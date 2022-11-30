ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Columbia Insight

How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy

Timber Unity began as a single-issue interest group. Now it's finding problems behind every tree
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

LETTERS: Intel workers unhappy with tech giant's latest news

The News-Times also hears from readers about Holiday in the Grove and a Pacific University professor emeritus' column.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.A D V E R T I...
FOREST GROVE, OR
The Free Press - TFP

SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114

The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
OREGON STATE
107.3 KFFM

10 MOST DANGEROUS NEIGHBORHOODS IN PORTLAND, OREGON

You can do your best to stay safe in any environment. Sometimes you just can't control your surroundings. Sadly for many places, it's the neighborhoods that you've grown up in that take a turn for the shady. Many reasons are the cause of the downhill slide. Addiction, poverty, stress, and people just feeling like they're at their wit's end can all be causes. When the people who live there have their lives changed, their surroundings can change. What can you do? Moving is always an option, but not ideal for many people. So that brings us back to the initial question. What can you do?
PORTLAND, OR
earnthenecklace.com

Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?

Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Where did stolen catalytic converters trafficked by a Portland-area crime ring end up?

Your browser does not support the audio element. In August, Beaverton police arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring they say trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021 — the street value of which is estimated to be over $22 million. Police said at the time that the Portland-area crime ring stretched as far as New York, but offered few details about the alleged ringleader or where the stolen parts ended up.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Where to donate in the Portland metro area this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the new year fast approaching many are cleaning out their homes of items they no longer utilize. Instead of tossing those items consider donating them to organizations that help those in need. Here's a non-exhaustive list of organizations that are taking donations:. 211info is a...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

