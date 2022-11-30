Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Police investigating after 2 minors shot in N. Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Two juvenile males were injured in a shooting Friday night in north Portland, according to Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded just after 7:15 p.m. to the 10100 block of North Iris Way. At this time details are limited but a spokesperson for PPB says the two juveniles are expected to survive.
Portland police arrest suspect in Hazelwood murder case
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau announced Friday that officers have arrested the suspect in a November shooting that left one man dead in the Hazelwood neighborhood. The shooting was reported just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Officers responded to SE 122nd Avenue and SE Ash...
KGW
Two juveniles wounded in North Portland shooting
The two male juveniles are expected to survive. No arrests have been made, police says.
Central Eastside business owners bend Mayor Wheeler's ear on homelessness, crime
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Tuesday night, dozens of business owners from Portland's Central Eastside gathered to let Mayor Ted Wheeler know how they feel about crime, homelessness and their perceived neglect by the city. It will surprise no one to find out that they were not happy. First, there...
streetroots.org
Senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigns in response to plan for mass camps
In another chapter of the city of Portland’s protracted struggle to address homelessness, a senior policy advisor for Commissioner Dan Ryan resigned the night before Ryan and Mayor Ted Wheeler announced a controversial plan to construct compulsory mass encampments for homeless Portlanders Oct. 21. Portland City Council approved the...
kptv.com
Chase of wanted Clark County man leads deputies to storage unit filled with meth, fentanyl
CLARK COUNTY Wash. (KPTV) – An arrest of a wanted suspect in Clark County ended with the recovery of stolen firearms and a large amount of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest happened after a deputy patrolling the U-Haul storage unit...
Channel 6000
Owner of Vancouver bulletproof gear company accused of doctoring ballistics tests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man is accused of scheming and defrauding law enforcement agencies and the U.S. government out of millions of dollars by selling them falsely advertised helmets and body armor, according to federal charging documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 22. Jeff Meining owns Bulletproof It, LLC...
Neighbors say homeless people at a camp in Southeast Portland threatened them with guns, arson
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s hard to miss the lines of RVs, trailers and tents along parts of Southeast Powell Boulevard. Some of the residential neighborhoods nearby have become magnets for these types of homeless camps, and the longtime Portlanders and families who live here increasingly view them as a threat to safety.
Portland porch pirate pepper-sprays mail carrier and homeowner after they give chase
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday brought some scary moments for a homeowner and mail carrier in Portland's Overlook neighborhood after a porch pirate stole a package, then pepper-sprayed both men when they chased after him. Ben, the homeowner, did not want his last name or face used in this story....
‘Mixed emotions’: Portland preschool faces closure as church repurposes land to house Indigenous families
After 25 years of operating in the Presbyterian Church of Laurelhurst, Portland Tillamook Preschool must find a new location by next summer or face closure. Presbytery of the Cascades, a governing body of more than 90 congregations including the Laurelhurst one, informed the preschool in October that it will terminate its lease a year earlier than scheduled. The school will need to vacate the Northeast Portland church building on Northeast 33rd Avenue south of Sandy Boulevard by the end of June.
Shoplifters may not be booked into jail, depending on the Portland metro county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime is a complex issue, one that can look very different depending on the type of crime in question. So for the last several weeks, KGW has been taking a closer look at a type of crime that tends to fly under the radar: misdemeanor theft, of which shoplifting is a common example. Even though it's relatively minor on the scale of crime seriousness, it has the familiar iceberg shape of a problem that goes far deeper than it might appear.
opb.org
Where did stolen catalytic converters trafficked by a Portland-area crime ring end up?
