Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
WATCH: Jerry Stackhouse ejected and escorted out as Vanderbilt coach lets frustrations boil over
Vanderbilt coach Jerry Stackhouse was promptly ejected during the second half of Wednesday's 70-65 loss to VCU, blowing such a gasket that it required restraint from both his coaching staff and police on hand as frustrations boiled over on the court. Stackhouse was irate after big man Liam Robbins of...
CBS Sports
Lakers trade rumors: Front office considering three different paths to deals as Dec. 15 looms, per report
When the season began, the Los Angeles Lakers leaked their intent to hold off on making any trades until around Thanksgiving or the 20-game mark. The idea was to evaluate the team as it existed on opening night and make a more informed decision about how many, if any, future assets to invest in improving the current group. Well, the 20-game mark arrived Wednesday. No trades have been made, and fans are starting to get antsy.
CBS Sports
Flyers' Ryan Ellis: Will not play this season
Ellis (back) will not play in 2022-23, according to Adam Kimelman of NHL.com. General manager Chuck Fletcher confirmed this news Thursday. It is no surprise. as Ellis has not played since Nov. 13, 2021. Unfortunately, there's a chance it could end up being the last game of his NHL career.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis continues to apply trade pressure to Lakers: Either sell high, or bring in reinforcements
Right now, at this very moment, Anthony Davis is the best basketball player in the world. We haven't, even for a stretch, been able to say that for a long time, and who knows how long we'll be able to keep saying it this time. But it's true right now, and the Lakers have an organizational obligation not to waste this opportunity.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Exits late Thursday
Phillips was ruled out before the end of Thursday's game against the Patriots with a shoulder injury, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Phillips went down after attempting to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones late in the fourth quarter, and he was able to exit under his own power, according to Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard. While the nature of this injury is unclear, it's possible he was simply ruled out given how little time was left in the contest. Either way, it will be worth monitoring Phillips' status heading into Week 14's contest versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 11.
CBS Sports
How to watch Baylor vs. Gonzaga: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
The #6 Baylor Bears will take on the #14 Gonzaga Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at Sanford Pentagon. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Baylor will be stumbling in from a defeat. Baylor found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 96-70 punch to...
CBS Sports
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responds to LeBron James' comments about resurfaced Little Rock photo
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones responded to a comment made by LeBron James in which the NBA veteran called out reporters for not asking him about a recently resurfaced photo that shows Jones at a 1957 desegregation demonstration at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. During the postgame press...
CBS Sports
Devils' Miles Wood: Absence clarified
Wood missed Thursday's game versus the Predators due to an illness, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. The reason for Wood's absence wasn't known prior to the game, when he was announced as out at the start of warmups. Given that he's dealing with an illness, it's safe to assume the 27-year-old is day-to-day.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Diagnosed with a concussion
Voracek's upper-body injury is a concussion and Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen doesn't expect him to return in the near future. Voracek hasn't been medically cleared to engage in hockey activities. He has a history of head injuries and his doctors want him to take some time off in the hopes that will cause his symptoms to go away. When Voracek's healthy, he's one of the Blue Jackets' top forwards and a pillar of their first power-play unit. The 33-year-old last played on Nov. 4.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Gibson: Signs with Orioles
Gibson signed a one-year deal with the Orioles on Saturday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Gibson has been eating innings at the big-league level for a full decade, but how much remains in the tank ahead of his age-35 season is unclear. His 5.05 ERA last season means he's finished above 5.00 in that category in two of the last three seasons, though he did post a 3.71 ERA in 2021 and hasn't seen a big drop in velocity. His 20.1 percent strikeout rate in 2022 was below average as usual, though allowing plenty of contact isn't quite as dangerous as it used to be in Baltimore now that the left-field fence has been pushed back. The veteran righty should have a good shot at a spot near the back of the Orioles' rotation to open the year, but his age means the bottom could fall out at any time without much warning.
