CA
247Sports

247Sports

64K+
Followers
404K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy