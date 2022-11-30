Read full article on original website
Good Afternoon, News: Takeoff Was an Innocent Bystander, Portland Resignation Tea, and Seal Facial Recognition
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good Afternoon, Portland! Multnomah County and...
Owner of Vancouver bulletproof gear company accused of doctoring ballistics tests
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Vancouver man is accused of scheming and defrauding law enforcement agencies and the U.S. government out of millions of dollars by selling them falsely advertised helmets and body armor, according to federal charging documents filed Tuesday, Nov. 22. Jeff Meining owns Bulletproof It, LLC...
Two PNW lights displays were listed as the best in the U.S.
U.S. News & World Report released their list of The 23 Best Christmas Lights Displays in the U.S. just last month. The list, organized by region, reports that the ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo and the Village of Lights in Washington are among the best in the west.
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
NEAH BAY, Wash. — A salvage company in Washington has located wreckage from one of the deadliest maritime disasters in Northwest history off Cape Flattery near the Neah Bay. The sonar images are unmistakable to the trained eye. They show a shipwreck more than 1,000-feet deep off the Washington coast.
How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy
Timber Unity began as a single-issue interest group. Now it's finding problems behind every tree The post How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy appeared first on Columbia Insight. How an anti-environmental group is shaping Oregon politics and policy was first posted on December 1, 2022 at 8:24 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
LETTERS: Intel workers unhappy with tech giant's latest news
The News-Times also hears from readers about Holiday in the Grove and a Pacific University professor emeritus' column.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter.A D V E R T I...
SAF Files Federal Challenge To Oregon Measure 114
The Second Amendment Foundation today filed a federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Portland, Oregon challenging provisions of Ballot Measure 114, the restrictive gun control initiative passed Nov. 8 which bans standard capacity ammunition magazines among its tenets. Joining SAF in the legal action
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
Fact-checking the claim that Portland Metro homeless tax was "over-collected"
PORTLAND, Oregon — This week, the Portland City Council approved $27 million in spending in order to help build six designated campsites as part of the mayor's plan to tackle homelessness. Some $8 million of that funding comes from pillaging the city's contributions to the Joint Office of Homeless...
10 MOST DANGEROUS NEIGHBORHOODS IN PORTLAND, OREGON
You can do your best to stay safe in any environment. Sometimes you just can't control your surroundings. Sadly for many places, it's the neighborhoods that you've grown up in that take a turn for the shady. Many reasons are the cause of the downhill slide. Addiction, poverty, stress, and people just feeling like they're at their wit's end can all be causes. When the people who live there have their lives changed, their surroundings can change. What can you do? Moving is always an option, but not ideal for many people. So that brings us back to the initial question. What can you do?
Genevieve Reaume Leaving KATU: Where Is the Oregon Reporter Going?
Genevieve Reaume has been bringing all the latest news coverage to her hometown viewers for half a decade. And now, she’s moving on to the next step of her career. Genevieve Reaume announced she is leaving KATU ABC 2 News at the end of November 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions from the residents of Portland, Oregon. They want to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Portland. Here’s what Genevieve Reaume said about leaving KATU News.
'It's not fun to come in second': The behind-the-scenes consultant who has made her mark on Lake Oswego politics
Resident Elaine Franklin has helped lead winning Lake Oswego campaigns for a decade. Elaine Franklin is a reluctant interviewee. She does not believe political consultants should enter the spotlight — the candidates should do the talking and the results should speak for themselves. Though a private person and a...
Business leaders weigh in on the state of downtown Portland, economic recovery
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s been nearly three years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and downtown Portland is still trying to recover. From the issue of homelessness, to crime and rising gun violence, to business shutdowns early on in the pandemic and office vacancies — Portland continues to face a myriad of difficult challenges.
Portland business admits to selling psilocybin mushrooms
Multiple people are accusing a Portland business of selling psilocybin mushrooms illegally.
Where did stolen catalytic converters trafficked by a Portland-area crime ring end up?
Your browser does not support the audio element. In August, Beaverton police arrested the alleged leader of a crime ring they say trafficked more than 44,000 stolen catalytic converters since January 2021 — the street value of which is estimated to be over $22 million. Police said at the time that the Portland-area crime ring stretched as far as New York, but offered few details about the alleged ringleader or where the stolen parts ended up.
Returning Oregon salmon are gathered and donated for people struggling with food insecurity
NEHALEM, Ore. — In Tillamook County, there’s a unique solution to hunger that connects local volunteers with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and a plentiful bounty of fall salmon so families will have enough to eat. For many anglers, a fall morning on a river like...
Where to donate in the Portland metro area this holiday season
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the new year fast approaching many are cleaning out their homes of items they no longer utilize. Instead of tossing those items consider donating them to organizations that help those in need. Here's a non-exhaustive list of organizations that are taking donations:. 211info is a...
How to avoid porch pirates amid skyrocketing package thefts
While the holidays are in full swing, it's also the time of year for shoppers to be wary of another Grinch: Porch pirate season.
Reed College professor to resign eight months after video of racist rant
This story was updated on Dec. 2 to include comment from Reed College professor Paul Currie. Paul Currie, a tenured psychology professor at Reed College, will resign from his post eight months after a video captured him going on a racist rant against local restaurant employees. Currie, who has apologized...