CBS Sports
Titans' Treylon Burks: Misses practice Thursday
Burks was added to the Titans' Week 13 injury report after failing to participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, John Glennon of SI.com reports. Provided Burks' ailment isn't COVID-19-related or anything else that may significantly hinder him from a conditioning standpoint, he should still have a good chance at playing in this weekend's game at Philadelphia. Whether the rookie wideout carries a designation into that contest will likely hinge on the extent of his involvement in the Titans' final practice of the week Friday.
CBS Sports
Saints' Pete Werner: Returns to practice Thursday
Werner (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on the Saints' injury report Thursday. Werner has not been able to play or practice since suffering an ankle injury against the Ravens in Week 9. However, the off-ball linebacker appears to be trending towards a return after managing to log a limited session for the first time Thursday, and he'll have two more practices to increase his activity before Monday's game against Tampa Bay. Werner recorded 74 tackles and three passes defended while playing almost every defensive when healthy this season, though he could stand to split reps with Kaden Elliss, who has emerged into a full-time staring role over the past three games.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Probable Friday
Murray is probable for Friday's game at Atlanta due to a bruised right quad. After a choppy October, Murray has been more consistent this month. In 11 November appearances, he's averaged 20.0 points on 46/40/84 percent shooting, 5.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 31.1 minutes. The quad issue isn't expected to slow him down Friday.
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Won't return Wednesday
Collins is out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against the Magic due to a left ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of Locked on Hawks reports. Collins left Wednesday's game in the first half with an ankle injury. Collins' status for Friday's game against the Nuggets is uncertain.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers responds to the possibility of being benched for Jordan Love and why he might be open to it
After the Packers drafted Jordan Love back in 2020, Aaron Rodgers did his best to make sure his future replacement never saw the field. The Packers' decision to take Love set a fire under Rodgers, who immediately proceeded to win two straight MVP awards once Love joined the team. With...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Practices Thursday
McCollum (conditioning) practiced Thursday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. McCollum has missed the last four games due to the league's health and safety protocols and conditioning issues, but he seems to be trending toward returning to game action. The Pelicans haven't yet released their injury report for Friday's game against the Spurs, but it wouldn't be surprising to see McCollum back on the court after participating in practice.
CBS Sports
76ers' Joel Embiid: Call in reinforcements
Embiid notched 35 points (13-26 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 12 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and one steal over 40 minutes during Friday's 117-109 loss to the Grizzlies. For the second time in his past four games, Embiid supplied 30-plus points in a loss. Although his booms aren't always translating to Philadelphia wins, the impending return of James Harden (foot) should make life easier for Embiid.
CBS Sports
Lakers' LeBron James questions why media hasn't asked him about Jerry Jones photo scandal
Last month, an old photo surfaced of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones taking part in a protest at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas. The photo, which was dated Sept. 9, 1957, showcased a group of white students blocking the entrance to the school and projecting racial slurs at six Black students who were attempting to enter the building.
CBS Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo says Dolphins were 'definitely' interested before return to 49ers
Jimmy Garoppolo didn't return to the 49ers until just before the 2022 NFL season. Before that, his market was perceived to be quiet. Almost two months after revealing the Panthers were briefly "advancing" in talks for his services, however, the quarterback has identified another would-be suitor: his Week 13 opponent. Addressing reporters ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Garoppolo confirmed Miami was "in the conversation" to trade for him at one point in the offseason.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Darrell Henderson: Misses practice, listed as questionable
Henderson is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions after missing practice Friday due to an illness. Fellow running back Travis Etienne (foot) is also listed as questionable, but trending toward active status after logging limited practices this week. Per Demetrius Harvey of the Florida Times-Union, coach Dog Pederson indicated that Henderson would likely be inactive on game day if Etienne is available, as the newcomer "continues to grow and learn the (Jaguars') offense." With that in mind, JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner figure to handle change-of-pace duties Sunday, assuming Etienne suits up versus Detroit.
Comments / 0