Your browser does not support the audio element. In August, Beaverton police arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring they say trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021 — the street value of which is estimated to be over $22 million. Police said at the time that the Portland-area crime ring stretched as far as New York, but offered few details about the alleged ringleader or where the stolen parts ended up.
oregontoday.net
Federal Prison for Stealing COVID Relief Funds, Dec. 2
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – PORTLAND, Ore.—A Portland woman was sentenced to federal prison today for violating the terms of her post-prison supervised release by submitting two fraudulent applications for loans intended to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tiairre Travonne Chaney, 35, was sentenced to six months in federal prison followed by a 24-month term of supervised release. According to court documents, in September 2015, Chaney was charged by criminal information with one count of wire fraud after she submitted 35 fraudulent income tax returns and caused the IRS to pay her more than $155,000 in unwarranted tax refunds. One month later, Chaney pleaded guilty to the single charge and, in February 2016, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison followed by a three-year term of supervised release. Chaney was released from prison in November 2016. By June 2018, Chaney was found to have violated her supervised release conditions by failing to pay restitution, failing to file true and correct taxes, and failing to report to her probation officer. As a result, she was placed on GPS monitoring for 30 days. In December 2019, Chaney violated her supervision terms a second time by again failing to report to her probation officer and pay restitution and also failing to obtain lawful employment. She was sentenced to three months in prison and her 33-month term of supervised release was reimposed. In January and May 2021, Chaney violated her supervised release a third time by submitting to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) two fraudulent applications for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs)for Tncw Baked Goods, LLC, a straw entity she formed after the onset of the pandemic. In her applications, Chaney falsely denied being on supervised release and denied her felony conviction. In the second application, she falsely claimed Tncw Baked Goods, LLC, realized gross revenues of $45,663 in 2020 when in fact it had done no business whatsoever. This case was investigated by the SBA Office of Inspector General and the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). It was prosecuted by Ryan W. Bounds, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Justice Department’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
Clark County prosecutors dismiss murder charges in cold case just days before trial
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just five days before trial, Clark County prosecutors dismissed a case against an Oregon man charged with the 1994 rape and murder of a young Vancouver mother. Investigators used DNA evidence and a public genealogy database to help crack the nearly 25-year-old cold case. But prosecutors...
Oregon's hospitals are struggling; unsafe staffing to blame, report shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 55,000 fewer registered nurses were working in 2021 compared to 2020. And it has to do with a number of findings. The biggest: violence against healthcare workers on the job. The American Federation of Teachers’ Healthcare Division did a...
KGW
Where to donate in the Portland metro area this holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the new year fast approaching many are cleaning out their homes of items they no longer utilize. Instead of tossing those items consider donating them to organizations that help those in need. Here's a non-exhaustive list of organizations that are taking donations:. 211info is a...
Clackamas County extends closure of Oregon City's South End Road
Construction schedule is hampered by supply delays, inaccurate estimate of landslide damage.Clackamas County officials have extended the closure of a major Oregon City thoroughfare for two months. Originally scheduled to reopen Nov. 24, South End Road's complete closure between Fifth and Barker avenues has been extended through Jan. 31, depending on weather and availability of materials. County officials said that the closure starting May 23 has been needed to stabilize the roadway and slope after landslides. South End Road was damaged from heavy rains in spring 2017, and the county completed temporary roadway repairs later that year. County engineers spent...
kptv.com
Massive N. Portland encampment removed but local business still suffering
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A family-owned business in North Portland is left depleted after a year of problems caused by a nearby encampment. The owners of Curt’s RV Storage in North Portland say dozens of people in a nearby encampment at N Columbia Blvd. and City Dump Rd. have been climbing over a cinder block fence and breaking into the offices on site, as well as vandalizing RVs and even stealing tow trucks. This week the city finally cleaned the encampment up, which is on city-owned land, but for the family who runs Curt’s RV Storage, they say it’s a year too late.
WWEEK
The Wait Outside Portland’s Unlicensed Psychedelic Mushroom Store Is Over Two Hours Long
Crowds are flocking to Shroom House, the cash-only storefront on West Burnside Street that’s selling psychedelic mushrooms to anyone willing to part with $40 and show their driver’s license. News outlets, including WW, reported the business’s existence yesterday. This afternoon, as first noted on Reddit, the line wound...
KGW
